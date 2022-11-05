'That was hard, bro': Jerome Pampellone dominates Faris Chevalier for impressive win

Rising light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone underlined his burgeoning credentials with a dominant points win over Faris Chevalier in Brisbane on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Kiwi outclassed Australian Chevalier (13-3, 7 KOs) in front of nearly 2000 fans at Nissan Arena to pick up the vacant IBF light heavyweight Australasian title and preserve his unbeaten record.

The judges scored the contest 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 in favour of Pampellone, who moved to 15-0 with the victory, the biggest of his promising career against a seasoned pro boasting wins over two former world title challengers.

"That was f......g hard, bro. That was a hard fight. But it's the hard sparring that gets me ready for these hard fights," a "buzzing" Pampellone told Stuff after beating his world-ranked opponent.

"I knew the start was going to be tricky. I just had to keep my composure and I think I did that well. I knew coming in he was going to be frustrating the whole way through.

"I think I did well keeping calm, kept hitting him. I took my time, picked my shots well and stayed composed."

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jerome Pampellone delivered a career-best performance to beat Faris Chevalier on points in Brisbane.

Wearing black trunks with a white trim, Pampellone was greeted with a smattering of boos ahead of his 10-round bout with home favourite Chevalier, a Brisbane resident born in France.

After a cagey opening 90 seconds in which barely a punch was thrown by either fighter, Pampellone began to open up towards the end of the first frame, landing some eye-catching shots and rocking Chevalier's head back with a stiff right hand.

Chevalier showed a bit more aggression in round two, but the sharper work was coming from Pampellone, who continued to make his opponent miss and pay with some well-placed blows.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jerome Pampellone outclassed Faris Chevalier to capture the IBF light heavyweight Australasian title.

A three-punch combination got Chevalier's attention mid-way through the third as 'The Panther' stalked the tricky southpaw around the ring, punishing him to the head and body.

Sensing he could force an early stoppage, Pampellone unleashed his heavy artillery in the next round, targeting Chevalier's midriff. A slip on the wet canvas was his only moment of adversity as he banked yet another round in an increasingly one-sided affair.

Chevalier finally got Pampellone's respect in the fifth with a well-timed left hand, but the New Zealander still finished the round on top, splitting the Australian's guard with a straight right and then connecting with a solid uppercut.

SKY SPORT Kiwi heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele goes down swinging in a spirited defeat to Justis Huni in Brisbane.

By now Pampellone was pitching a shutout against the cautious Chevalier, who despite chants of 'Let's go, Faris!' refused to let his hands go or take any risks to try and turn the tide.

With the result seemingly a foregone conclusion, Pampellone went in search of a knockout in the last few rounds to put an exclamation point on an otherwise authoritative display.

But despite landing a flush right hand in the ninth, he was unable to find the show-stopping blow and had to settle for a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Pampellone told Stuff he would next like to face the winner of the upcoming bout between Australians Conor Wallace (9-1, 6 KOs) and Leti Leti (16-1, 12 KOs), who meet for the WBA Oceania light heavyweight title in Brisbane on Saturday night.

In the main event of Friday's show, Pampellone's Peach Boxing team-mate Kiki Toa Leutele went the distance with Australian heavyweight hope Justis Huni but lost a wide decision after a thrilling toe-to-toe battle.

The three judges at ringside had it 99-91, 97-93, 98-92 for Huni, yet a brave Leutele gave it everything and was seemingly denied a legitimate knockdown in the fourth round when he clobbered the Australian with a huge hook that forced him to touch his glove on the canvas.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Kiki Toa Leutele cops a blow from Justis Huni during their thrilling heavyweight bout at Nissan Arena.

However, the referee inexplicably ruled it a slip, sparking a furious response from Leutele's trainer Isaac Peach in the corner.

Overall, Huni did just about enough to deserve the nod on the scorecards, though they did not accurately reflect what was a close, back-and-forth contest fought at a furious pace.

"I landed the hook and he fell over, but I don't know why the ref didn't score it [as a knockdown]," Leutele said of the contentious moment.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Kiki Toa Leutele had plenty of success against Justis Huni and was seemingly robbed of a knockdown.

"I was almost close a few times [to knocking Huni out] but I just couldn't quite get there."

Peach was "so proud" of his charge and felt Leutele had hurt Huni "numerous times" during the fight, but couldn't find the finishing blow.

"We needed a knockout so it doesn't really matter," Peach said of the disputed knockdown.

"I couldn't be more proud of him. We were in that fight till the last minute. There wasn't a person it that place who felt safe until the final bell.

"For Kiki, this is his world title. For Justis, he has bigger fish to fry."

In the chief support, Ben Horn (4-6, 0 KO) – brother of former welterweight champion Jeff – and Campbell Somerville (3-0, 2 KOs) went to war in a light middleweight slugfest that Somerville won on the points.

Also on the card, Billy Polkinghorn (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Broby Martin (0-2, 0 KO) in the third round of a light welterweight contest, light middleweight Ben Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs) beat Ankush Hooda (4-1-2, 1 KO) via a majority decision, and light heavyweight prospect Clay Waterman (8-0, 7 KOs) recovered from a knockdown to outpoint Mitchell Whitelaw (5-8-2, 2 KOs).