The unbeaten Kiwi boxer out to upset 'golden boy' David Nyika

As many as 13 fighters across the ditch turned down the chance to face rising cruiserweight David Nyika when he returns to the ring in Australia later this month.

But his fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga wasn't going to pass up the opportunity to upset New Zealand's "golden boy" and "make a statement" to the world.

Olympic bronze medallist Nyika (4-0, 3 KOs) continues his pro journey on the undercard of Devin Haney and George Kambosos' rematch for the undisputed lightweight crown in Melbourne on October 16.

The card will be shown live and free-to-air on TVNZ – the first time the national broadcaster has aired live boxing since 2007 – in a bid to raise amateur standout Nyika's profile.

It is the two-time Commonwealth Games champion's third outing in a professional ring this year, after a hand injury cruelly ended his hopes of a historic third gold in Birmingham.

Nyika is up against another unbeaten fighter in Motusaga, who has an identical record of four wins with three finishing early.

The 31-year-old boxes out of Auckland's famed City Kickboxing gym, where he is coached by Doug Viney and trains alongside UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Titi Motusaga and David Nyika size each other up before their six-rounder in Melbourne on October 16.

A former kickboxer, Motusaga took up boxing in 2015 and only turned professional last year yet had no qualms about fighting someone of Nyika's pedigree this early in his career.

"So I was in camp before my last fight and coach [Viney] called me and said, 'I've got a question to ask you. How do you feel about fighting David?'," Motusaga recalled.

"And I said, 'David who?' And he said, 'Nyika'. I said, 'woah, let's go, let's go!'

"He said, 'if I heard any hesitation in your voice I would have said no straight away, but I was like 'nah, I'm keen, man, that's an opportunity'.

"They said they reached out to 13 other boxers in Australia but no-one wants to fight him so I was like 'man, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.' Why not?

"I'm not afraid to give up my 0. If someone can beat me, then someone can beat me. But training camp has been going good and I'm ready to get that upset."

Motusaga acknowledged that he will be taking a big step up in competition and is respectful of Nyika's "amazing" achievements as an amateur, admitting he looked up to his rival.

But having watched his four fights, Motusaga felt Nyika was still adjusting to the pro game and now was the perfect time to hand him his first loss.

His trainer Viney has devised a gameplan to do just that, which Motusaga is understandably unwilling to divulge ("you'll have to tune in"), though he rules out recklessly going for a quick finish.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images David Nyika was taken the distance for the first time earlier this year by tough Australian Karim Maatalla.

"I never go looking for a knockout to be honest, it's not my style. If it happens, it happens," Motusaga said when asked if that was his best hope of victory against the highly skilled Nyika.

"I didn't realise [I could punch hard] as I didn't have any stoppages as an amateur. But maybe I have more impact with smaller gloves.

"From his interview at the press conference he wants to put on a powerful performance so we'll either be standing and banging in the middle, or I'll be chasing him."

To prepare for their scheduled six-rounder at Rod Laver Arena, Motusaga has sought out tall sparring partners to replicate the 198cm Nyika. These include heavyweight Junior Fa and two-time King in the Ring champion Navajo Stirling.

The prospect of fighting in front of a big audience in Melbourne – and on TV back home in New Zealand – is something that excites rather than daunts him.

"I just feel like it's good exposure for me. No-one knows me, so it will be a good time to make a statement and put my name out there," he said.

"I reckon the pressure will be more on him, not me."

Should he pull off the upset, Motusaga hopes to quit his 9-5pm job and concentrate on boxing fulltime. But he is not allowing himself to look too far ahead.

"I'm just focused on David at the moment. One fight at a time."

AT A GLANCE

What: David Nyika v Titi Motusaga

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

When: Sunday, October 16 (live on TVNZ)