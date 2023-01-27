'Thinks he's the man': David Light's coach questions the mindset of Lawrence Okolie

David Light came close to quitting after snapping his Achilles tendon but now has a shot at a world title.

David Light will enter the ring against Lawrence Okolie in London with one instruction ringing in his ears – avoid the Brit's powerful right hand at all costs.

Light (20-0, 12 KOs) challenges Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) for his WBO world cruiserweight title on March 12 (NZT), aiming to become New Zealand's first male world champion since Joseph Parker in 2016.

And his trainer Isaac Peach is confident the Auckland native has what it takes to dethrone the unbeaten Londoner on enemy soil, provided he can neutralise his opponent's chief weapon.

READ MORE:

* Lani Daniels going the extra mile to become a world champion

* Joseph Parker fails to impress in points win over Jack Massey

* Andrei Mikhailovich 'frustrated' after grudge clash postponed

"Okolie is a big puncher. I'm not so worried about the height, it's the length of Okolie," Peach told Stuff as he took a break from putting Light through his paces at his west Auckland gym.

"Okolie's got ridiculously long arms, and he's got a massive right hand. So pretty much my gameplan is to stay away from the right hand and when we get our chance, attack the absolute crap out of him. Take it slowly, and then explode.

"That right hand he's got will knock anyone out in the world if you get it wrong, so a big part of my plan is not to get that wrong, and I think if we get that right, we win the fight."

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Trainer Isaac Peach with Jerome Pampellone, one of four unbeaten prospects in his burgeoning stable.

Standing 6ft 5in tall and boasting a massive 210cm reach, Okolie cuts an imposing figure. The 30-year-old Englishman captured the WBO belt two years ago and plans to move up to heavyweight. But first, he wants to unify the cruiserweight division.

Light stands in the way of that goal, securing his mandatory shot with an upset split decision win over Brandon Glanton in Florida in December. The New Zealander will be a massive underdog given Okolie's significant physical advantages, but Peach wouldn't have it any other way.

A former national champion at super middleweight who retired in 2013 with a 12-1 record before setting up his own gym, the jandal-wearing, heavily tattooed Peach relishes their outsider status.

He has instilled a fearless mentality into his burgeoning stable of fighters – which includes unbeaten prospects Mea Motu, Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone – urging them to take on tough challenges without worrying about the consequences.

"I think one thing I've established in my gym is that we're not in awe of anybody, we're coming to win, [it] doesn't matter who the f..k we are fighting. It's all about mentality and it's paying off for me," Peach said.

"We'll fight anyone and we're there to win. I think that's the difference."

That's why Peach is the most in-demand trainer in New Zealand right now, and he is leaving no stone unturned to give Light – a 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist – the best possible chance of pulling off what would be a Rocky-esque comeback story.

James Chance/Getty Images WBO titlist Lawrence Okolie lands his powerful right hand on the chin of Michal Cieslak last February.

Less than two years ago, Light was on the brink of hanging up his gloves for good after snapping his Achilles tendon, "probably the worst" injury an athlete can endure, according to Peach.

But with the encouragement of his coach and stablemates ("we kind of made him train and kept on him") Light persevered. Two upset wins in the US later – over Glanton and Anthony Martinez – and he finds himself one punch away from wrapping a world title around his waist.

For Peach, Light going through such adversity to reach the top could work in his favour, making him hungrier and more battle hardened. His experience of going into enemy territory will also prepare him for the hostile reception that awaits in England.

"I think our attitude is we don't give an 'F' to be honest. We don't give a f..k, we're here to fight. That's kind of our motto, we're there to win the fight, who cares about the crowd!" Peach said.

"I can't wait to walk out and get booed! That's motivation for us. I'm happy to be jeered by f….ing however many thousands of people are there. We don't care.

"Everyone says it's great to have home support, but when things aren't going your way, it's bloody embarrassing and hard when the crowd is quiet.

"They are horrible to their own. I'll be manipulating whatever I can to make it as bad for Okolie as possible!"

Light will travel to the UK two weeks prior to fight night, once he has completed the sparring stage of his camp. Peach has enlisted some heavyweight help to get him ready for the towering Okolie.

NICK DEPREE/NDEPREE.COM Isaac Peach, front right, and his brother Boaz, front left, have four world-ranked fighters in their gym.

"We're training really hard, we've got good sparring. We've got Junior Fa, we've got a boy called Matt Mataika. Good 6ft 5in, 6ft 6in heavyweights that are helping. Things couldn't be better," he said.

"Junior Fa is a shitload heavier than him [Okolie] and he's the same height and reach and stuff, which is great."

Okolie is one of the three recognised champions in the splintered cruiserweight division alongside Australian Jai Opetaia, who owns the IBF belt, and Congo's Ilunga Makabu, the WBC titleholder.

Peach considers him the best of the bunch, but said once you take away his lethal right hand, Okolie is actually "quite limited".

He also questioned the champion's commitment to his craft, fighting just once last year amid a bitter row with his former promoter Eddie Hearn, taking a swipe at his glamorous, jet-setting lifestyle.

"He's the guy that no-one wants to fight but look, Okolie is hanging out with the Anthony Joshuas and Israel [Adesanya], they're all his peers. He thinks he's the man," Peach said.

"He's training all around the world and I think that's a weakness. That's not focused, that's believing your own hype.

"We work really hard. If things don't go his way let's see how Okolie goes. He's never really been overly tested. David's fought his way here, we haven't been given anything on plate.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Junior Fa has been drafted in for sparring to help David Light prepare for the 6ft 5in Lawrence Okolie.

"They'd already booked the world title [fight] for Glanton. But we've done it! We've done it the hardest way possible but I think that preps us for the big stage."

Six weeks out from Light's big moment in London, Peach admits having to pinch himself that one of the fighters from his humble gym – set up six years ago at his family home – is challenging for a world title.

"It doesn't seem real to be honest. I don't think it will sink in until we get there. I mean, our minds are all on track and we're ready to go, but it's kind of unreal really.

"I said it to my wife [Alina] the other day, 'we're actually going to fight for the championship of the world.' Mental."