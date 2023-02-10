'I broke down in tears': Daniella Smith stunned by her induction to Women's Boxing Hall of Fame

As New Zealand's first ever female world champion, Daniella Smith was a pioneer for women's boxing.

When Daniella Smith first heard she would be inducted into the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame, she was overcome with emotion.

After all, 13 years had passed since she shocked the world to become New Zealand's first female world champion. It never crossed her mind she was even under consideration.

"I just broke down in tears. You think your journey as a boxer is over, and then to be recognised on an international stage, an award of such significance … It was a huge moment of pride," Smith said of the moment she learned her fate.

"And now I've got older and I'm not competing, it wasn't just a moment of pride for myself, it was a moment of pride for all New Zealand women fighters. It represents so much more than myself."

Smith was certainly a trailblazer for women's boxing in Aotearoa, turning professional in 2005 off the back of a decorated amateur career (34-6) that brought her four national titles.

After winning her first five paid contests, she was handed her first defeat by Lalya McCarter, a multiple-weight world champion, on the undercard of Shane Cameron's shock loss to Friday Ahunanya in Auckland two years later.

Andrew Lipton/Stuff Daniella Smith hugs her father moments after upsetting Jennifer Retzke to claim the IBF title in Berlin.

Smith recovered from that setback to reel off four straight wins and earn herself a shot at the vacant IBF world welterweight title – that organisation's first ever female championship.

She was a 38-year-old mother of two when she travelled over to Germany to take on home favourite Jennifer Retzke, unbeaten at the time and having stopped seven of her 10 opponents inside the distance.

Needless to say, Smith was a heavy underdog with few giving her a chance of the upset, particularly with her coach Monty Betham unable to travel and her dad George taking his place in the corner.

Yet she wasn't about to be denied and delivered the performance of her life, out-boxing Retzke and dropping her rival in the eighth to claim a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Two judges had it very close (96-94 and 96-93) while a third gave Smith nine of the 10 rounds. Not that she was worried about being robbed by some notorious home cooking on German soil.

"Nah, I knew I had won. I just thought I've won this, there's no way they can give it to her. I had never been ripped off up to that point so I didn't know that it could happen," Smith reflected.

"I haven't given that day much thought for a very, very long time. I still remember being proud for my family, being proud for boxing here in New Zealand. It took time to be proud of myself."

Smith lost her title in her very next outing in South Africa seven months later, retiring in 2014 with a 13-6 record ("I should have retired way sooner"). But her legacy had already been assured after that memorable November night in Berlin.

SUPPLIED Mea Motu makes history by outpointing Baby Nansen to capture a national title in a fourth weight class.

"I was paving the way. To see those girls [Lani Daniels and Mea Motu] succeeding on an international stage, it's just amazing, I love it," Smith said of inspiring the next generation of Māori women fighters to chase their world title dreams.

"I know both girls really well and I'm so proud of them."

Now 50 and working as a programme facilitator near Ōhaeawai in the Far North delivering rehabilitation programmes to prisons and in the community, Smith no longer trains pro fighters or promotes corporate events.

But she hasn't been able to shake off the boxing bug altogether, training kids at the local school once a week and also helping at the local club.

"I really just do that to stay a part of the community. When I left Auckland I made up my mind that I wasn't going to coach boxing ever again. That's it, a total shift in my life and career.

"But it's funny how love of a sport never dies. It just draws you back," Smith said, admitting she struggled with retirement.

"I didn't miss fighting but I felt like I had lost my identity. It was like Daniella Smith: the boxer. But then I was like, 'what am I now?'

"I felt like I had lost my identity, so I had to create a new identity. I became Daniella Smith: the coach, and Daniella Smith: the woman who wanted to work hard for charity. I gave myself those goals."

Her impending induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame (she already has a spot in the New Zealand equivalent) has given Smith a chance to look back over her accomplishments. Does she regret not fighting in an era where female boxers are earning big bucks and headlining cards at sold-out arenas?

"Not at all. I had an amazing career, I was so lucky. I got to travel the world. I've been to places I wouldn't have even dreamed of going, got to have some amazing experiences, made some of the best friends. Honestly, my life is pretty complete," she said.

But there is one more big trip on the horizon for Smith and her whānau, who will fly to Las Vegas in October to see her join the pantheon of women's boxing greats in person.

Hannah Johnston/Getty Images Daniella Smith lands a punch on Alene Blencowe during their 2013 bout. She retired with a 13-6 record.

Initially, Smith thought she would have to pay her own way, but the IBF has since been in touch to cover all her expenses. In any case, Smith would've stumped up the cash as she wouldn't miss this occasion for the world.

"Our whole family was going regardless. We were all going. I've been to Vegas before and never thought I'd want to go back, but for something of such significance … It's an opportunity for a Māori woman to showcase my culture and women's boxing. You take those opportunities," she said.

"What makes my journey so worthwhile is the representation of all women boxers in New Zealand. That's really important for me, just to show these girls that nothing is impossible.

"If you want to dream, you can do this. I'm living proof. I was a solo mum from Kaikohe raising two children and I never thought I'd be a world champion.

"Becoming a world champion and now being in the Hall of Fame … it's just like, wow!'"