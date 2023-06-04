Kai Kara-France beaten on split decision by Amir Albazi in UFC flyweight bout

Kai Kara-France lost a split decision in his main event flyweight fight against Amir Albazi in Las Vegas. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France has hit out at the judging which saw him controversially beaten in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZ time).

Flyweight Kara-France lost a split points decision to Iraq’s Amir Albazi, with the judges ruling the five-round fight 2-1 in Albazi’s favour.

Many knowledgable UFC observers, including the ESPN broadcast commentary team, felt Kara-France had done enough to win the encounter.

The City Kickboxing fighter tweeted after the fight: “Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs?” with a laughing emoji.

His tweet follows recent criticism of NRL referees by Jason Paris, the chief executive of the major sponsor of the Warriors, which he apologised for on Friday.

Kara-France, who entered the contest with a 24-10 record, registered 89 significant strikes in the fight, compared to Albazi’s 51.

He was clearly the more active, recording 320 significant strike attempts to Albazi’s 144.

New Zealand UFC superstar Israel Adesanya also felt Kara-France was robbed of victory.

“Start interviewing the judges after fights. Hold them accountable for their work,” Adesanya said in one of his Twitter posts on the results.

The 30-year-old twice made remarkable escapes when Albazi looked set to get in position to force a submission.

The defeat was a major setback for Kara-France’s hopes of a title fight – he was ranked No.3 prior to the bout against Albazi (No.7).

Kara-France had earlier predicted a knockout win over Albazi, who now has a 17-1 record after his victory at the UFC Apex.

“I see myself knocking this guy out. First, second or third. I don't see this going five rounds,” Kara-France told Submission Radio.