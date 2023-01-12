Joseph Parker's next fight to be shown on free-to-air TV in New Zealand

Joseph Parker is aiming to return to winning ways after losing his last fight to Joe Joyce in September.

Heavyweight boxing fans in New Zealand are in for a treat with Joseph Parker’s next fight to be shown on free-to-air television.

The former WBO heavyweight world champion returns to the ring in Manchester on January 22 (NZT) against the unheralded Jack Massey, a career cruiserweight moving up in weight.

And the bout will be broadcast live on Three – the first time Parker has appeared on terrestrial television since he turned professional over a decade ago.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker aims to start year 'with a bang'

* Joseph Parker reveals his wish list

* Who boxed clever? Rating New Zealand's best fighters in 2022



Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) is looking to get his career back on track after suffering only his third loss – and first by knockout – to England’s Joe Joyce in a thrilling slugfest in September.

He is a heavy favourite against ‘One Smack’ Massey (20-1, 11 KOs), who holds the lightly-regarded IBO cruiserweight belt but has never faced anyone close to Parker’s calibre.

Parker has vowed to deliver an explosive performance on the undercard of an action-packed show headlined by an all-British grudge match between middleweights Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) as he looks to get himself back in mix at heavyweight.

SKY SPORT A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

“Good on Jack for stepping up to take this fight,” Parker said. “He’s a tough guy who is very skilful and he clearly backs himself.

“But unfortunately for him he has made a huge mistake. I’ve got a point to prove and he is standing in my way.”

Parker’s manager David Higgins said the move to free-to-air was a great chance for Kiwi fans to see the country’s most successful boxer while he was still in his prime.

“Because he has achieved so much it is easy to forget that Joseph is still just 31,” Higgins said of Parker, who won the vacant WBO title against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2016 before losing it to Anthony Joshua two years later.

“But for a heavyweight that means his best years are still ahead of him. This is an important fight for Joseph against a tough opponent as he looks to get the ball rolling for a huge year in 2023.”

While Parker will enter the ring as the much bigger man and having faced the very best of the heavyweight division, his once-beaten opponent was confident of pulling off an upset and handing the New Zealander a second successive loss.

“I do not turn down any challenges and to have a fight like this in Manchester is a dream come true,” local lad Massey told British boxing channel BBTV Boxing.

Julian Finney/Getty Images/Getty Images Jack Massey has only lost once in his 21 outings but will be fighting at heavyweight for the first time.

“A lot of cruiserweights are shying away from fighting me. We got the offer and you’ve got to take these things with both hands. It’s what I do. I’m a boxer. I’ve been boxing since the age of 11. I never shy away from a fight – ever.

“I’m not turning up for a payday, I’m turning up to make a massive, massive upset.

“Don’t sleep on me. People haven’t seen the best of me.”

Three’s coverage of the event gets under way at 7am on Sunday, January 22.

AT A GLANCE

What: Joseph Parker v Jack Massey

Where: Manchester Arena,

When: Sunday, January 22 (NZT). Live on Three from 7am.