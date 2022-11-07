Andrei Mikhailovich vows to knock out 'bogan' rival Issac Hardman in December clash

Andrei Mikhailovich is relishing going into the lion's den to face Australian Issac Hardman in Brisbane.

Kiwi middleweight sensation Andrei Mikhailovich will end a busy year with a grudge match against one of his fiercest rivals from across the ditch.

Unbeaten Mikhailovich (19-0, 11 KOs) is poised to face Australian Issac Hardman at Brisbane's Nissan Arena on December 16, his promoter Dean Lonergan confirmed to Stuff, in what looms as a stiff test of the 24-year-old's credentials.

Yet it's a challenge the Russian-born puncher is relishing as he looks to continue his rapid rise through the lively Australasian middleweight scene.

"I'm really excited and can't wait," the world-ranked Mikhailovich said of his looming showdown against the trash-talking Hardman, with whom he has traded numerous barbs over the years.

"Personally I don't know him at all. I know him as a fighter, I know him as a personality. And I don't like that aspect of him.

"He's an interesting dude and has this weird demeanour, like, bogan, and I just don't know where he's trying to go with it.

"If he wants to talk s..t, I will f…..g talk as well, I know how to talk s..t. If you have a bit of wit behind you that's probably OK, but he doesn't really do that … he's just a clown."

SKY SPORT Kiwi heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele goes down swinging in a spirited defeat to Justis Huni in Brisbane.

While the highly-anticipated encounter with the once-beaten Queenslander has been signed off by both parties, there is one potential stumbling block – an injury to Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni, who suffered a suspected broken hand in his thrilling points win over brave Kiwi Kiki Toa Leutele on Friday night.

Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) was set to headline the card in his home city against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) but he is unlikely to be ready for December after a bruising battle with Leutele in which he was repeatedly rocked and appeared to be knocked down in the fourth round.

Mikhailovich's trainer Isaac Peach felt the show should go on with or without Huni, saying that the fight with Hardman was worthy of main event status.

"I believe it's the biggest fight in New Zealand and Australia, these guys are going to rev it up," Peach said.

"Both guys aren't overly happy with their promoter [Lonergan], either. It's a main event fight, and he's trying to put us on the undercard.

"I think it will really capture the attention. Both guys are good with the tongue but they can both fight. They are very similar guys! It's a wonderful fight."

Peach said his growing stable of fighters – which also includes unbeaten trio Jerome Pampellone, David Light and Mea Motu – "thrive on challenges" and weren't afraid to put it all on the line.

"We want the big fights, we want to test ourselves and we want to put out records on the line. And we're prepared to lose. We want to be great, and I think to be great and respected, you need to do that."

Mikhailovich has fought three times in a busy 2022, knocking out experienced duo King Davidson and Ernesto Espana and edging compatriot Francis Waitai on points in July.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Andrei Mikhailovich delivered a show-stealing knockout of veteran Ernesto Espana in Brisbane in June.

The hard-fought decision win over Waitai snapped his five-fight knockout streak and Mikhailovich admitted the performance fell short of his own high expectations.

But Hardman's aggressive, front-foot style will suit him better than the cautious approach adopted by southpaw Waitai while also making for a more exciting spectacle.

"It's been OK, my 2022. My last fight, I wasn't that keen towards, but there were few reasons for that," Mikhailovich, ranked in the top 15 by the IBF and WBO, reflected. "But my two fights before that were good. I definitely want to finish the year on a high."

While he's no fan of Hardman on a personal level, Mikhailovich respects his fighting abilities and certainly won't be taking him lightly. Nevertheless, the self-assured Aucklander predicted an explosive end when they face-off next month.

"For his limited ability, he's gone pretty good. He's a strong, heavy puncher, likes to come forward. He's not overly fast but he does have a strong right hand," Mikhailovich said of Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs), who was stopped in two rounds by Michael Zerafa in April but bounced back to halt Beau Hartas in a round in July.

"You've got to give him credit, he must have some ability to get where he has got.

"One thing you will see [on December 16] is my boxing ability. You'll see why I'm so good, because I can adapt to essentially everything and I'm fast, strong and good-looking.

"I'll knock him out in four or five rounds."

Not for the first time Mikhailovich will be heading into enemy territory, challenging Hardman in his adopted hometown of Brisbane in front of what is anticipated to be a hostile crowd.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Hard-punching Issac Hardman has knocked out 11 of his 14 opponents, including Kiwi Robert Berridge.

It's a prospect that some might find daunting, but not Mikhailovich, who thrives in such an environment.

"It's going to be great. All his friends will be there, his family. It's great going into enemy territory, it just makes me perform better," he said.

"When I fought for the [New Zealand] middleweight title, I fought this guy called Gunnar Jackson. I went to Hamilton, essentially his territory.

"I like going into the lion's den, it's great, I love it."