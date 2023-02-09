New date and venue for David Light's cruiserweight title shot

David Light's world title shot against Lawrence Okolie has been moved to March 25 in Manchester.

David Light has a new date and venue for his eagerly awaited world title shot in the UK.

Auckland's Light (20-0, 12 KOs) was set to challenge Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) for his WBO cruiserweight belt in London on March 11 after earning a mandatory shot with a gritty split decision over Brandon Glanton in Florida last December.

But Okolie's new promoter BOXXER has pushed back the event till March 25 and also moved it to Manchester.

Light and Okolie will now top a bill featuring local favourite Jack Catterall (26-1, 13), who lost a controversial decision challenging Scotland's Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) for his light welterweight titles last February, and rising heavyweight Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs).

Catterall and Taylor were due to meet in a rematch in Glasgow on March 4 before the latter withdrew through injury, prompting BOXXER to rearrange their schedule and shift Light's card to Manchester Arena.

"We're heading back to our spiritual home of Manchester and we're bringing 'The Sauce'," promoter Ben Shalom said while announcing Okolie's return to the city and venue where he made his professional debut in 2017, stopping Geoffrey Cave inside 20 seconds.

Okolie hasn't fought for almost a year due to a dispute with his former promoter Matchroom, but the confident Londoner still expects to be too big and powerful for Light.

"I'll make light work of him," Okolie told broadcaster Sky Sports ahead of his third title defence.

"I've got to make sure I beat David Light and then beat whoever is next. It's good to be back and I'm looking forward to the first step in the journey towards unifications and more world titles."

Okolie recently split with his trainer Shane McGuigan to team up with SugarHill Steward, the man who guided Tyson Fury to the WBC heavyweight title with a seventh round stoppage of Deontay Wilder.

His decision to change his corner team weeks out from fight night has raised a few eyebrows in boxing circles and was welcomed by Light's coach Isaac Peach, who felt it could work in their favour.

"It's f….g awesome for us. A total bonus for him to move trainers at this late stage. I think it's a ridiculous call to make," Peach said.

It's kind of cool because it's the Kronk Gym, and it will be Peach Boxing versus the Kronk Gym. The Kronk Gym is one of the most notorious, famous gyms in the world, so I like that!

"But f..k, it doesn't bother me who trains him to be honest."

Peach was pleased to have the date confirmed after weeks of uncertainty but said his fighters were used to being given short notice.

He was adamant it wouldn't affect Light's preparation as he completed the sparring stage of his camp, bringing in 6ft 5in heavyweights Junior Fa and Matt Mataika to help prepare for Okolie's size and power.

James Chance/Getty Images Lawrence Okolie is making the third defence of his WBO world cruiserweight title against David Light.

"The advantage for us is that we're down here [in New Zealand] and in terms of attitude we stick hard together and we train really hard," said Peach, who also trains world-ranked contenders Mea Motu, Jerome Pampellone and Andrei Mikhailovich.

"No-one gets cocky, you know what I mean? It's kind of a humble, grounded approach.

"I think you can get lost in your own hype, and there isn't any chance of us doing that. We're nervous and it's the biggest fight of our lives. I think he's overlooking us and he's been there and he's done that.”

On the contrary, Okolie has shown plenty of respect for Light's abilities ahead of their showdown, saying he expects the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist to be one of his "toughest fights".

He even singled out Peach for praise, writing on Instagram that the "poise and connection" he showed with Light during their upset win over Glanton was "breathtaking".

"You really know your fighter … I look forward to the challenge," the Englishman wrote.

Peach wasn't sure what to make of Okolie's courteous manner and warned they were coming to Britain "to beat you up, then go home".

"It was a nice comment, but hey it is what it is. The last guy [Glanton] was all nasty, this guy is being overly polite, he's a well-spoken kind of guy and a gentleman," Peach said.

"I find it weird, a comment like that. Piss off, concentrate on your training! I have no emotions towards him whatsoever. He's just a thing in our way."