Tuivasa falls as Whittaker wins in historic night at UFC Paris

Frenchman Ciryl Gane served up an epic knockout victory over Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa in front of a raucous home crowd in UFC's Paris debut.

While Tuivasa went down, compatriot Rob Whittaker showed his class with a dominant points win over Italian Marvin Vettori in the co main event fight.

The victory positions Whittaker for a third crack at regaining his UFC middleweight belt from Israel Adesanya.

With the sport making its debut in the French capital after the end of the ban on cage fighting in the country the arena was packed, with the crowd singing and chanting.

They got the result they were after with the fight stopped 4.23 minutes into the third round after an onslaught of body shots and then blows to the head saw the Aussie go down.

But No.1 contender Gane didn't have it all his own way against third-ranked Tuivasa.

In a frantic second round that almost lifted the roof, Tuivasa landed a huge right hand that felled Gane and followed up with another as the Frenchman climbed off the canvas.

But it only seemed to steel the hometown favourite, who continued to do damage with his big body kicks which took their toll in the third round, ending Tuivasa's five-fight winning streak.

Gane said he had to dig deep against the brave Tuivasa.

"Honestly, Tai hit me so hard, he knocked me out. He put the lights out ... but I had to be a warrior, I got up. I came back even stronger and got the win," Gane said.

Tuivasa recovered to pay tribute to Gane, who suffered his first UFC loss in January against Cameroonian Francis Ngannou.

"It wasn't my day, but I come to fight. He's such a warrior," Tuivasa said.

Whittaker's bout was much more low-key, comfortably taking the three-round win in a unanimous decision 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

Whittaker hadn't fought since losing his second showdown with Kiwi champion Adesanya in February.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Mixing up his attack Whittaker took it to Vettori, who bravely withstood the punishment including some heavy kicks to the head.

The first round against Vettori was tight as both fighters tested each other, but the 31-year-old Sydneysider grew in stature as the bout continued.

Mixing up his attack Whittaker took it to Vettori, who bravely withstood the punishment including some heavy kicks to the head.

While Vettori landed some solid jabs, Whittaker walked away with his face virtually unmarked to extend his UFC record to 25-6.

Whittaker said he was "stoked" with his performance.

He said he had respect for Vettori, which was behind his decision delay their original April fight when he suffered an injury at training.

"That's why I had to push back the fight the first time because I needed the fitness to be able to hurt him the whole, he did not go away," Whittaker said.

"I know I go to a lot of decisions, but I hit pretty hard.

"I was hurting him, trust me I hit pretty hard."