'Small town guy' David Nyika ready for bigger challenges

Cruiserweight fight: David Nyika v Louis Marsters. Where: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne. When: Wednesday, May 24, approx 9pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now, live updates on Stuff

David Nyika might experience a slight case of déjà vu when he steps into the ring in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

After a seven-month hiatus, the Olympic bronze medallist resumes his unbeaten professional career in a five-round cruiserweight contest at the Margaret Court Arena.

The man standing in the opposite corner – New Zealand-born Australia native Louis Marsters (3-4, 2 KOs) – is a familiar face, given that Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked him out less than a year ago.

Why, you might ask, is the 27-year-old amateur standout fighting someone he has already beaten handily? The short answer is that his team couldn't find any willing dance partners for a frustrated Nyika, who is desperate to get himself "back under the lights and put on a show".

SUPPLIED Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika needed two rounds to stop Louis Marsters on the Gold Coast.

"We were struggling to find an opponent and the only guy that put his hand up was a guy I've fought already and stopped in the second round," Nyika explained.

"It wasn't the fight that I wanted, and I was a little bit disappointed that I wasn't able to get someone with more of a winning record.

"But at the end of the day, I can't be too fussy because right now activity is the most important thing for me. To keep developing and building on the training that I've been putting in tirelessly for the last seven months.

"I appreciate the fact he has stepped up. He caught me with a good shot [in their first encounter], the very first punch he threw actually slipped through the guard. He's got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and thinks he can end it early. That just adds to the excitement."

Given his outstanding amateur pedigree, big things are expected of Nyika on this side of the ditch and he will need to at least match his previous effort against Marsters to show signs of progression.

The aim is to deliver a highlight reel KO on a card headlined by his good friend Joseph Parker and then move on to bigger and better things.

"Right after this, I want to fight four weeks after this date if I can and then another four weeks after that," Nyika said as he aims to build some momentum in the pro ranks.

"And hopefully I'll get that homecoming bout, as it's been over two years since I've fought New Zealand. I feel like we'd be able to get a good crowd together and obviously I'd like to be able to perform in front of my people."

Though the Hamilton-born boxer misses home, he is loving life in Australia since leaving trainer Andy Lee behind in Morecambe and teaming up with Noel Thornberry in small town Queensland.

This will be Nyika's fourth fight with Thornberry – who guided brother Rick to the IBO world super middleweight title – in his corner and he said the Australian had treated him as though he was part of his family. Which is just as well, as Nyika is dating his daughter, Lexy.

"I love Noel to bits, his family have treated me like I’m one of their own, and I met Lexy, who is one of the biggest blessings in my life right now so I feel really comfortable," said Nyika, who lives with the Thornberrys in the small town of Gatton.

"We are actually going to New Zealand, she has never left Australia, so we're going on a little week-long trip straight after this fight. We've watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy and I'm excited to show her around some of the beautiful landscape."

Not one for the hustle and bustle of the big city, Nyika claimed another advantage of being in a remote place like Gatton is that there isn't a lot to do, so he can focus on honing his craft.

"The air is fresh, the weather is nice … I only have to watch out for brown snakes, that's about the only distraction here!" he joked.

"But it keeps you on your toes."

But while Nyika describes himself as a "small town guy", that doesn't mean he doesn't have big ambitions. He is convinced he has what it takes to beat the best in the cruiserweight division, though he won't be rushing his journey to the top.

"I've worked with so many world-class fighters. I've sparred with three cruiserweight champions in the last 18 months, and I've held my own with each and every one of them. [WBO titlist] Lawrence Okolie included, [IBF beltholder] Jai Opetaia," said Nyika.

"There's so much potential for the cruiserweight division here in Australia. It's really becoming an interesting division now, you get all the power of the heavyweights and you get the stamina and the endurance of the lighter weights as well.

"It's a pretty magical division, the only downside is this money is all up at heavyweight, so if you've cleaned out the cruiserweight division naturally you move up.

"Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not the next day, but I'm on my way to becoming a world-class 12-round fighter. So I'm really excited about the journey here."