'I said no to the sex worker - so they sent me two': Ex-boxing referee lifts lid on corruption

An investigation found that several bouts at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were fixed.

Bill Phillips was in Astana, Kazakhstan to referee an international boxing tournament but he says he soon became embroiled in a few battles of his own, fighting off prostitutes and officials offering bribes. There was even a rather spicy encounter in a sauna.

While it had taken him 18 hours to travel to a competition that would determine if certain boxers qualified for the Olympics in Beijing later that year, it was only a matter of minutes after checking into his hotel room that the "shenanigans" began; in this case a most unexpected welcome.

“I was still unpacking when I heard a knock at the door,” he says. “So I open it and a young girl, absolutely stunning, is standing there. 'Mr Phillips (she knew my name), I've come to keep you company.' I said: 'No, I'm OK, thank you.' So she went.

“Then about an hour or two later, two came to the door. I started laughing. I said I can't handle one, let alone two.”

The hookers, he claims in an interview with The Times, were sent to his room as a bribe to manipulate bouts. "It did not end there," he says.

“The next morning, I'm approached by an official. 'Mr Phillips, is everything OK?' I said yes. He said: 'You don't like women?' I told him I love women but I'm happily married. I've been married for 48 years. I have two sons and eight grandchildren. But that wasn't the only reason for saying no. It's a bribe, isn't it? You're in their pocket. I don't need all that crap. I've been lucky to have good jobs. I also like to be able to sleep at night.”

Last year a report by Professor Richard McLaren, the Canadian lawyer who led the investigation into Russian state-sponsored doping, detailed how payments were offered to boxing officials to manipulate bouts at the Olympics.

Much of it, however, was anonymised and Phillips was not among those interviewed, perhaps because the focus of the McLaren report was the 2016 Olympics in Rio and Phillips, now 73, had stepped away from the international scene after the Beijing Games eight years earlier, sickened by the corruption and so disillusioned he now struggles to watch boxing at the Olympics.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Ireland's Michael Conlan lets the judges know what he thinks of their decision at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

When he read the claims of a former boxing executive as part of a Times investigation into corruption at the Games last week, Phillips decided to contact this newspaper and tell his own story.

Phillips says he discovered during an international boxing career that included six world championships as well as the Beijing Games – he was the first English referee in 24 years to gain Olympic selection having officiated at 102 international tournaments – bribery was endemic.

In Kazakhstan in 2008 the hookers at the door were only the beginning, he says. In the hotel foyer he was then offered a bribe by a team official.

“I was approached by a coach,” he claims. “I turned it down, but when I got back to my room an envelope had been pushed under my door with US$500 in it. I thought 'What's this all about?' I tried to find out who it was. In the end I gave it away to some local people out on the street. They were happy.

“On the same trip, they also said they were having a banquet in a sauna one evening. I thought, 'Lovely', so I go. There's a table laid on with vodka, loads of food – different meats. I'm thinking 'This is nice.'

“Then they brought these women in and they were all naked. I had some vodka and went back to my room. I'm not going to say what happened with the others after I left, but in the time I was there I kept my towel on.”

Phillips is telling these stories in the gym in the garden of his east London home. The memorabilia that cover the four walls act as both a reminder and a reference point. He takes great pride in his career as a “world-class referee” and the fact that he had a reputation for being “straight”.

“If I had accepted bribes it's the boxers who would have suffered and they have always come first for me,” he says. “I've refereed about 30,000 fights and no boxer I've had has ever spent a night in hospital.”

His passion for the sport started as a schoolboy. “I was born in Poplar in 1949 and in those days boxing was part of the curriculum,” he says. “I fought until I was about 16. But it's fair to say I was a better referee than I was a boxer.”

He started refereeing in the late 1970s and by 1990 was on the European circuit. The first time he was offered a bribe, he says, came at a tournament in Estonia in 1996.

“It was offered to me by a Russian,” he says. “In the hotel. He ended up being assassinated. Vladimir Dadiev.

“I was having a coffee in the foyer. We didn't talk money. He said 'Would you take some money for the fight?' I didn't know what fight and I just said, 'I'm not interested'.

“He looked just like Norman Wisdom. And he was funny, always joking. But his son was shot in the street and they shot him in his bath. They even threw an electric fire in it. He was going to disclose what was going on, I believe.” Reports suggested as much at the time.

Dadiev had been at the world junior championships in Cuba in 1996 when a British judge, Mick Budden, had been handed an envelope containing US$1000 before a bout involving a Russian boxer.

