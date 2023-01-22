Recap: Joseph Parker labours to points win against Jack Massey

Joseph Parker was unable to land the knockout blow against a game Jack Massey at Manchester Arena.

Joseph Parker will look to begin the year with a bang this weekend when he returns to the ring to face Jack Massey in Manchester.

The Kiwi heavyweight (30-3, 23 KOs) endured a difficult 2022, suffering a knockout loss to Joe Joyce in his sole outing, and is desperate to get himself back in the mix at the elite end of the division.

To do that, he must first take care of Massey, an unheralded Englishman moving up in weight to challenge Parker at the Manchester Arena.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker v Jack Massey: Kiwi heavyweight and the 'pickpocket' risk

* The big questions for Joseph Parker ahead of return against Jack Massey in Manchester

* The life losses that motivate Joseph Parker's opponent



Parker has promised to bully the smaller Brit and give him a "rude awakening" to the heavyweight ranks, while a confident Massey is talking up his chances of pulling off the upset in his hometown.

Here's an all you need to know guide to an intriguing contest that could have major ramifications for Parker's future in the sport.

Boxxer Joseph Parker and Jack Massey face off at the final press conference before their fight in Manchester.

What's at stake?

There will be plenty at stake for both men when they climb between the ropes on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

For Parker, his status as a legitimate contender is ont the line. The former WBO champion is now 31 and coming off a third defeat and first inside the distance.

He can't afford another if he has designs on returning to the heavyweight summit, and certainly not against someone of Massey's stature.

The Cheshire native has spent his entire career competing at cruiserweight and was a surprise pick for Parker's first outing of the year.

Massey has found opponents hard to come by in recent times so jumped at the chance to move up in weight and fight Parker for life-changing money.

Few are giving him a chance against the experienced Kiwi but Massey has nothing to lose and everything to gain. If he were to somehow get his hand raised on the night, his profile would go through the roof and more lucrative opportunities would surely come his way.

Even if he pushes Parker hard or manages to go the distance, Massey can expect doors to open up. The opposite is true for Parker, whose long spell at the top level would be over should be come unstuck against his obscure foe.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Jack Massey has fashioned a 20-1 record but will fight at heavyweight for the first time this weekend.

Who is Jack Massey?

Born and raised in Derbyshire, the 29-year-old Massey became a boxer by accident rather than design. His first love was ice hockey and he initially only took up the sport to improve his fitness.

He soon fell in love with it and was good enough to make the trials for the Team GB amateur squad before turning professional aged 20 in 2013.

Massey gradually worked his way up the domestic cruiserweight ranks, fashioning a 16-0 record against some admittedly limited competition before being paired with another unbeaten prospect, Richard Riakporhe, in December 2019.

With the vacant British cruiserweight title up for grabs, Massey gave a brave effort but wound up losing a unanimous decision on scores of 115-113 (twice) and 117-111. A knockdown in the 10th cost him a majority draw.

Since that setback, Massey has rebounded with four more wins, going the eight-round distance with Iranian Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid, who was iced in two by Kiwi Hemi Ahio less than a year later.

A third round stoppage of Belgian Bilal Laggoune saw him capture the lightly-regarded IBO cruiserweight world title in late 2021 and ensured he will come into his showdown with Parker with plenty of confidence.

Massey is no stranger to the Aucklander – the pair shared the ring for six rounds of sparring at a training camp hosted by Tyson Fury. He clearly saw some chinks in Parker's armour.

"I'm not daft, it's a tough fight, everyone can see that, but I wouldn't go in there if I didn't think I could beat him," he said.

BOXXER Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is vowing to put on a show and take out Jack Massey in Manchester.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

This is Parker's fight to lose. He has size, power and reach on his side, not to mention the experience of fighting the very best of the division.

Massey, by contrast, has never fought at heavyweight or indeed at this level before. It would therefore take a giant leap of faith to see him upsetting a fired-up Parker, who will have a point to prove after that brutal knockout to Joyce.

Massey's best chance of a boilover is to frustrate Parker by smothering his attacks up close and connecting often enough with his jab and right hand to get the nod on the scorecards.

That strategy almost worked for Hughie Fury and Junior Fa when Parker ran out of ideas and resorted to throwing telegraphed right hands in search of a quick finish.

After all, Massey is not a noted puncher at cruiserweight, where he holds a 52.38% knockout rate, so he is unlikely to put a dent on Parker, who is renowned for having a sturdy chin.

Still, to have any chance of an upset, the aggressive Englishman will need to get Parker's respect early doors, otherwise the New Zealander might just walk through him.

The key for Parker is to be patient. He has 10 rounds to get Massey out of there so he doesn't need to rush his work, leaving himself open to counters.

If he takes his time and gradually breaks the Brit down to the body, then he will eventually get a chance to close the show.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Middleweights Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith meet in an intriguing main event at Manchester Arena.

What are the other must-see bouts?

This is a strong card to kick off the year for promotional upstarts Boxxer, who are still building their stable in the UK after replacing Eddie Hearn's Matchroom as Sky Sports UK's exclusive partner.

The main event between British rivals Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) promises fireworks, with plenty of bad blood between the two middleweights during the buildup.

Eubank Jr is the bigger man but Smith is a durable customer and former world champion who has operated at an elite level. Don't be too surprised if he boxes his way to a decision.

Elsewhere, rising cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) – the man who handed Massey his sole loss – faces the stiffest test of his career so far when he meets former WBO titlist Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3, 20 KOs).

And in the co-main event, Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth titles against domestic foe Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs).

How to watch?

For the first time in his decade-long career, one of Parker's fights will be shown on free-to-air television.

Three has secured broadcasting rights and coverage starts from 7am on Sunday, January 22. Parker is expected in the ring anytime from 8am.

What they said

Jack Massey: "This fight is the golden ticket. Taking Joseph Parker's scalp is going to change my life forever."

Joseph Parker: "If I can execute the plan and go out there and have some fun then everything will flow. I am just going to go out there and be dominant and show him what a real heavyweight can do."

AT A GLANCE

Main fight card

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith (middleweights)

Ekow Essuman v Chris Kongo (welterweights)

Frazer Clarke v Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweights)

Joseph Parker v Jack Massey (heavyweights)

Richard Riakporhe v Krzysztof Glowacki (cruiserweights)

Scott Forrest v Amine Boucetta (cruiserweights)

Matty Harris v Jiri Surmaj (heavyweights)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Joseph Parker

Age: 31

Height: 193cm

Weight: 112kg

Reach: 193cm

Pro record: 32-3 (21 KOs)

Jack Massey

Age: 29

Height: 188cm

Weight: 98kg

Reach: 188cm

Pro record: 20-1 (11 KOs)

TAB odds: Parker, $1.08; Massey, $7.50; draw: $23