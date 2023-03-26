Brave David Light falls short in bid to dethrone Lawrence Okolie in Manchester

David Light gave WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie all he could handle in Manchester.

A brave David Light went down swinging but ultimately came up short in his bid to dethrone WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie in Manchester.

In a scrappy encounter at the city’s AO Arena marked by excessive clinching and grappling on the inside, Okolie landed the heavier and cleaner shots throughout to claim a unanimous decision on scores of 116-112, 119-108, 117-110.

READ MORE:

* 'Won't be another Tua': David Light's trainer vows to go for broke in world title fight

* David Light believes sparring heavyweights will give him the 'edge' over Lawrence Okolie

* David Light 'delusional', says WBO champ Lawrence Okolie



But Auckland’s Light (20-1, 12 KOs) gave Okolie all he could handle through 12 keenly contested rounds, overcoming some real adversity in the 10th round to hear the final bell and deny the crowd the knockout finish they craved.

The final bell was met with boos – mostly aimed at Okolie – as the Brit successfully defended his belt for the third time but failed to deliver the stoppage that his new trainer SugarHill Steward had promised.

MORE TO COME