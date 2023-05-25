Joseph Parker makes statement with explosive first round knockout of Faiga Opelu

Kiwi heavyweight was way too good with a first round KO in Melbourne.

Joseph Parker promised to make a statement, and this time he delivered on his word.

The Kiwi heavyweight needed less than a round to blast out Faiga 'Django' Opelu in the main event at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday night, closing the show with a thunderous right hook to the temple that sent his overmatched opponent tumbling to the canvas.

While Opelu gamely made it back to his feet and tried to fight on, he was on unsteady legs and referee Ignatius Missailidis rightly waved it off with 1 minute and 29 seconds still to go in the first round.

No Limit Boxing Joseph Parker lands a left hook on Faiga 'Django' Opelu during their brief heavyweight fight in Melbourne.

It was Parker's first knockout victory in three years and a much-needed confidence boost ahead of tougher tests against more decorated foes than Opelu (15-4-2, 11 KOs), a rugged journeyman who was never in the same class as the former WBO champion.

Moments after disposing of Opelu in ruthless fashion on his debut Down Under, Parker was joined in the ring by his close friend Tyson Fury, who has been the centre of attention in Melbourne all week and was quick to talk up the Kiwi's credentials after an explosive display.

No Limit Boxing Joseph Parker kisses his wife Laine after his ruthless first round stoppage at Margaret Court Arena.

“It was a great performance and shows how hard Joe has been working in the gym,” Fury said as he celebrated with Parker and Andy Lee, the New Zealander's trainer.

Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, said he would like to see Parker pursue rematches with Andy Ruiz Jr, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua and backed him to return to the summit of the division in the not too distant future.

“Joseph Parker is f..king back on the map!” Fury added, eliciting loud cheers inside the arena.

Lee agreed with his cousin's assessment, saying Parker would be “ready for anyone” but the key was for him to keep a busy schedule.

“He's as good as any heavyweight that's out there. This man behind us [Fury] is No 1, we know that. But he can be No 2. He just needs activity and consistency and he'll be there.”

After working with noted nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart, Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) certainly looked fitter and more fluid than he has done in recent outings.

He put his combinations together better and showed glimpses of the blurring handspeed that took him all the way to a world title in 2016.

Afterwards, Parker said it was “about making a statement” as he backed up his lacklustre decision win over Jack Massey in Manchester in January with a far more authoritative effort.

No Limit Boxing Joseph Parker sends Faiga Opelu tumbling to the canvas after connecting with a right hook to the temple.

“I’m very happy to get my first win here in Australia, and I did feel good leading up to this fight. I had a great camp, in England, Ireland and finished off here. Honestly, this is the best I've felt in a long time and I needed something like that, a good performance,” Parker said.

“I want to fight again as soon as I can. I want to keep busy and I want to get the momentum flowing until I get to the top.

“I think I've found the right formula now – good balance, good training, good food, good rest. I had no issues coming into this fight, not injuries, there was no niggles, nothing. Everything was perfect.

“I had great sleep this whole camp. Seven, eight hours of sleep every night. Beautiful!”

Opelu attempted to take the fight to Parker from the first bell and had some brief moments of success in the early exchanges, before the Aucklander began to take control.

Parker was having success with straight right hand and powerful hooks to the body and head and the brave Queenslander quickly looked outgunned.

The end came when another fluid combination from Parker ended with a right hand to the eardrum that scrambled Opelu's senses and sent him face first to the mat.

He was in no state to continue as he struggled to maintain his balance in a neutral corner, giving Parker his second win since being knocked out by Joe Joyce in a WBO world title eliminator last year.

No Limit Boxing Cruiserweight David Nyika was pushed hard by Louis Marsters before stopping him in the fourth round.

“The gameplan was to be dominant, to be the big man and every punch, make it worth it,” Parker said. “I want Dillian Whyte, Joshua and I want Joe Joyce again. I want to avenge those losses. I know on a good day, like tonight, it would have different performance against them guys.

“But listen, I know I need to fight my way back. Keep fighting, keep winning.”

Who – and indeed where – Parker will fight next remains unclear but after the success of his Australian debut, it may well be on this side the ditch again.

Parker's manager David Higgins said they had enjoyed working alongside Australian outfit No Limit Boxing and would be delighted to continue that partnership.

“My instructions are to find another fight as soon as July, and if that's with No Limit, I think we'll be very happy,” Higgins said.

Earlier on the undercard, Parker's compatriot David Nyika was made to work much harder for his fourth-round TKO of Louis Marsters in a five-round cruiserweight contest.

Nyika (6-0, 5 KOs) struggled to pin down the aggressive Marsters (3-5, 2 KOs) early on as the New Zealand-born Australian battler bum-rushed the Olympic bronze medallist and winged in shots from awkward angles.

Marsters managed to catch Nyika with several hefty blows that drew gasps from the crowd, though the better quality work was coming from the Hamilton native, who began to punish his rival to head and body in the third round as Marsters started to tire.

NO LIMIT BOXING The referee jumps in to spare Benjamin Bommber from more punishment at the hands of Nikita Tszyu.

In the fourth, Nyika was in complete control and when he rocked Marsters' head back with a nasty uppercut, the referee jumped in and waved it off to hand him a hard-earned fourth-round TKO win.

It was a useful workout for Nyika, who hadn’t fought for seven months, but he will disappointed to have taken two more rounds to get rid of Marsters than he did when they first fought last July.

Like Parker, Nyika plans to stay busy and hopes to get out three more times before the end of the year as he works his way up the cruiserweight ranks.

In the co-main event of an entertaining card, rising Australian light middleweight Nikita Tsyzu (6-0, 5 KOs) demolished Benjamin Bommber (5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round after catching his rival with an uppercut and following up with a devastating flurry that brought their grudge match to an early conclusion.

And in the fight of night, Tom Bellchambers stopped fellow AFL great Cam Mooney in the third of a back-and-forth heavyweight battle.

* Sam Wilson travelled to Melbourne courtesy of No Limit Boxing