Budden reported the incident and a hearing was due to be held in Berlin, in January 1997, in which it was rumoured Dadiev would be testifying. Before he could, the 70-year-old, an influential member of the Russian Amateur Boxing Federation and the referees and judges committee of the European Amateur Boxing Association, was found dead in his Moscow home. Two years earlier his son had been shot dead in a restaurant.

Phillips says he was also offered a bribe at a European qualifier in Sevastopol.

“It's because it's easy for a referee to affect a fight,” he says. “There are always going to be infringements in a bout. Mainly holding or misuse of the head. You can just keep picking on them. Or caution them – third time you give them a warning so they are deducted points. It can mean they've lost that round. If the other boxer is getting on top you can stop it, wipe his face. There are all kinds of things a referee can do to influence the outcome of a bout. I can see when a referee has been got at.”

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Russian boxing officials have been accused of offering payments to manipulate bouts at the Olympics.

The McLaren report cited the use of hand signals between the judges at ringside and the referees.

“Yep,” says Phillips. “That has happened too. It's been corrupt since the day I started. There were always straight people in the game and I had some great times. But I remember one referee going home with a suitcase full of presents. It's endemic.”

Refereeing at an Olympics was, says Phillips, his “dream”. But he also says he had decided, by the time he arrived in Beijing, that he was ready to leave the international circuit. What then happened in China only strengthened his resolve to walk away.

In Beijing, the boxing was held against a backdrop of claims and counter claims of corruption. In The Times report last week, Ho Kim – the former executive director of AIBA, the global governing body – said they were forced to reselect referees and judges for the competition because of bribes that had been offered to senior technical officials. Phillips, however, questions the wisdom of that decision when it meant he did not get to referee a final, having initially been told he would be.

“On the morning of the first day of boxing in Beijing, Ray Silvas [a senior member of the referees and judges commission] said to me 'Congratulations, Bill, you've got a final,'” Phillips says. “I said thanks but I did say to him after these Games I'm gone. But then we all had to go to a meeting and they said that [one of the senior technical officials] had gone. We didn't know why. And all the names were changed.

“I was in my late fifties. The first Englishman for 24 years. I had the final and I deserved it, based on the way I was performing. Wayne Rose, an Australian I'd stake my reputation on, was also there. Two of the most honest officials in the sport didn't get a final.”

Phillips stepped away from international boxing after Beijing but hosted three former colleagues at his house when they came to London for the Olympics in 2012. “I didn't go to the Games because it was all soured for me,” he says.

“It wasn't just what happened in Beijing. It was the whole thing, the corruption. I was tired of it. I can't even watch the Olympic boxing on the TV.

“I also promised my wife, Barbara, that I'd step back. I was offered a job that would have involved doing seminars around the world but I put my wife through 25 years of it. The year before Beijing I was away for 18 weeks.”

He did, however, watch London's opening ceremony on television, to see his protege, Mik Basi, deliver the Olympic oath on behalf of all the officials at the Games. “I had tears in my eyes, I was so proud,” he says.

Since then, however, Basi has been described in the McLaren report as one of the “ringleaders” in the bout manipulation scheme that undermined the integrity of the competition in Rio.

Basi has never responded to the allegation but Phillips expresses his sadness. “I was heartbroken about Mik,” he says. “I coached him for 10 years and made him into a superb referee.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Boxing’s place at the Olympics is under threat after a series of corruption and judging scandals.

“He had everything. He looked the part, carried no weight, moved beautifully around the ring. I couldn't believe it when I read about it in the report. He was like a son to me.”

Today, Phillips limits his involvement in boxing to more local projects. He is the chairman of the Poplar Boys and Girls Youth Club and Amateur Boxing Club, a registered charity helping kids in one of the more deprived areas of London, and referees the occasional amateur bout. He also follows West Ham United with his family – they have five season tickets – and keeps busy with his own pest control business.

He fears for boxing when the evidence of corruption has led to the international federation, the IBA, being suspended by the International Olympic Committee. Right now the sport is not on the provisional list for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I fear Olympic boxing is doomed,” he says. That said, he believes it is a situation that could be rectified.

“Of course it could be cleaned up,” he says. “If I were 10 years younger and they let me pick a team of officials, I'd clean it up.

“It's all about the selection of the officials. I still love the sport. I'm president of one club and the chairman of another. I'll be refereeing this week and I could still be helping on the world stage if I wasn't so disillusioned. Mind you, I think Barbara would divorce me if I was.”

