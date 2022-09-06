Robert Whittaker defends Israel Adesanya over 'boring' claims

Robert Whittaker gives his thoughts on Israel Adesanya's upcoming fight with Alex Pereira.

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has found an unlikely ally amid growing criticism of his supposedly “boring” fighting style.

The reigning middleweight champion failed to deliver the fireworks he had promised when he battled his way to an insipid unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in July.

It was the fourth fight in a row that Adesanya (23-1) had gone the distance, with the ‘Last Stylebender’ roundly jeered throughout by a Las Vegas crowd that didn’t take kindly to his defensive, safety-first performance.

Adesanya admitted afterwards that he had an “off-night”, but dismissed the spectators who had booed him as “drunk” and suggested they “don't know what real fighting is or real finesse”.

Yet the criticism from fighters and fans alike – including Hollywood star Chris Pratt – refused to go away, prompting one of his former rivals to unexpectedly come to his defence.

In the wake of his decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last weekend, Robert Whittaker – who has lost twice to the New Zealander – was asked about the denunciation of Adesanya in certain circles due to his seemingly risk-free approach.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Robert Whittaker embraces Israel Adesanya after their hard-fought rematch at UFC 271 in February.

And the Auckland-born Australian fighter insisted that a lot of the criticism was undeserved and that ultimately, it was about winning rather than entertaining.

“I’m pretty sure he’s [Adesanya] just paid to win. You know, that’s the most important thing whether it’s boring or not,” the former champion said during the post-fight press conference in the French capital.

“You can have the most exciting fight of the night, [but] if you lose, no-one is talking about you tomorrow.

“As cold as it sounds, winning is all that matters.”

Shortly after Adesanya’s cautious showing against Cannoier, Whittaker had accused his rival of failing to live up to his own hype.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Robert Whittaker returned to the win column last weekend in Paris with a decision over Marvin Vettori.

But he appears to have had a change of heart and even joked that he would prefer to put on a dull spectacle if it meant getting his hand raised without taking any damage.

“If I could just take someone down, and hold them down until someone took them home, I would!” Whittaker said.

“[I] love my fans, but I would happily hug someone on the ground for 25 minutes if that gets me the [win]. That’s the sport we’re in.”

Adesanya will defend his middleweight crown for the sixth time in November when he faces Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira (6-1) at UFC 281 in New York.

Pereira owns two wins over Adesanya – one by decision, the other knockout – in kickboxing contests in 2016 and 2017.

Whittaker (25-6) meanwhile, hopes to fight the winner as he looks to reclaim the belt he lost to Adesanya in October 2019 via second-round knockout in Melbourne.

Their second meeting in February was much more competitive, though the result was the same as Adesanya got the nod on the scorecards to retain his title.