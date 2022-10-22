Jerome Pampellone, Mea Motu stay unbeaten after picking up contrasting wins in Auckland

Under the guidance of Isaac Peach, unbeaten Jerome Pampellone has chalked up 14 straight victories.

Top Kiwi boxing prospects Jerome Pampellone and Mea Motu maintained their perfect professional records with contrasting wins in Auckland on Friday night.

In his fourth fight of a busy year, the highly-rated Pampellone (14-0, 8 KOs) halted Thai opponent Thoedsak Sinam (18-10, 14 KOs) in the first round with a vicious body shot to mark his return to the light heavyweight division in style.

As expected, his Peach Boxing team-mate Motu (14-0, 6 KOs) found the going much tougher in an eight-round featherweight contest against Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang (16-3, 15 KOs), earning a unanimous decision over the former bantamweight world champion at ABA Stadium.

READ MORE:

* 'I want to make that happen': David Light eyes world title shot against Australian rival

* Mea Motu 'gunning for a world title' after stopping first international opponent

* Hemi Ahio suffers first loss, David Nyika wins by a knockout in Melbourne



Motu won every round on all three judges' scorecards to claim the biggest scalp of her career and set up a meeting with undefeated Iranian Nastaran Fathi (7-0, 2 KOs) in Dubai on November 26, for which a WBC regional belt is set to be on the line.

It will be Motu's first fight overseas as the 32-year-old mother-of-five steps up her pursuit of a world title. She is currently ranked in the top 10 by the IBF in their super bantamweight rankings.

The 26-year-old Pampellone, who had recently campaigned at cruiserweight – capturing the IBF Australasian title with a sixth round stoppage of Joshua Francis in July – will now focus on the lively 178lb division as he looks to get himself in the mix for world honours.

He was originally thought to be in the running for a shot at Jai Opetaia's IBF world crusierweight title, which the Australian captured in an upset over Latvia's Mairis Briedis in July.

The pair shame the same promoter in Dean Lonergan, and the London-born Kiwi was in Opetaia's camp to help him prepare for Breidis, "holding his own" during their sparring sessions.

But Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) will not get out again this year having suffered a broken jaw against Briedis and failed to recover in time, so Pampellone will instead seek to make waves at his more natural weight class, where his world-ranked gym-mate David Light also competes.

Pampellone already has his next opponent locked in, taking on Australian Faris Chevalier (13-2, 7 KOs) in Nathan, Queensland on November 4.

Chevalier has beaten two former world title challengers in Blake Caparello and Renold Quinland so represents a significant step-up in class for 'The Panther', particularly on short notice.

Nick Depree/NDEPREE.COM Mea Motu continued her unbeaten run with a gritty decision over Thai Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang.

Yet Pampellone seems unfazed by the quick turnaround – having fought twice in the same night last December – and jumped at the chance to challenge Chevalier in his own backyard.

"It's certainly tough, so I don't want to downplay it," he told the Northern Advocate. "But we train so hard all year round to be ready for challenges like this."

Pampellone has a strong amateur pedigree, winning 29 of his 35 contests and losing a split decision to Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika.

Since turning professional only 18 months ago he has chalked up 14 wins and quickly risen up the rankings.

Pampellone's scheduled showdown with Chevalier will be on the undercard of rising Australian heavyweight Justis Huni's (6-0, 4 KOs) clash with Hawke's Bay's Kiki Toa Leutele (8-1-2, 7 KOs), who is also trained by Isaac Peach.