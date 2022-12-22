Who boxed clever? Rating New Zealand's best fighters in 2022

A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

ANALYSIS: The boxing scene in New Zealand has arguably never been in ruder health.

For years, Joseph Parker has almost single-handedly flown the flag for Aotearoa on the world stage, culminating in his historic heavyweight title triumph against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2016.

But now there are numerous fighters from these shores with the potential to compete for the sport's biggest prizes – four of whom fight out of the Peach Boxing Gym in west Auckland.

Here is a rundown of how the country's leading boxers performed this year – and what to expect in 2023.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker gave a typically brave effort but eventually succumbed to Joe Joyce's ferocious power.

Joseph Parker

Pro record: 30-3 (21 KOs)

2022 fights: Joe Joyce (lost, 11th round KO)

Grade: C

It was another frustrating year for former WBO champion Parker, who failed to capitalise on that impressive demolition of Derek Chisora last December owing to a combination of injuries and promotional disputes.

Indeed, Parker only got out once in 2022, taking on unbeaten British giant Joe Joyce in a world title eliminator in Manchester.

On the night, the 30-year-old Aucklander gave a typically gutsy effort through 10 closely contested rounds before being knocked down and out for the first time in the 11th as Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) announced himself as a major player in the division.

The devastating loss left Parker's world title dream in tatters and prompted questions over his strategy after he entered the ring at a career-high 115.84kg, hampering his speed and movement.

However, sometimes even in defeat a fighter's stocks can rise and that was the case for Parker after a pulsating battle that more than lived up to the hype.

He remains a big name on the heavyweight scene and with UK promoter Boxxer and Sky Sports in his corner, will no doubt get some big opportunities down the line.

Parker has already returned to his Morecambe base to prepare for a quick return to action next year. Expect him to be more active in 2023 as he makes one last run at the summit.

NICK DEPREE/NDEPREE.COM David Light has won all 20 of his fights and will challenge for the WBO cruiserweight world title in 2023

David Light

Pro record: 20-0 (12 KOs)

2022 fights: Anthony Martinez (won, 1st round KO), Vikas Singh (won, 2nd round KO), Brandon Glanton (won, split decision)

Grade: A

By the time he returned in May to face Anthony Martinez in Florida, Light had spent 16 months out of the ring due to a combination of injury and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not that you would have guessed, as the Aucklander ruthlessly dispatched the brash Cuban-American within the first three minutes of their scheduled 10-rounder to put the cruiserweight division on notice.

That victory saw Light gatecrash the top 10 of the WBO rankings and after a stay-busy win over Indian journeyman Vikas Singh in October, the 31-year-old returned to the Sunshine State to face unbeaten American Brandon 'Bulletproof' Glanton in a world title eliminator earlier this month.

In a dramatic, see-saw battle, Light climbed off the mat in the final round to eke out a split decision and secure a shot at Lawrence Okolie's WBO belt sometime next year.

He will be a sizeable underdog against the giant Brit, but Light is confident of upsetting the odds and becoming the first Kiwi world champion since Parker.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images David Nyika took some damage before knocking out his fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga in stunning fashion.

David Nyika

Pro record: 5-0 (4 KOs)

2022 fights: Karim Maatala (won, unanimous decision), Louis Marsters (won, 2nd round TKO), Titi Motusaga (won, 2nd round KO)

Grade: B

Widely touted as the country's next big hope after a stellar amateur career highlighted by Olympic bronze, Nyika is still very much learning the ropes as a pro.

And at 27, there's no need to rush his development. Nyika has been well-matched since leaving Andy Lee and teaming up with Australian trainer Noel Thornberry.

His first outing of the year was on the undercard of a world title unification clash in Melbourne in June, and saw Nyika taken the distance for the first time in an entertaining five-round scrap with former chef Karim Maatalla.

He was back in action less than a month later, taking out the undistinguished Louis Marsters in the second but injuring his hand in the process.

That ended Nyika's bid for a third gold at the Commonwealth Games and also kept him out of the ring until October, when he returned on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney's lightweight unification rematch.

Nyika took a modest step up in competition against fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga, who had an identical record coming in but hadn't faced anyone of note.

