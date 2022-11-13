Recap: Israel Adesanya suffers stunning defeat to Alex Pereira in dramatic UFC 281 main event

Alex Pereira rallied to stop Israel Adesanya in the final round of a wild UFC 281 main event in New York.

All you need to know about UFC 281

At times during his 3½-year UFC middleweight title reign, Israel Adesanya has looked virtually unbeatable.

The Kiwi-Nigerian star has seen off all comers since capturing an interim world title against Kelvin Gastelum in April 2019, the only blotch on his record that decision loss to Jan Błachowicz at light heavyweight.

But at 185 pounds 'The Last Stylebender' still reigns supreme, defeating Jared Cannonier in July for a fifth title defence.

Just when it appeared Adesanya (23-1) might be running out of viable contenders, up stepped his nemesis Alex Pereira, who he meets in the main event of UFC 281 at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

The Brazilian (6-1) earned his shot at glory by knocking out Sean Strickland in stunning fashion at UFC 276 and knows he has the beating of Adesanya, having already done so twice before – once via decision, the other knockout – in kickboxing contests.

That history is what makes this matchup so intriguing – and Pereira arguably the most dangerous challenger to Adesanya's throne yet.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya copped flak for his defensive style during his tepid decision win over Jared Cannonier.

What's at stake?

As well as Adesanya's middleweight crown, pride will be at stake for the champion when he steps into the Octagon this weekend.

He may pretend otherwise, but those losses to Pereira stung and Adesanya will be desperate to get a measure of revenge in a sport where he rules the roost.

Pereira is pretty green in MMA with only seven bouts to his name and three in the UFC, but there's no doubt the 35-year-old has the reach and striking ability to give Adesanya big problems in the Big Apple.

He showed excellent movement and poise when taking apart the dangerous Strickland at UFC 276 and carries dynamite power in both hands.

After three successive lacklustre performances, Adesanya's popularity took a hit and he's under pressure to back up those pre-fight promises of fireworks inside the cage.

What better way to silence the critics than by stopping his historic rival inside the distance?

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Brazilian Alex Pereira is unbeaten in his three fights under the UFC banner, winning two by knockout.

Who is Alex Pereira?

Born in São Paulo state where he grew up in favela, Pereira had a difficult upbringing. It was a battle with alcoholism as a teenager that led him to join a kickboxing gym in a bid to kick his addiction.

It proved a fateful move as the young Pereira quickly excelled at the sport, going on to fight professionally and win world titles at middleweight and light heavyweight – beating Adesanya twice along the way.

But after losing a rematch to Russian Artem Vakhitov and relinquishing his light heavyweight championship, 'Poatan' decided to switch his focus to MMA.

Beaten on his debut via rear naked choke, Pereira then reeled off three knockout wins before making his UFC bow in November last year against Andreas Michailidis.

A flying knee stopped his Greek opponent and earned him the 'Performance of Night' award. He followed it up with a decision over compatriot Bruno Silva in March and a highlight-reel KO of Stickland in July to earn a shot at Adesanya's belt.

Ranked No 4 in the middleweight division, Pereira exudes self-belief and is convinced he has Adesanya's number. But the New Zealander dismissed him as "one-dimensional" while his trainer Eugene Bareman believes it was "ridiculous" to grant him a title shot after just three fights with the promotion.

Time will tell if they are right in their withering assessment of Pereira's credentials.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya used a sharp jab and high kicks to keep challenger Jared Cannonier at bay at UFC 276.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

Adesanya is a supreme technician and few in the middleweight division can live with his striking game. His long limbs mean he can keep his opponents at a safe distance while he methodically breaks them down with well-placed shin kicks and an accurate jab.

But Adesanya is unlikely to have it his own way against Pereira, an accomplished kickboxer with an explosive left hook who also likes to fight on the outside.

As he showed against Strickland, Pereira is willing to wait for his adversary to make a mistake before pouncing, so expect plenty of feints early on as they both search for an opening.

The one area where Adesanya has an advantage – somewhat surprisingly against a Brazilian – is in his ground game.

