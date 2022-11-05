'That was hard, bro': Jerome Pampellone dominates Faris Chevalier to claim points win in Brisbane

Rising light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone underlined his burgeoning credentials with a dominant points win over Faris Chevalier in Brisbane on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Kiwi outclassed Australian Chevalier (13-3, 7 KOs) in front of nearly 2000 fans at Nissan Arena to pick up the vacant IBF light heavyweight Australasian title and preserve his unbeaten record.

The judges scored the contest 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 in favour of Pampellone, who moves to 15-0 with the victory, the biggest of his promising career against a seasoned pro boasting wins over two former world title challengers.

"That was f......g hard, bro. That was a hard fight. But it is the hard sparring that gets me ready for these hard fights," a "buzzing" Pampellone told Stuff afterwards.

"I knew that the start was going to be tricky. I just had to keep my composure and I think I did that well. I knew coming in he was going to be frustrating the whole way through.

"I think I did well keeping calm, kept hitting him. I took my time, picked my shots well and stayed composed."

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Kiki Toa Leutele cops a blow from Justis Huni during their thrilling heavyweight fight at Nissan Arena.

In the main event, Pampellone's Peach Boxing team-mate Kiki Toa Leutele went the distance with red-hot Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni but lost a wide decision after a thrilling toe-to-toe battle.

The three judges at ringside had it 99-91, 97-93, 98-92 for Huni, yet Leutele gave it everything and was seemingly denied a legitimate knockdown in the fourth round when he clobbered the Australian with a hook that forced him to touch his glove on the canvas.

However, the referee inexplicably ruled it a slip, sparking a furious response from Leutele's trainer Isaac Peach in the corner.

Overall, Huni did just about enough to deserve the nod on the scorecards, though they did not accurately reflect what was a close, back-and-forth contest fought at a furious pace.

"I landed the hook and he fell over, but I don't know why the ref didn't score it [as a knockdown]," Leutele said. "I was almost close a few times [to knocking Huni out] but I just couldn't quite get there."

Peach was "so proud" of his charge and felt Leutele had hurt Huni "numerous times" during the fight but couldn't find the finishing blow.

"We needed a knockout so it doesn't really matter," Peach said of the disputed knockdown. "I couldn't be more proud of him. We were in that fight till the last minute. There wasn't a person it that place who felt safe until the final bell.

"For Kiki, this is his world title. For Justis, he has bigger fish to fry."

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Kiki Toa Leutele had plenty of success against Justis Huni and was seemingly robbed of a knockdown.

Pampellone, meanwhile, was greeted by a smattering of boos ahead of his 10-rounder with home favourite Chevalier, a Brisbane resident born in France.

After a cagey opening 90 seconds in which barely a punch was thrown by either fighter, Pampellone began to open up towards the end of the frame, landing some eye-catching shots and rocking Chevalier's head back with a stiff right hand.

Chevalier showed a bit more aggression early in the second, but the sharper work was coming from the New Zealander, who continued to make his opponent miss and pay with some well-placed punches

A two-punch combination upstairs got Chevalier's attention mid-way through the third as 'The Panther' continued to stalk his opponent around the ring, punishing him to the head and body.

Sensing he could force a stoppage, Pampellone started to unleash more power shots in the fourth, targeting Chevalier's midsection. A brief slip on the wet canvas was the only moment of concern for the vastly superior Kiwi.

Chevalier finally got Pampellone's respect with a well-timed left hand, but the New Zealander still ended the fifth stanza in the ascendancy, splitting the Australian's guard with a straight right hand and connecting with a solid uppercut.

By now Pampellone was pitching a shutout against his unadventurous opponent, who despite chants of 'Let's go, Faris!' from a section of the crowd refused to let his hands go or take any risks against the accurate Pampellone.

With the result seemingly a foregone conclusion, Pampellone went in search of the knockout in the last few rounds that would have put an exclamation point on an otherwise authoritative performance.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jerome Pampellone outclassed Faris Chevalier to claim the vacant IBF light heavyweight Australasian title.

But despite landing a flush right hand in the ninth, he was unable to land the show-stopping blow and had to settle for a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Pampellone said he would next like to face the winner of the upcoming bout between Australians Conor Wallace (9-1, 6 KOs) and Leti Leti (16-1, 12 KOs), who meet for the WBA Oceania light heavyweight title in Brisbane on Saturday night.

In the co-main event, Ben Horn (4-6, 0 KO) – brother of former welterweight champion Jeff – and Campbell Somerville (3-0, 2 KOs) went to war in a four-round light middleweight slugfest, with Somerville getting the nod on points.

Debutant Billy Polkinghorn (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Broby Martin (0-2, 0 KO) in the third of a four-round light welterweight clash, light middleweight prospect Ben Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs) edged Ankush Hooda (4-1-2, 1 KO) via majority decision, and light heavyweight Clay Waterman (7-0, 7 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to outpoint Mitchell Whitelaw (5-8-2, 2 KOs).