Motusaga managed to get Nyika's attention, opening up a nasty cut on his cheek. But as he went for the kill, Nyika landed a right hand over the top that turned Motusaga's lights out.

It was an explosive finish that earned Nyika plenty of plaudits, but he remains a work in progress and needs to tighten up his defence.

SKY SPORT Jerome Pampellone stays unbeaten after a dominant decision victory over Faris Chevalier in Brisbane.

Jerome Pampellone

Pro record: 15-0 (8 KOs)

2022 fights: Lucas Miller (won, unanimous decision), Nikolas Charalampous (won, unanimous decision), Joshua Francis (won, 6th round TKO), Thoedsak Sinam (1st round KO), Faris Chevalier (won, unanimous decision)

Grade: B+

'The Panther' had a busy 12 months, fighting five times as he moved between light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Trained by Issac Peach in west Auckland, Pampellone began 2022 with a shutout victory over Lucas Miller, and was back out a month later to outpoint the rugged Nickolas Charalampous at Auckland Museum.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jerome Pampellone delivered a boxing masterclass against world-ranked contender Faris Chevalier.

He then stole the show on July's Fight For Life card, halting the once-beaten Joshua Francis in the sixth round of a surprisingly one-sided affair.

But Pampellone saved his best till last, delivering a near punch-perfect performance against the world-ranked Faris Chevailer in Brisbane to pick up the vacant IBF Australasian light heavyweight crown.

On that evidence, Pampellone – who juggles his fighting career with a day job as a plumber – has the skills to compete for more significant titles in the future, though he doesn't pack the punch of some other leading contenders.

SUPPLIED Mea Motu makes history by outpointing Baby Nansen to capture a national title in a fourth weight class.

Mea Motu

Pro record: 15-0 (6 KOs)

2022 fights: Ayisha Abied (won, 1st round KO), Baby Nansen (won, unanimous decision), Thanchanok Phanan (won, 4th round TKO), Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang (won, unanimous decision), Nastaran Fathi (won, split decision)

Grade: A

The sky's the limit for Motu, who continues to blitz her way through the competition in pursuit of a world title.

And the mother-of-five – who only turned professional in October 2020 – has done it the hard way, regularly fighting outside of her natural super bantamweight class.

Motu made New Zealand boxing history in April when she jumped up two weight divisions to topple Baby Nansen and win a record fourth national title.

The 32-year-old then chalked up another milestone by beating her first international opponent, Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan.

Two months later, former bantamweight world champion Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang came to New Zealand to challenge Motu, but was outclassed in a shutout.

And Motu ended the year with her biggest victory to date, edging unbeaten Iranian Nastaran Fathi via split decision in Dubai to pick up another regional trinket.

Now ranked 2nd in the IBF's super featherweight world rankings, Motu should get her title shot next year but first will look to raise her profile in the US by taking part in reality TV show Celebrity Making of A Champion.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Rising middleweight contender Andrei Mikhailovich scored two highlight-reel knockouts in Australia.

Andrei Mikhailovich

Pro record: 19-0 (11 KOs)

2022 fights: King Davidson (won, 1st round TKO), Ernesto Espana (won 3rd round TKO), Francis Waitai (won, unanimous decision)

Grade: B

The Russian-born, Auckland-raised Mikhailovich cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting middleweight prospects in Australasia and beyond with two highlight-reel knockouts across the ditch.

The first came in April when the 25-year-old 'Renegade' landed a perfectly-timed straight right hand on King Davidson's chin that knocked the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist senseless.

The second saw him demolish tough Venezuelan Ernesto Espana to extend his stoppage streak to five and propel him into the top 10 of the IBF's world rankings.

FOX SPORT Andrei Mikhailovich scores a quick win in Australia with a brutal first round knockout of King Davidson.

However, just as the hype around Mikhailovich reached fever pitch, he was handed a reality check by tricky southpaw Francis Waitai in July, battling to a hard-fought decision that showed he has plenty still to learn.

Unfortunately, Mikhailovich didn't get a chance to showcase the adjustments he's made in the gym after his highly-anticipated encounter with Issac Hardman in December was delayed due to the arrival of the Australian's first child.

The two contenders will resume their rivalry early next year in a bout that will provide a decent gauge of Mikhailovich's potential.