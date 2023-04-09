Recap: Israel Adesanya wins back UFC middleweight title with brutal knockout of Alex Pereira

All you need to know about UFC 287

When Israel Adesanya returns to the octagon for the UFC 287 main event in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (Sunday NZT) he will be in unfamiliar territory.

For the first time since October 2019, 'The Last Stylebender' enters the cage as a challenger rather than champion having relinquished his middleweight title to long-time nemesis Alex Pereira last November.

That fifth round TKO defeat was only Adesanya's (12-2) second under the UFC banner and first at 185lbs, where he had reigned supreme since dethroning Robert Whittaker in Melbourne 3½ years ago.

But that reign came to an abrupt and shocking end in New York against Pereira (4-0), a heavy-handed Brazilian who appears to have the Kiwi-Nigerian's number.

Pereira has now beaten Adesanya no fewer than three times – twice as a kickboxer – and the man known as 'Poatan' will be confident of making it four when they resume their heated rivalry in the Sunshine State.

Here's all you need to know about their highly anticipated sequel at the FTX Arena.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Israel Adesanya was leading on the scorecards before succumbing to Alex Pereira's brutal late assault.

What's at stake?

Make no mistake, this one is personal.

Prior to his upset by Pereira, Adesanya was considered among the pound-for-pound best in the sport, defending his middleweight belt five times.

Indeed, he felt so invincible at the weight class he even stepped up to light heavyweight to challenge Pole Jan Blachowicz for his title, losing on points.

But Pereira proved Adesanya was far from infallible by coming through some serious adversity to halt his adversary in the fifth and final round and relieve him of his middleweight crown.

That belt will be on the line again this weekend when Pereira and Adesanya square off for the fourth time.

For all his bravado, Adesanya will be hurting and desperate to get one over his perpetual boogeyman. Another loss would severely damage his standing in the promotion and leave his fighting future in doubt.

Frank Franklin II/AP Alex Pereira is 3-0 against Israel Adesanya after beating the Kiwi-Nigerian twice in kickboxing bouts.

Who is Alex Pereira?

Brought up in the slums of São Paulo, Pereira has had to scrap for everything in life and hasn't forgotten about his humble roots.

Like Adesanya he made his name as a kickboxer, winning world titles at middleweight and light heavyweight under the Glory banner having taken up the sport in a bid to kick his teenage addiction to alcohol.

After losing his light heavyweight trinket to Artem Vakhitov in September 2021, Pereira decided to chance his arm at MMA, where he had watched his former foe Adesanya flourish.

He made his UFC debut in November that year, halting Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee to earn 'Performance of the Night' honours. Countryman Bruno Silva was then beaten on points before Pereira put the middleweight division on notice with a brutal knockout of fringe contender Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

With Pereira sat cageside to see Adesanya successfully defend his title against Jared Cannonier, a battle between the two historic rivals appeared inevitable and was duly announced a few weeks later, despite Pereira's comparative lack of experience inside the octagon.

For that reason, Adesanya entered as a warm favourite and he seemed to be on track to retain his belt and gain a measure of revenge over the Brazilian after largely dominating a pulsating contest.

However, a determined late rally from the challenger forced a dramatic stoppage at a stunned Madison Square Garden as Pereira was crowned champion in only his fourth outing in the UFC.

To his credit, Adesanya sought an immediate rematch and was granted a chance to win back his middleweight championship at the first time of asking. Can he deliver this time?

Frank Franklin II/AP Israel Adesanya was on top for most of his bout with Alex Pereira before being halted in the final round.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

In their first encounter, Adesanya used his superior wrestling and grappling skills to frustrate Pereira and nullify his strong striking game.

And for the most part his game plan worked, as he was able to control the floor and gradually wear down his tiring opponent. Adesanya also displayed plenty of potency with his fists, badly rocking Pereira with a right hand with seconds to go in the first round.

Unfortunately for him, the Brazilian was saved by the buzzer and bounced back strongly in the second stanza, landing some heavy shin kicks that had the Kiwi scrambling around the cage.

Just when it seemed that the momentum had swung decisively in Adesanya's favour after dominant third and fourth rounds, Pereira somehow found a second wind to turn the fight on its head.

A vicious left hook and uppercut wobbled Adesanya and was followed with an unanswered flurry that forced referee Marc Goddard to step in with two minutes remaining and Adesanya ahead on the scorecards.

Having come so close to victory, it's hard to see Adesanya tearing up the blueprint devised by trainer Eugene Bareman. He will need to avoid taking too many of Pereira's powerful leg kicks and try to take the South American to the mat as often as possible, where he is less comfortable.

Likewise, Pereira must remain upright and control the distance better to ensure it remains a striking shootout. If he can do that, then 'Poatan' may well come out on top once again.

Who is the betting favourite?

Given his miserable record versus Pereira, Adesanya is somewhat surprisingly favoured by the bookmakers to emerge victorious.

The TAB has the New Zealander priced at $1.69 to get his hand raised by any method, while Pereira is paying $2.11. The major US betting houses are also backing the former champion to return to his throne, with Pereira a +180 underdog.

Time will tell whether the bookies' confidence in Adesanya was justified or misplaced.

David Becker/Getty Images Jorge Masvidal is fighting to stay relevant after dropping a decision to Colby Covington in his last bout.

Are there any other Kiwis on the card?

For once, none of Adesanya's City Kickboxing Gym team-mates are on the bill. Lightweight Dan Hooker was due to return against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 in Las Vegas last month but a hand injury sustained in training camp ruled him out.

Kai Kara-France is booked in for a flyweight showdown with Amir Albazi in June, while light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will take on Ihor Potieria at UFC Fight Night 224 in Charlotte, North Carolina next month.

What are the other must-see bouts?

After three successive losses, veteran welterweight Jorge Masvidal is surely drinking in the last chance saloon.

Last time out, the 38-year-old American dropped a decision to former friend-turned-foe Colby Covington so will be desperate to return to winning ways against Brazilian Gilbert Burns, a one-time Dan Hooker victim.

The pair meet in a co-main event featuring an intriguing clash of styles that could signal the end of the road for the loser.

Elsewhere, rising bantamweight star Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) meets Christian Rodriguez (8-1) in the toughest test of his career so far, while longtime middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) aims to snap a two-fight losing streak against Chris Curtis (30-9).

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Raul Rosas Jr has won all seven of his fights in the UFC but faces a stiff test from Christian Rodriguez.

How to watch?

The main card will be shown live on Sky Sport Arena and Spark Sport, priced at $39.95 on both platforms.

Coverage of the prelims begin at 12pm on ESPN, while the early prelims are on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

UFC 287: Pereira v Adesanya II

Main card

Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira (middleweight championship)

Gilbert Burns v Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font v Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland v Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr v Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims

Kelvin Gastelum v Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Michael Chiesa v TBC (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez v Luana Pinheiro (strawweight)

Early prelims

Karl Williams v Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Gerald Meerschaert v Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Cynthia Calvillo v Lupita Godinez (strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes v Trey Ogden (catchweight)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke v Steve Garcia (featherweight)

Jaqueline Amorim v Sam Hughes (strawweight)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Israel Adesanya

Age: 33

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 185lb

Reach: 203.2cm

Alex Pereira

Age: 35

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 185lb

Reach: 200cm

TAB odds: Adesanya, $1.69; Pereira, $2.11; draw: $51