Joseph Parker's fight options as he plots swift return to the ring

Joseph Parker is seeking a swift return after surprisingly being taken the distance by Jack Massey.

ANALYSIS: It was a far from vintage display, but Joseph Parker at least returned to the win column last weekend with his decision victory over Jack Massey in Manchester.

Coming off a confidence-sapping knockout loss to Joe Joyce, the former WBO champion had been tipped to take out his unfamiliar opponent inside the distance.

After all, the Englishman had never fought at heavyweight before and was giving up a hefty 14kg in weight to Parker (31-3, 21 KOs), who came in with a point to prove.

Yet as has often been the case throughout Parker's successful if frustrating career, he flattered to deceive and fought to the level of his competition, making for a drab spectacle.

That said, a win's a win and as his longtime manager David Higgins pointed out, Parker's lacklustre showing could work in his favour.

The 31-year-old has long sought rematches against Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr, only for his pleas to be ignored. They might be more open after seeing him struggle to put away Massey.

But with Parker instructing his team he wants to get out again as soon as possible, likely in April, those fights are off the table for now. Here's a rundown of five potential opponents as he looks to re-establish himself among the division's top tier.

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Michael Hunter lands an uppercut on journeyman Mike Wilson on his way to a fourth round TKO victory.

Michael Hunter (20-1-2, 14 KOs)

No-one has been more vocal about their desire to fight Parker than mouthy American Hunter. Known as 'The Bounty', the 34-year-old is looking for a big-name opponent to help reignite his career after a disastrous move to promotional upstarts Triller.

Hunter moved up from cruiserweight in 2018 and has taken some notable scalps, including victories over then-unbeaten prospects Martin Bakole (10th round TKO) and Sergey Kuzmin (unanimous decision).

His only defeat was a spirited points loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2017 at 200 pounds, but he was held to a surprise draw by journeyman Jerry Forrest in his last outing 14 months ago.

Nevertheless, Hunter would be a difficult matchup style-wise for Parker, possessing fast feet and hands and respectable pop in his fists, as a 60.87% knockout ratio suggests.

On the plus side, at 6ft 2in he is one of the smaller heavyweights and won't be able to impose his size on Parker.

His financial demands could be a stumbling block, particularly if a rumoured rematch with Bakole comes to fruition.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Demsey McKean has an impressive record on paper, but the lanky Queenslander is eminently beatable.

Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs)

The unbeaten Australian has been linked with a trans-Tasman clash with Parker for years, so what better time than now?

The 6ft 6in Queenslander is based in the UK, where he's been a regular sparring partner for Joshua and despite his impressive-looking record, is eminently beatable.

His best win was an out-of-the-blue stoppage of American Jonathan Rice in March 2020 where he closed the show with seconds remaining in the 10th and final round.

Other than that, his resume is pretty thin and he hasn't fought since October so will be eager for an opportunity.

However, McKean is contracted to rival promoter Matchroom, meaning Eddie Hearn would have to give the fight his blessing. That could be a problem given his frosty relations with Sky Sports and partnership with DAZN.

Furthermore, McKean is a virtual unknown in Britain – it would only make sense to put the fight on in either Australia or New Zealand, where it would capture the public imagination.

Hearn's Matchroom are looking to break into the Australasian market so there is hope a deal could be done – if McKean isn't thrown to Joshua first.

James Chance/Getty Images Bryant Jennings is the only man to have taken Joe Joyce the distance, losing a decision in July 2019.

Bryant Jennings (24-4, 14 KOs)

Despite not having fought since a credible July 2019 decision loss to Joyce, the American veteran was in the running to face Parker before the opportunity to fight Massey arose.

Now 38, the Philadelphia native's best days are long behind him, dropping his past two fights (he was also stopped by Oscar Rivas). Indeed, the last time he tasted victory was almost five years ago, a ninth-round stoppage of Alexander Dimitrenko.

Yet boxing is a strange business and if Jennings does decide to resume his career, he would provide a credible test for Parker with his slick movement and ring craft.

He took long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko 12 rounds in his sole world title shot in 2015, and his elusiveness and durability might count against him.

Parker's trainer Andy Lee was not enamoured with Massey's negative approach, so wouldn't relish putting his man in with another slippery customer known to hold and spoil.

Huw Fairclough/Getty Images Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin gave Tyson Fury a fright and is chasing another big-name opponent.

Otto Wallin (25-1, 14 KOs)

The Swede has found willing dance partners hard to come by since giving Tyson Fury an almighty scare back in September 2019, almost forcing a stoppage of the WBC champion after opening up a bloody cut.

Wallin fought twice last year against Kamil Sokolowski and Rydell Booker and shook off the cobwebs against Helaman Olguin earlier this week in a low-key encounter.

He is hungry for big names having seen proposed bouts against Whyte and Joshua fall by the wayside and Parker could fit the bill.

A tricky southpaw with solid power in both hands, Wallin isn't afraid to mix it up close and presents a tough challenge.

Parker would earn plenty of credit with a victory over someone of Wallin's stature – particularly if he could become the first man to stop him.

LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER Frazer Clarke won on the undercard and is keen on a clash with his Boxxer stablemate Joseph Parker.

Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs)

After beating Argentine slugger Kevin Nicolas Espindola on the undercard, Englishman Clarke threw his hat in the ring to face his Boxxer stablemate Parker.

"I'm game as badger. That's what I've been saying all week, I'm here for it." Clarke said on the live broadcast after watching Parker toil.

"I have a lot of respect for Joseph Parker and his team and what he's done, but it's about time I give myself the credit, I know what I can do."

Don't let Clarke's lack of pro experience fool you. The 31-year-old is a decorated amateur – winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics – and has compiled a perfect record in the paid ranks, albeit against some soft opposition.

It remains to be seen whether promoter Ben Shalom would want to throw the two top heavyweights in his stable with each other so quickly, before Clarke has even been tested.

Expect this one to happen further down the line, when Parker has fewer options on the table.