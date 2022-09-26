The big questions for Joseph Parker after his devastating knockout defeat to Joe Joyce

A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

Sam Wilson is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Joseph Parker's quest to become a two-time world heavyweight champion lies in tatters after a brutal knockout to Joe Joyce in Manchester on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

For the first time as either an amateur or a pro, Parker was unable to finish a fight on his feet as the relentless Brit put him down and out with a ferocious left hook in the 11th round of a thrilling battle.

Giving up height, reach and weight advantages to the giant Joyce, a brave Parker went out on his shield but was overwhelmed by the bigger and stronger man.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker's fighting talk in defeat: I still have a lot to give

* Today's mirror will remind Joseph Parker how hard his fighting future is

* Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce: Kiwi heavyweight knocked out for first time



The devastating loss snapped the New Zealander's six-fight win streak and ended his immediate hopes of landing a shot at his old WBO world title (though he would've had to beat Joyce again in a rematch had he won).

As the dust settles on a chastening night for Parker and his team, here are five big questions to emerge from a dramatic encounter at Manchester Arena.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker took some serious punishment from a relentless Joe Joyce during their thrilling battle.

Should Parker call time on his career?

There were predictable calls for Parker to hang up his gloves after his third defeat but he has vowed to fight on, saying he still has "a lot to give boxing".

Aged 30, Parker is by no means over the hill and has a good few years ahead of him if he wishes to make one last run at reaching the heavyweight summit. After all, the man who beat him is 37-years-old and still considered in his prime.

Yet there's no denying that Parker took an awful lot of punishment against Joyce that will have put some miles on the clock.

Suffer another beating of this magnitude in the near future, and it might be time for the father-of-four to ride off into the sunset with all his faculties intact.

But there is a tendency from fans and pundits alike these days to write a fighter off after one setback when plenty have come back stronger and learned from their mistakes.

As a former world champion, Parker has earned the right to go back to the drawing board and see if he can make the necessary adjustments to compete with the heavyweight elite.

And he should be applauded for taking on challenge the size of Joyce, not pilloried for giving his best and coming up short.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker came in at a career-high 115.84kg and lacked the speed to avoid Joe Joyce's punches.

Did he pay the price for coming in too heavy?

On the surface, it certainly appeared that way. Having tipped Parker to win on the cards by using his speed and footwork to frustrate the languid Joyce, I was as surprised as anyone to see him tip the scales at a career-high 115.84kg.

That extra bulk clearly hampered Parker's movement and stamina. The Aucklander looked like he was feeling the pace from as early as the second round and was much slower than usual.

Parker's trainer Andy Lee must have concluded that he needed those additional pounds to soak up the 123kg Joyce's punches, while also putting a bit more weight behind his own shots.

Yet despite landing numerous overhand rights and left hooks right on the button, Parker was unable to put a dent in Joyce and deter him from coming forward. He didn't have the energy to avoid the incoming fire.

With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to question the wisdom of such a gameplan. But maybe Joyce would've taken him out sooner had the Kiwi come in lighter and been more vulnerable around the midsection.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joe Joyce sends Joseph Parker sprawling into the corner after connecting with a ferocious left hook.

Will he be able to come back from this loss?

It's going to be a tough road back for Parker, who is simply a lot smaller in size and stature than most of the heavyweight giants who loom large at the pointy end of the division.

Oleksandr Usyk is the obvious exception to that rule, but the brilliant Ukrainian is an otherworldly talent with a skill level far beyond Parker's (and anyone not named Tyson Fury, for that matter).

Parker may need to decide whether he's in the game for titles or earning money. If it's the former, he might be found wanting, as the belts are currently tied up with mandatories looming.

Besides, he will need to work his way back into contention after an inevitable drop in the various sanctioning bodies' rankings, which means fighting against hungry, dangerous prospects.

But if Parker is chiefly concerned with building up his retirement fund, then there are plenty of appealing fights out there for him to make some serious money before calling it a day.

Rematches against Andy Ruiz Jr and Dillian Whyte (coming off a knockout defeat of his own) still hold plenty of appeal, and Sky Sports UK and Boxxer will no doubt want some return on their investment after signing him up on a multi-fight deal earlier this year.

Other names that have been floated for Parker in the past include Michael Hunter, Demsey McKean and Deontay Wilder. There are no shortage of options when he's ready to get back on the horse.

Ashley Landis/AP Joseph Parker is still among the world's top 10 to 15 heavyweights, alongside the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Where does he rank in the heavyweight division?

Even in defeat, Parker remains among the top 10 to 15 active heavyweights in the world, alongside the likes of Ruiz Jr and Whyte, who like him have tasted defeat on multiple occasions.

But he is evidently just below that elite group of three or four big men that must now include Joyce following his 14th knockout in only 15 fights.

WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder Usyk are the two outstanding heavyweights of this era and will hopefully meet next year to find an undisputed champion.

Simon Stacpoole/Photosport Joe Joyce proved he belongs among the elite by becoming the first man to knock out Joseph Parker.

Can anyone stop the Juggernaut?

We will find out in due course, when Joyce is granted that well-deserved world title shot against whoever is in possession of the WBO belt by the time the mandatory is called.

The 35-year-old Usyk has hinted he only has three contests left before retirement, targeting Fury, Wilder and a "freak" fight with four-weight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, so may well relinquish the title rather than face Joyce.

The pair actually boxed as amateurs in the World Series of Boxing in 2013, with Usyk winning a decision, but this Joyce is a different animal entirely, particularly over 12 rounds.

Joyce might appear slow and uncoordinated at times, but his swarming, front-foot style is a nightmare for opponents – as Parker discovered – never giving them a moments' respite.

He would be an underdog against Fury and probably Joshua (who stopped him in the amateurs), though in this form you wouldn't bet against him beating either to rule the division.