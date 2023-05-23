'I'd rather given him the belt': Tyson Fury rules out ever fighting Joseph Parker

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Faiga 'Django' Opelu. Where: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne. When: Wednesday, May 24, approx 10pm NZT. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now, live updates on Stuff

Tyson Fury has ruled out the prospect of ever facing Joseph Parker in the ring as he was once again the centre of attention at the weigh-in for the Kiwi's heavyweight showdown with Faiga 'Django' Opelu in Melbourne.

A chiselled-looking Parker tipped the scales at 108.8kg on Tuesday at the Margaret Court Arena – the same venue for Wednesday night's stacked card for which his 10-round bout will serve as the main event.

It's the lightest he has weighed since relinquishing his WBO world title to Anthony Joshua five years ago, yet he still carries a significant weight advantage over the much smaller Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs), who came in at 97.4kg.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Joseph Parker and Faiga Opelu both came in shape for Wednesday's heavyweight clash in Melbourne.

“I'm looking forward to tomorrow and putting on a good show and smashing Django's face,” a confident Parker predicted before sharing an intense staredown on stage in which he towered over his fellow Samoan.

“Listen, he's put in the work and he's got a great team around him but there's levels to this, and tomorrow he’s going to see the level.”

The 29-year-old Opelu is a sizeable underdog with the bookmakers given Parker's pedigree and experience. But the Queenslander was quietly confident of upsetting those odds and claiming his second big Kiwi scalp in Melbourne, having stopped Hemi Ahio across the road at the Rod Laver Arena last October.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury posed for a photo with AFL icon Rex Hunt at Margaret Court Arena.

“I outclass him and I knock him out or I stop him – he quits,” said Opelu, a scenario that would surely spell the end for Parker as a legitimate player in the heavyweight division.

As was the case at Monday's press conference, Parker and Opelu – and indeed the rest of the fighters on the bill– were forced to play second fiddle to Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion who flew in at the weekend to be in his good friend's corner.

Noticeably less jet-lagged and hungover than the day before, Fury spent time mingling with fans and posing for photographs before taking to the stage to watch Parker climb on the scales.

He forecast a decisive victory for Parker, saying he was in the best shape he had seen him after working with noted strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist George Lockhart, a former US marine.

“I know how good Joe is, I train with him day in, day out. I've never really seen Django fight so I can't really comment on how he is, but knowing my guy I'll back him against anybody, I always have and I always will,” Fury said.

But everything that comes out of Fury's mouth must be taken with a heavy grain of salt, with the self-styled 'Gypsy King' quick to row back some off-the-cuff remarks he made the day before about giving Parker a shot at his WBC crown, saying they were too close to ever fight each other.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images David Nyika teased Louis Marsters as they faced off at the weigh-in ahead of their cruiserweight bout.

“Definitely not, no. I'd rather give him the belt than fight him for it,” Fury said to cheers. “We're too close for that, fighting. There’s plenty of heavyweights out there, he doesn't need to fight me. I don't want to get beat up, sorry!”

Earlier on, Parker's compatriot and former training partner David Nyika looked in great shape as he weighed in at 90.25kg for his five-round cruiserweight contest with Louis Marsters on the undercard.

Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs), who hasn't fought since a second round stoppage of Titi Motusaga in Melbourne seven months ago, made light of his height advantage over Marsters (90.4kg) during their staredown before the pair shared a sporting handshake.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist has already beaten Marsters (3-4, 2 KOs), knocking him out in the second round last July, and will be expected to make a similarly decisive statement on Wednesday night.

But the eagerly awaited co-main event between hot Australian prospects Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) and Benjamin Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs) was in danger of being called off after Bommber failed to meet the 69.85kg light middleweight limit, coming in at 70.3kg.

Melbourne native Bommber had two hours to lose the required weight and succeeded at the second attempt, coming in at 69.5kg. Tszyu – son of the legendary champion Kosta Tszyu and the the younger brother of leading light middleweight contender Tim – said his rival was “not a professional”.

AT A GLANCE

Full fight card:

Joseph Parker v Faiga 'Django' Opelu (heavyweight)

Nikita Tszyu v Ben Bommber (light middleweight)

Cam Mooney v Tom Bellchambers (heavyweight)

Joel Taylor v Ben Horn (catchweight)

Jayde Mitchell v Max Reeves (catchweight)

David Nyika v Louis Marsters (cruiserweight)

Campbell Somerville v Isaias Sette (light middleweight)

Luke Gersbeck vs Jack Moore (catchweight)

* Sam Wilson travelled to Melbourne courtesy of No Limit Boxing