'I like his style': Lawrence Okolie wary of David Light threat ahead of world title showdown

Lawrence Okolie says he is expecting a "big performance” from David Light when they clash in the ring.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie won’t be underestimating David Light when he defends his world title against the New Zealander next year.

Light (20-0, 12 KOs) earned himself a mandatory shot at Okolie’s crown when he climbed off the canvas to edge American Brandon Glanton via split decision in Florida this month.

The WBO has since instructed both parties to enter formal negotiations with purse bids next week set to determine when and where the bout will be held.

And Englishman Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) is well aware of the threat presented by the unbeaten Light, having studied his opponent from afar for a long time.

“I'm looking forward to it. I've known about David Light for a number of years,” Okolie told iFL TV.

“I was meant to box him back in 2020, but he said no, he's going to make himself mandatory and he's gone ahead and done it, beaten some good guys on the way, a couple of undefeated fighters.

“So he's now 20-0, from Australia (sic), and I'm looking forward to the challenge. Good boxer ... like I said, I like his style, so it will be interesting to see how we match up."

The 6ft 5in Okolie picked up the WBO strap when he knocked out former champion Krzysztof Glowacki of Poland in the sixth round in March 2021.

The big Brit has defended it twice more since, stopping Dilan Prasovic in the third round in September last year and outpointing Michael Cieslak in February.

Known as ‘The Sauce’, Okolie has ambitions to move up to heavyweight but first plans to unify the cruiserweight division.

While keen to follow his mentor Anthony Joshua’s path into bigger, more lucrative fights, Okolie, 29, was respectful of Light’s graft to earn his shot and said he would be motivated to take care of business come fight night.

“Probably more so, because you can't slip in a rematch clause. So it's all or nothing first time. One shot at it,” Okolie told iFL TV when asked if he would be able to get himself up for facing the relatively unknown Light.

“It depends on the mandatory, my first mandatory, all respect to him for being a boxer, he wasn't a good as this guy [Light]. This guy is actually a legit contender and fought his way hard to get there. He's someone I can't take lightly.

“I have to do what I'm meant to do, which is stay in shape, which I've done but push on now. I'm expecting a big performance from him, so I'm going to have to put on a big performance from myself.”

Okolie is on the books of Matchroom Boxing but is involved in an ongoing contractual dispute with the Eddie Hearn-led outfit that saw him lash out at the promoter on social media last month.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport David Light is confident of dethroning WBO world champion Lawrence Okolie when they meet next year.

“Can't lie this year was turning me of boxing. Dirty, lying, narcissistic individuals who 'run' the sport,” Okolie wrote.

Okolie shed some light on his beef with Hearn during his interview with iFL TV, saying he wanted to leave or renegotiate his deal with Matchroom after his contract ended, only for Hearn to claim he still owed the company one more fight.

This was due to the fact that Matchroom did not believe his 2020 fight with Nikodem Jezewski during the Covid-19 pandemic counted as part of the contract.

“I’ve got a new deal that I presented, I said, ‘Matchroom, you don’t even need to match these numbers, just get close and I’ll stay with you,’ Okolie explained.

“They said, ‘Absolutely not, if you wanna take that new deal, you’re gonna have to pay my company £500,000 (NZ$963,000)’.

“Our contract’s come to an end, you either pay more or I move on,” Okolie added. “Eddie Hearn of all people should really understand. He was with Sky for years, had amazing shows, built up a host of fighters. Then a US$1 billion (NZ$1.5 billion) cheque came and Eddie ran off to [broadcaster] DAZN.”

Nevertheless, Hearn and Matchroom are expected to win the purse bid over Light’s promoter Matt Rose and the No Limit Boxing team, meaning the fight will almost certainly take place in the UK where Okolie is a household name.

Light told Stuff recently he was confident of going into the lion’s den and dethroning the lanky Okolie.

“I've fought tall guys like Okolie before and know how to handle myself in those situations,” he said.

“I quite like those taller fighters. You’ve got to be prepared for anything at this level. I think I’ve always been a versatile enough boxer – I’m not exactly a one-trick pony. I’ve been able to punch, I’ve been able to box a bit, so it’s given me enough versatility in my game.”