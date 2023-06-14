'He's ready for the big time': Andrei Mikhailovich one win from middleweight title shot

Andrei Mikhailovich stopped Edisson Saltarin in the fifth round in April to boost his IBF world ranking.

Unbeaten Kiwi middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich is just one win away from a guaranteed world title shot after the IBF ordered him to take part in an eliminator for their vacant belt.

The Russian-born Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) is currently fifth in the organisation's rankings, one spot below Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs), who he is poised to meet in either July or August.

The winner of that contest – which Mikhailovich's promoter Dean Lonergan said would "most likely'' take place in Radovan's native Germany, pending negotiations – will then become mandatory challenger to the IBF's champion.

And since Gennady Golovkin vacated the belt to move up to super middleweight, that will be either No 1-ranked contender Esquiva Falco (30-0, 20 KOs) or No 2 Vincenzo Gualtieri (20-0-1, 7 KOs), who lock horns in Gualtieri's hometown of Wuppertal on July 1.

Under the IBF's rules, if you win a vacant title you must defend it against your mandatory within six months, meaning Mikhailovich's opportunity could come as soon as December.

Yet first the 25-year-old – who fights out of Isaac Peach's west Auckland gym – must find a way past the experienced Radovan, which won't be an easy task, particularly on enemy soil.

Simon Marper/Getty Images Denis Radovan is unbeaten in 20 fights, halting Fouad El Massoudi in Bolton, England earlier this year.

Not that you would ever guess from talking to Mikhailovich, who vowed to go into the lion's den and get the job done in convincing fashion.

“I think I will win this fight convincingly and I will knock him out. And then I will fight for a world title and I'll win that too,” he said.

“I made a decision last year when I turned 25 that this is it – it's time for me to be a man now, I'm grown up.

“I was like, I'm closer to 50 now than I am to being a baby so I want to start doing stuff with my life. I saw the colour of the rainbow, I saw the spectrum through the white light and everything lined up for me. It's time to go. I'm ready, man.”

Mikhailovich is by no means underestimating the undefeated Radovan (“He's No 3 in the world for a reason”) and has been putting in the work for a bout that has been in the works for several months.

He is just supremely confident in his ability and believes he can deal with anything that is thrown at him in life, having come to New Zealand aged 18 months via a St Petersburg orphanage.

“The bigger the fight, the bigger the occasion, the more that's on the line, that's when I perform. And this will be just another great win for me,” Mikhailovich predicted.

“Everything leads to the world title, and that world title has so much more meaning to me now. I want to win so much for myself, but I also have people in my life that I want it for, like David Light.

“I want to win this thing for him. That would mean the world to me."

Mikhailovich's Peach Boxing team-mate Light had a mild stroke shortly after returning home after challenging Lawrence Okolie for his WBO cruiserweight title in Manchester in March.

The 31-year-old is “getting better” after a spell in hospital and Peach revealed he had been coming into the gym a “couple of times a week” to catch up with his team-mates.

But the road to a full recovery remains long and both Peach and Mikhailovich plan to be by Light's side every step of the way.

“We love him so much and he's an amazing team member. He will always be a brother of mine,” said Mikhailovich, who has stepped up his preparation since his last bout, a thrilling five-round battle with Edisson Saltarin in April in which he recovered from a flash first round knockdown to halt the Venezuelan in the fifth.

Lonergan believes the gut check Mikhailovich received against Saltarin was the “perfect entree” for his high-stakes showdown with Radovan and would stop any complacency creeping in.

"Getting sat on his arse in the first round was a real wake up call for him," Lonergan said. "But the fact he shook that off, got up and performed and managed to drop him in the fifth round and keep him down showed he is ready for the big time."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images David Light suffered a mild stroke shortly after his failed world title challenge against Lawrence Okolie.

Peach also “really liked” the way Mikhailovich responded to the early adversity and got back to his work and said he had been in great form during training camp, sparring many rounds with light heavyweight contender Jerome Pampellone.

Despite his relative inexperience – Mikhailovich only turned pro five years ago and has never boxed outside Australasia – Peach was prepared to “roll the dice” and backed his charge to rise to the occasion.

“Radovan is a come forward, European fighter. He's pretty basic. He does everything pretty well, but I think he's there for the taking,” Peach said of the man standing in Mikhailovich's path.

“In an ideal world, we knock him out. But if we don't, we need to do a bloody good job to make sure the judges score it for us. It can't be close for us.”