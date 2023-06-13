Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout descends into massive brawl

John Gotti III sparks a mass brawl after his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather was stopped.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with John Gotti III at the weekend descended into chaos when up to 60 people entered the ring and engaged in a mass brawl.

The drama unfolded in the sixth round when referee Kenny Bayliss waved off the contest in Florida as the pair continued to exchange trash talk.

But Gotti III – a former MMA fighter turned boxer and the grandson of former New York crime boss John Gotti – took exception to the decision, pushing past Bayliss before unloading a barrage of unanswered punches at a stunned Mayweather.

That prompted members of both fighters’ camps to pour into the ring and exchange blows in disgraceful scenes at the FLA Live Arena.

SCREENGRAB Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout descends into a brawl after John Gotti III protested the stoppage.

Fights also broke out in the crowd and backstage as event organisers struggled to contain the chaos.

The arena had to be cleared by police, who threatened to charge fans who did not comply and leave immediately.

“That's why they pay the big bucks, because I put on a show,” Mayweather – who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record in 2017 – later said in a video posted on social media.

The 46-year-old – who won world titles in five different divisions – has been a regular fixture on the lucrative exhibition circuit since hanging up his gloves, facing an assortment of MMA and YouTube stars around the world.

In February, Mayweather beat British reality TV star Aaron Chalmers in London. He hadn’t fought in the United States since an eight-rounder with YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021.

Gotti III, 30, had a 5-1 MMA record and was 2-0 in boxing before facing Mayweather on Sunday (Monday NZT).