Pereira has shown very little in terms of wrestling skills in his admittedly short stint in the UFC, and while Adesanya is not a grappler by trade he does own a purple belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu and has looked comfortable on the mat when called upon.

But given both fighters' strengths, it seems unlikely to descend into a wrestling match that would surely favour Adesanya. Expect a cagey affair in which Adesanya's vast experience in the Octagon comes into play.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Veteran lightweight Dan Hooker is aiming to get back in the win column after back-to-back defeats.

Are there any other Kiwis on the card?

No fewer than three of Adesanya's City KickBoxing gym-mates will be fighting on the stacked bill. Veteran Dan Hooker (21-12) returns for one last run at lightweight, challenging fast-rising Peruvian contender Claudio Puelles (13-2).

Now 32, Hooker is coming off first round stoppages to Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen and drinking in the last chance saloon amid calls for him to retire.

Yet the 'Hangman' is favoured by the TAB to overcome the 'Prince of Peru' and give his career a much-needed boost.

Hooker's fellow lightweight Brad Riddell (10-3) will also be looking to return to the win column after back-to-back defeats, when he takes on Brazilian veteran Renato Moicano (16-5-1) in the prelims.

A third defeat on the spin would be hugely damaging to Riddell's future prospects under the UFC banner so the stakes are high for the 31-year-old from Christchurch, who is a slight underdog with the TAB.

Light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg (7-1) faces a stiff test against Romania's Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1), a former Real Xtreme Fighting champion riding a four-fight winning streak since a decision loss to Saparbeg Safarov in March 2019.

Ulberg has won two straight after being knocked out on his UFC debut and he looked impressive in dismantling Cameroon's Tafon Nchukwi in 75 seconds at UFC Vegas 57 in June.

'Black Jag' is paying $1.76 at the TAB, while Negumereanu is priced at $2.03.

Julian Finney/Getty Images England's Molly McCann takes on her American rival Erin Blanchfield in an intriguing flyweight contest.

What are the other must-see bouts?

Look no further than the crossroads lightweight contest between American rivals Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) and Michael Chandler (23-7).

Chandler took 'Performance of the Night' honours for his upset of Tony Ferguson in May and will fancy his chances of springing another big surprise against the No 2-ranked Poirier, who owns two wins over Conor McGregor but was stopped last time out challenging Charles Oliveira for his lightweight world title.

The co-main event sees American Carla Esparza (20-6) defend her strawweight title for the first time versus China's Zhang Weili (22-3), a former champion who will be desperate to win back the belt she lost to Rose Namajunas.

And the always entertaining Molly McCann (13-4) is up against American Erin Blanchfield in a flyweight bout that features an intriguing clash of styles.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya will attempt to make a sixth straight defence of his UFC middleweight title in New York.

How to watch?

The main card gets under way at 4pm NZT and will be shown on both Sky TV's pay-per-view channel and Spark Sport, priced at $39.95.

Coverage of the prelims kicks off at 2pm on ESPN (you will need a Sky Sport Now pass to watch those bouts), while the early prelims are available on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

AT A GLANCE

UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira

Main card

Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira (middleweight championship)

Carla Esparza v Zhang Weili (strawweights)

Dustin Poirier v Michael Chandler (lightweights)

Frankie Edgar v Chris Gutierrez (bantamweights)

Dan Hooker v Claudio Puelles (lightweights)

Prelims

Brad Riddell v Renato Moicano (lightweights)

Dominick Reyes v Ryan Spann (light heavyweights)

Erin Blanchfield v Molly McCann (flyweights)

Andre Petroski v Wellington Turman (middleweights)

Early prelims

Matt Frevola v Ottman Azaitar (lightweights)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Silvana Gomez Juarez (strawweights)

Michael Trizano v Seungwoo Choi (featherweights)

Julio Arce v Montel Jackson (bantamweights)

Carlos Ulberg v Nicolae Negumereanu (light heavyweights)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Israel Adesanya

Age: 33

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 184.6lb

Reach: 203.2cm

Alex Pereira

Age: 35

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 184.6lb

Reach: 200cm

TAB odds: Adesanya, $1.50; Pereira, $2.55; draw: $51