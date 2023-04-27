The Podium: Mea Motu's fight for life and the world title

This story contains references to domestic violence, and language that may be offensive to some.

The boxing ring is Mea Motu’s safe space. It might seem counterintuitive as she strategically dodges jabs from her opponent, but it’s where she’s found the strength that will hopefully carry her to a boxing world title tonight, Zoë George writes.

For the first time in its history, tonight’s Fight For Life’s title bout features women. Northland-born, West Aucklander Mea “The Nightmea” Motu (Te Rarawa) - described as the “toughest fighter” on the card by organisers - is fighting for the IBO super bantamweight world title against Canadian Tania Walters.

The 33-year-old single mum of five - with children ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers - was taken aback by that description.

“I didn’t look at myself like that! But now I do … I’m tough. I’m tougher than my teammates too,” she told The Podium podcast.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The vacant IBO super bantamweight title is on the line for Tania Walters and Mea Motu tonight

She is tough, in more ways than one. She came back to the sport two years ago, after escaping a domestically violent marriage, one that she was in from the age of 17. The ring is her “outlet” for her mental health and wellbeing.

“It lets out my … aggression, my hurt, my pain. I can put it all in the bag and in boxing,” she said.

“Boxing is the best for your mental health because it makes you realise how great you can be, and teaches you to appreciate … what you can do. It’s done the best for me.

“It’s saved me, rescued me and enhanced me because look where I am now.”

She trains six times a week with regular 4.30am starts and goes until “I break my bones”. She spars against men, which gives her “an extra push”, but stepping into the ring with a man was “terrifying” at first.

“I just saw … anger and frustration. ‘Why are they hitting me?’. I just saw my abuser. Then I overcame it, and it turned out to be the best for me,” she said.

“I wasn’t worried about getting hurt, but it was more mental, about how they were getting into my head.”

NICK DEPREE/NDEPREE.COM Mea Motu (left) grew to trust the men around her in the boxing gym.

As the trust grew with the surrounding men, it was “weird”. It wasn’t something she had experienced previously. It took a full year to truly embrace the environment and the trust.

“The men in our team are good role models. I look up to the boys. I’m grateful for them. Every day they [write] down comments … to encourage myself esteem, which they didn’t realise they were doing for me.

“My walls started slowly breaking down because they would tell me ‘it’s ok’. I could trust them. They made me feel comfortable, and I started dropping my guard. They made me feel safer.

“I’m so stubborn. I have this strong wall that I wouldn’t let anyone in. I wouldn't even let my brothers in. I was that scared. I owe a lot to my team for encouraging, and supporting me all the way.”

Boxing isn’t a violent sport, but an art form, Motu says.

“It's a mental sport. It’s 90% brain, 10% body. When you see it for the art, it’s a beautiful thing.”

She’s heading into tonight’s fight with no fear. Fighting for the world title has been her dream since she stepped back into the ring. She 100% believes she can do it. While she describes her opponent as “really lovely”, as soon as she steps into the ring, it’s fight time.

“The game plan has been just focusing on myself and doing what I’m good at. I’m great at fighting,” she said.

“Outside the ring I’m just me being me, I don’t change. But inside the ring, I do change. I become The Nightmea.”

She’ll be feeding off the crowd and supporters too.

“I love hearing everyone support me and back me because it encourages me to be relentless. I ain't giving it up to nobody. I’m so hungry and determined to get this. I’m not letting anyone take this from me,” she said.

And what should we yell in support? “Let’s f... it up!” she grins.