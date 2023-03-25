David Light believes sparring heavyweights will give him the 'edge' over Lawrence Okolie

WBO cruiserweight world title fight: David Light v Lawrence Okolie. Where: AO Arena, Manchester. When: Sunday, March 26, approx 11am (NZT). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport

David Light believes his sparring with Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa will give him the edge when he challenges Lawrence Okolie for his WBO cruiserweight title in Manchester on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

Light (20-0, 12 KOs) and reigning champion Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) both made the divisional limit at a raucous pre-fight weigh-in at the city's Love Factory on Friday (Saturday NZT), the Aucklander tipping the scales at 14st 2lbs 5oz (89.9kg) and the lanky Briton coming in slightly heavier at 14st 4lbs (90.7kg).

But a relaxed-looking Light appeared unfazed by his opponent's significant size and weight advantages as he aims to overcome the odds and become New Zealand's first male world champion since Joseph Parker defeated Andy Ruiz more than six years ago.

After making weight, Light and Okolie met on stage for a traditional staredown, but there was no sign of bad blood as they both vowed to take care of business inside the ring.

Okolie confidently predicted a "mid-rounds stoppage" as he makes the third defence of his world title against his mandatory challenger from New Zealand.

Fighting on home soil, the Londoner is a heavy favourite with the bookmakers ($1.10 with the TAB, to $7 for Light) and is seemingly being lined up for a domestic showdown with leading contender Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs), who shares the same promoter.

Yet the unassuming Light intends to scupper those plans and fulfil his own dreams of becoming a world champion, having earned his shot with another upset victory over the then-undefeated American Brandon Glanton last December.

The 31-year-old vowed to leave it all in the ring in order to get his hand raised and bring the belt back to New Zealand, a scenario he has already visualised in his head.

"Yeah absolutely. It's just like I say, I've got to put it on him early and if it starts to become a bit of a hug fest then I've just got to do what I do and squeeze out the rounds," Light told Stuff of his game plan.

"But I feel like he doesn't want that to happen, so I feel like there's going to be a few more fists flying and hopefully I can catch him and frustrate him."

While Light was respectful of Okolie's abilities – particularly his much-vaunted right hand – he believes that his intense sparring with Fa (20-2, 11 KOs) during training camp would help him deal with anything the Englishman throws his way on the night.

"Yeah, I found them quite similar," Light said of how the slick, 196cm Fa had replicated Okolie's notoriously awkward, grappling style in their sparring sessions.

"Junior can spoil if he needs to and he's obviously huge, I think he's like 140kg, so he could really lock me up if he wanted to.

PETER BYRNE/Getty Images Champion Lawrence Okolie and challenger David Light size each other up at the pre-fight weigh-in.

"Having to battle out of that I think will give me the edge in this fight. Junior was a massive help for this."

Light has been in the UK for 10 days alongside trainer Isaac Peach and his brother Boaz to acclimatise for what is his undoubtedly his biggest fight since the heavyweight final of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

During that time, he has been keeping himself ticking over in the gym but "all the hard work was done in New Zealand" and he was now looking forward to getting in there and doing what he does best.

"Once you get in the ring, it's all the same, whether you are doing it at home or doing it in England for a belt," said Light when asked whether he felt any additional nerves fighting on the big stage.

"You are in there, you are fighting a guy that's in front of you. All this peripheral stuff disappears and it's just you and the dude.

"And that's all I have to get to. Once I'm there, that's what I've been training for, that's what I'm looking forward to."

Part of that training has revolved around avoiding Okolie's powerful right hand, which his new trainer SugarHill Steward of the Kronk Gym promised would deliver a "spectacular knockout".

"Yeah, we've definitely been working around that. Even with all our pads, all our sparring and stuff, we’ve been concentrating on that and avoiding walking on to something big like that," Light said, shrugging off Steward's bold prediction.

"He's got a celebrity trainer and he's put pressure on him [to win by knockout], so I feel like a lot of questions are around him more so than me. I'm here to poke, prod and ask and see what he comes up with.

"And if the crowd starts to boo or whatever, that's even more pressure on him."