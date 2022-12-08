Obituary: Mills Lane, who refereed the Mike Tyson v Evander Holyfield 'bite fight'

Standing in the ring between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, the slight frame of referee Mills Lane was dwarfed by the two prize fighters. Yet as Tyson was about to find out, Lane, a former US Marine turned district attorney and judge, was as tough as either of the giants slugging it out for the heavyweight championship of the world.

The bout was staged in Las Vegas in 1997 and Holyfield was the reigning champion, having taken the title from Tyson seven months earlier in a surprise victory. Lane was not originally meant to be officiating and his colleague Mitch Halpern, who had overseen the previous bout, had been assigned to referee the rematch.In the previous meeting, Halpern had stopped the fight in the 11th round and when the Tyson camp objected to his reappointment, he withdrew at the last minute and Lane was recruited to take his place.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, watched by referee Mills Lane, lock heads during their heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Holyfield won the first two rounds but Tyson fought back ferociously in the third. With 40 seconds remaining in the round, he got Holyfield in a clinch, and bit off a piece of his opponent's right ear, spitting the cartilage on to the floor of the ring. Bleeding profusely, Holyfield leapt into the air with pain and Tyson rushed him before Lane separated the two men. He announced that he intended to disqualify Tyson and end the fight, but when the ringside doctor passed Holyfield fit to continue, Lane allowed the round to resume and imposed a two-point penalty.

Tyson promptly bit again, this time on Holyfield's left ear. The second bite was not discovered until the two fighters were back in the corners at the end of the round and this time Lane did not prevaricate. The exchange between referee and fighter has entered boxing history. “You bit his ear,” Lane told him. “No, it was a punch,” Tyson lied. “Bullshit! That's it. You're gone,” Lane shouted and declared Holyfield the victor on a disqualification. Three weeks later, Lane disqualified Henry Akinwande in a heavyweight bout against Lennox Lewis for ignoring his warnings against illegal holding. The two fights made Lane a celebrity.

Outside of the ring, as a district court judge he was known as “Maximum Mills”, and after retiring from refereeing in 1998 he spent the next three years presenting his own reality TV court show, Judge Mills Lane. He also wrote an autobiography, Let's Get It On: Tough Talk from Boxing's Top Ref and Nevada's Most Outspoken Judge. The title was taken from the catchphrase he yelled at the start of every one of the 100 professional bouts he refereed.

MARK J. TERRILL/AP Evander Holyfield has his right ear checked by referee Mills Lane.

Mills Bee Lane was born in 1937 in Savannah, Georgia, into a wealthy southern family; his grandfather had founded the state's largest bank. The eldest of five children, Lane grew up on a 13,000-acre plantation in South Carolina, where his father, Remer, raised cattle and logged timber.

At Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts, he was a talented sportsman, playing American football as a linebacker and ice hockey as a goalkeeper. When he graduated his father wanted him to study forestry at college but he favoured something more exciting. In 1956 he joined the US Marine Corps, where he took up boxing. Stationed in Okinawa, he became the Far East welterweight champion and on his discharge in 1959 announced his intention to become a professional fighter. His father was appalled and told him if he wanted to box he would have to do it at college.

Lane graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1963 with a business degree and a victorious record of 11-1 as a pro fighter. He promptly retired and took to refereeing amateur bouts while working for the family bank, repossessing cars from those who could not repay their loans, before he enrolled in 1967 at law school. By 1970 he was a member of the Nevada bar and had progressed to refereeing professional fights, including Muhammad Ali's bout versus Bob Foster in 1972.

He had a tough reputation as a prosecutor and district attorney. It was alleged that he wore a gold noose on a chain around his neck to symbolise his disinclination towards plea bargaining. As a judge he kept a can of aerosol spray on his desk in his chambers labelled "Bullshit Repellent".

He is survived by Kaye, his wife of more than 50 years, and their sons Tommy and Terry, who are boxing promoters and partners in their father's company, Let's Get It On Promotions.

Of all the champions Lane oversaw in the ring, he rated Ernie Shavers the hardest puncher and Sugar Ray Leonard as the most “complete” fighter. Yet he took just as much pleasure in refereeing the most junior fight as he did in a world championship bout.

“Everything is discipline,” he said. “I give the same energy and attention to a four-rounder as I do a million-dollar fight. In either case, that night is the most important in those fighters' careers.”

(Mills Lane, boxing referee, was born on November 12, 1937. He died after a long illness on December 6, 2022, aged 85)

