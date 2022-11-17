Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya involved in New York airport incident

Israel Adesanya has been stopped at JFK Airport in New York just days after his UFC bout against Brazil's Alex Pereira.

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya was stopped by airport security in New York for possessing metal knuckles but was released soon after and is now on his way home.

Adesanya allegedly went through JFK Airport security with the knuckles, TMZ Sports reported. Transport Security Administration rules in the United States allow metal knuckles to be stored in checked luggage but ban passengers from having them in carry-on bags.

Despite reports of an arrest in the US, which were picked up by some New Zealand media outlets, Adesanya's camp said he had only been held up, not arrested, at the screening area at the American Airlines terminal.

In a statement provided to Stuff, Adesanya's manager, Tim Simpson, said the matter had been dealt with and Adesanya was on his way home.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and co-operated with authorities.

“He has complied accordingly – with that, the matter was dismissed, and he is on his way home.”

The incident occurred just four days after Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Brazil’s Alex Pereira on Sunday.

Adesanya led into the final round, only to be knocked out by Pereira, who is now 3-0 against the Kiwi with his two previous wins coming in their kickboxing days.

Adesanya, suffering his first UFC defeat at middleweight, said he had a “dead leg” caused by Pereira’s relentless kicking and that had compromised his movement in both attack and defence.