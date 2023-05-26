Lani Daniels, Alrie Meleisea ready to make history in heavyweight world title clash

Lani Daniels, right, has beaten the only woman to defeat Alrie Meleisea – Sequita Hemingway – twice.

IBF world heavyweight title: Lani Daniels v Alrie Meleisea. Where: Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. When: Saturday, May 27. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport Now and FITE TV

On Saturday night, New Zealand’s latest boxing world champion will be crowned on Auckland’s North Shore.

Lani Daniels and Alrie Meleisea are poised to do battle at Eventfinda Stadium in a 10-round main event, with the vacant IBF women’s heavyweight crown up for grabs.

Whatever the outcome, the event is assured of place in the history books as it marks the first time two New Zealand-born fighters have ever contested a world title.

Whangārei’s Daniels (7-2-2, 0 KOs) is ranked No 1 in the heavyweight division with Auckland-born Samoan Meleisea (6-1-1, 0 KOs) second.

Daniels is hoping it will be second time lucky on Saturday night, having fallen short in her first bid to become a world champion, dropping a points decision to Brazilian-Kiwi Geovana Peres with the WBO light heavyweight belt on the line.

The 34-year-old, known as ‘The Smiling Assassin’, is adamant she won’t let another opportunity slip through her fingers and has been training hard ahead of her showdown with Meleisea.

“I think I was a bit overwhelmed [against Peres], because it was a huge thing and I kind of didn't give it the credit that it needed at the time,” Daniels told Stuff earlier this year.

"But I think having a few years off and just with age and maturity, I've been able to prepare a bit better.”

Trained and managed by former boxer John Conway, Daniels showed how seriously she was taking it when she took a risky interim bout against Sequita Hemingway – the only woman to beat Meleisea – in March in order to stay sharp after a nine-month layoff.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Auckland-born Samoan slugger Alrie Meleisea stands in the way of Lani Daniels' world title ambitions.

She came through that test unscathed, winning a unanimous decision, and is confident of getting her hand raised on Saturday night and realising her boxing dream.

The 30-year-old Meleisea stands in her way and she has Samoan boxing greats Joseph Parker and David Tua firmly in her corner, voicing their support.

Five months after that majority decision loss to Hemingway last July, Meleisea gained immediate revenge and she has got herself in supreme condition for her date with destiny.

Naturally the bigger woman, Meleisea weighed 98.2kg in her last fight, compared to 83.5kg for Daniels.

Although neither fighter has a knockout on their record, Meleisea is considered the bigger puncher of the two with Daniels a more technically adept boxer. It promises to be a fascinating clash of styles with experts struggling to pick a winner.

Meleisea has fought her entire career as a heavyweight, while Daniel has also competed at middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight during her seven-year stint as a professional, boxing 86 rounds compared to 43 for Meleisea.

Daniels, a three-time New Zealand champion, has stated that she plans to retire, win or lose, after the fight unless she can secure big paydays. But Meleisea has vowed to fight on even if she comes up short on Saturday night.

The fight will be televised on Sky Sports and is also being broadcast internationally on pay-per-view channel FITE TV.