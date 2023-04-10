The story behind Israel Adesanya's arrow celebration after knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya wins back his UFC middleweight title with a second round knockout win over Alex Pereira in Miami.

Israel Adesanya has revealed the story behind his arrow celebration after knocking out longtime nemesis Alex Pereira to recapture his middleweight crown at UFC 287 in Miami.

Entering the octagon as the challenger at a soldout Kaseya Center, Adesanya (24-2) gained immediate revenge over his Brazilian rival by knocking him out with a brutal two-punch combination in the second round.

It was the Kiwi-Nigerian’s first victory over Pereira in four attempts, having lost his belt to the 35-year-old in New York last November via fifth-round stoppage and also dropped two kickboxing contests to him earlier in their careers.

It was an incident at the second of these kickboxing bouts, fought under the Glory promotional banner, that inspired Adesanya to mimic firing arrows and falling to the canvas after claiming the biggest – and most satisfying – victory of his career.

After losing a hotly disputed decision to Pereira in their first kickboxing encounter in China in April 2016, the Brazilian left no doubt when they met again in his native São Paulo just under a year later, knocking Adesanya out with a thunderous left hook.

One thing stuck in Adesanya’s mind after that crushing defeat – the sight of Pereira’s young son, Alessandro, mockingly falling to the canvas as if he had just been knocked out.

So when he spotted Alessandro in the crowd on Sunday (NZT), he wanted to send him a message.

“I'm petty, bro. I remember. So the first time he knocked me out in Brazil, his son came into the ring and started to lie dead next to me and I was like, 'you f.....g little asshole',” Adesanya recalled at the post-fight press conference.

“I'll whoop your ass even if dad won't do it for you. But yeah, I looked for his kid and I pointed at him and I saw him and I was like, 'hey, hey [mimics falling asleep].

“I saw him [Pereira] backstage, we're cool. He's a great champion, he's a warrior. I'm the antagonist in his story. He's a f.....g beast man, coming from where he’s come from, the adversity he's been through in his life to get to where he's got now.

“And taking me out the way he has, it's a beautiful story for him. But like I said, tonight, it's not about his story but my story, which is history.”

Israel Adesanya waves to the crowd after his stunning knockout victory over Alex Pereira in Florida.

Now 33, Adesanya laughed off suggestions he could one day meet Pereira’s son in the cage (“If you can crawl, we can brawl”) as he reflected on an emotional victory after being written off in some quarters.

He said he never doubted that he would overcome Pereira in Florida, despite entering the contest with an unflattering 0-3 record against him.

“Leading up to this fight, if I didn't know me, I wouldn't believe in me,” Adesanya admitted. “And I told you, I'm locked in. I'm coming for the kill, I'm hunting, so I did that.

“And I just wanted to show people the power of the human mind, the human spirit. What you can do no matter what, no matter if they count you out.

"You get knocked down seven times, you get back up eight.”

After an even first round in which both men had their moments, the bout came to life with 50 seconds to go in the second when Pereira launched a determined assault.

He backed Adesanya onto the fence with a right hand to the body, before throwing a knee into the Aucklander’s chest, followed by a left hook to the head.

But just when it appeared Adesanya might be in trouble, ‘The Last Stylebender’ threw a right hand to the temple that put Pereira on unsteady legs, before following up with a second that sent him crashing to the mat.

The Brazilian was out cold as his head hit the canvas, though Adesanya made sure by pouncing on him and raining in blows to force referee Dan Miragliotta to step in.

Israel Adesanya lands a right hand on his longtime nemesis Alex Pereira during their UFC 287 main event.

Adesanya later claimed it had been a deliberate ploy to convince Pereira that he was hurt, leaving himself open to a sharp counter as he went for the kill.

He likened it to the famous “rope-a-dope” tactic used by heavyweight boxing icon Muhammad Ali during his legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ fight with the George Foreman in Zaire in 1974, when Ali coaxed his hard-hitting rival into punching himself out.

Despite being a big underdog, Ali won the bout via eight round knockout to reclaim his world heavyweight titles.

“I changed the tactics up a bit and I listened to my corner, and I trusted my instinct. But there was a moment when I was visualising this fight I was like, if I get the chance, and when I get the chance, George Foreman-Muhammad Ali, phantom punch,” Adesanya said.

“Will I just let him slide? And I was like, f..k that, he wouldn't have done the same to me, he'll come for the kill. So the honourable thing I could have done was put him out of his misery.

"And after that rope-a-dope moment, I saw him lying flat on the ground, frozen like Elsa.”

Israel Adesanya has the UFC middleweight title back around his waist after his stunning win in Miami.

With the ledger now even at one apiece inside the octagon, there were inevitable questions about a trilogy fight between Adesanya and Pereira.

For once, the champion was non-committal, saying he wanted to savour the moment and not think about what the future holds.

He pointed out that he had given Pereira a shot at his belt when he was just 3-0 in the UFC and hadn’t really earned the opportunity.

"I don't keep score, I settle them. I gave him a fast-track to the belt, I could have said f..k no, who has he fought? He fought one top fighter and he did well, fought some alright guys and beat [Sean] Strickland,” argued Adesanya.

“So I was like, fine, there's no-one else. I'm looking for that challenge, the guy who beat me in kickboxing. That's why I took that fight.

"I got the immediate rematch because of what I've done in this game. I won the belt against Kelvin [Gastelum], I defended it against Rob [Whittaker], [Yoel] Romero, [Paulo] Costa, [Marvin] Vettori, Rob again, [Jared] Cannonier. Seven.

"I did the hard yards and I earned my rematch. Now he's got to do the hard yards, if he wants to do that but I don't think he's gonna. Go cause problems at 205lbs [light heavyweight], and f..k, good luck to everybody else cos he's a motherf....r to deal with, I tell you.”