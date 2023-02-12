UFC 284: Kiwi featherweight Shane Young suffers points loss to Blake Bilder

Kiwi featherweight Shane Young cops a blow from Blake Bilder during his decision loss at UFC 284 in Perth.

Shane Young’s return to the Octagon after a near two-year absence has ended in defeat.

The featherweight from Napier lost a competitive decision to American Blake Bilder at UFC 284 in Perth on Sunday, his third successive loss with the promotion.

Bilder – who was making his UFC debut – got the nod via scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28, with one judge giving Young the second round of a keenly-contested bout at the RAC Arena.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Robert Whittaker on his next UFC fight, and Israel Adesanya

* UFC 284: Alexander Volkanovski moves up and sizes up Islam Makhachev

* UFC president Dana White has 'no defence' for slapping wife



The Californian was the aggressor throughout, attempting several takedowns, though a defensively alert Young was able to fend off the majority of these attacks.

The one occasion he was taken down to the mat two minutes into the opening round, Young showed an excellent grappling game to wrestle his way out of trouble and end the frame on his feet.

But Bilder, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, did land some eye-catching strikes in the latter stages of their three-round contest to deservedly get his hand raised.

SUBMISSION RADIO Top UFC fighter is in Perth for Sunday's big card, but not in the way he would have liked.

The former Cage Fury FC featherweight champion proved an elusive target for Young with his movement around the cage and consistently punished the New Zealander with accurate leg kicks.

Young had more success in the second round, but Bilder finished the stronger, showing superior fitness in the third as he got through with a couple of clean hooks.

The 29-year-old Young now has a 13-7 MMA record and is 2-4 with the UFC, raising questions about his future.

The last time he tasted victory was back in February 2019, when he outpointed Austin Arnett in Melbourne on the undercard of Israel Adesanya’s decision win over Anderson Silva.