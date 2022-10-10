Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio ready for 'anyone in the top 20'

Unbeaten Kiwi heavyweight Hemi Ahio is ready to show he can mix it with the "big boys" of the division.

Hemi Ahio is used to being patient. The unbeaten heavyweight turned pro nine years ago and has quietly racked up 19 wins and 14 knockouts in that time while flying under the radar.

He will climb between the ropes for the 20th time this Sunday, when he takes on Australian Faiga Opelu (14-3-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder on the undercard of Devin Haney's lightweight unification rematch with George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne.

It's a chance for the little-known 32-year-old Aucklander to introduce himself to a wider audience – both domestically and internationally – with the card being broadcast free-to-air on TVNZ for the first time since 2007.

"That's the best part about it – it's free for everyone down here in New Zealand to watch. I'm appreciative of [promoter Lou] DiBella for having me on the card again", Ahio, who appeared on the bill in June, told Stuff.

Trained by Doug Viney at Auckland's City Kickboxing Gym, Ahio has long operated in the shadow of compatriots Joseph Parker and Junior Fa, his good friend and fellow Tongan.

But with Parker and Fa both coming off devastating knockout defeats, could this be his chance to take up the mantle of New Zealand's next great heavyweight hope?

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Hemi Ahio and Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika's fights will be broadcast live on TVNZ on Sunday.

"I'm not sure you should count out Parker and Junior yet," Ahio told Stuff. "I really felt that Parker would've hung in there if the ref let the [Joe Joyce] fight go on. If the ref let it go on, I'm pretty sure Parker would've hung on till the end of the round.

"With me, I've always been here bro. I haven't been anywhere and nothing has changed with me. I'm still pretty under the covers right now.

"Hopefully after this fight we really get into it, in terms of opposition and opponents, their skill levels and everything else. But right now I'm just focused on 'Django' [Opelu] and what he's going to bring."

Despite his impressive looking record, Ahio's pedigree is a matter of debate given that he has yet to face a single name opponent. His best victory to date is arguably a second round stoppage of Iranian Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid in Dubai last year to claim the WBC Middle East heavyweight title.

At only 6ft (183cm), he is small for a modern-day heavyweight, though he joked he felt like he was "6ft 7in, 118kg of pure muscle" once he stepped in the ring.

"The only difference between me and lots of these other guys is just height, really," Ahio said.

"Once you enter the heavyweight division, it's the heavyweight division. There's nothing else to expect but big boys. It's nothing to me – it's a normal thing now I guess."

Ahio's most recent outing against Christian Ndzie Tsoye ended in "frustrating" fashion when the Australia-based Cameroon native pulled out after the first round citing an elbow injury, just as the fight was heating up.

He hopes to have more time to showcase his improvements against Opelu, who was knocked out by Fa's conqueror Lucas Browne last time out, but confidently predicts it won't "go more than three or four rounds".

"I'm always expecting everybody to be tough for the first half of the fight. Then if we make it to the second half, it's going to be a lot tougher for them," said Ahio, who is the heavy favourite.

"I've just got to really stay sharp for the first half of the fight. Then not just the fitness, everything else will take over."

Should he come through as expected with his unblemished record intact, Ahio hopes to get out before the end of the year.

He insisted he was ready to step up his competition significantly ("anyone in the top 20 I would love to fight") and hoped to one day test himself against "machine" Joyce.

"It was entertaining to watch," Ahio said of Parker's thrilling WBO world title eliminator with Joyce in Manchester last month.

"I really thought that Parker would've put it on him in the first few rounds at least. But I knew once it got longer, once the rounds got longer, Joe Joyce has got a diesel engine. He doesn’t stop at all.

"I've seen Parker really wobble a lot of people with those punches that he caught on Joyce, but I guess he really is a 'Juggernaut!'" Ahio said with a hearty laugh.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Hemi Ahio last fought in June, when his opponent Christian Ndzie Tsoye retired after the first round.

"I'm real curious to know what it feels like to be in there with someone like Joe Joyce, watching the way he fought. Hopefully someday soon I'll get in there with him, rub shoulders and see how it feels. It looked fun."

But before he can even think about challenging the cream of the division, Ahio must take care of business on Sunday, preferably in impressive style, in front of a large audience at home and abroad.

Only then can he and his team start planning his rise up the rankings and into significant fights.

"There's a few really big, tough guys out there that I've got on the list that I would love to fight," Ahio said.

"So hopefully a few of them will come off in the next couple of years … and get bashed up!"

AT A GLANCE

What: Hemi Ahio v Faiga Opelu

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

When: Sunday, October 16 (live on TVNZ)