Disgraced boxing body likens IOC to 'fascist Germany' after Olympic expulsion

The Russian-led International Boxing Association has compared the International Olympic Committee to “fascist Germany” following its decision to banish the disgraced governing body from the Olympic family.

The IOC voted to derecognise the IBA at a specially called meeting – an outcome that was inevitable after being recommended two weeks ago by the executive board, a body chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach.

The vote on Thursday (Friday NZ time) was 69-1, with 10 members abstaining, and ends a years-long dispute fuelled by the IBA defying advice and instructions from the IOC.

The IBA, led by the Russian Umar Kremlev, called the decision a “tremendous error” and can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

In a provocative statement, it said the expulsion was “catastrophic for global boxing and blatantly contradicts the IOC’s claims of acting in the best interests of boxing and athletes”.

“It is noteworthy that on this very day, 82 years ago, fascist Germany launched an attack on the peaceful citizens of the Soviet Union, resulting in the escalation of war and a devastating human tragedy. Today's decision is catastrophic for global boxing,” the statement read.

Boxing was never really in danger of being kicked out of the Olympics over the four years since the IOC suspended the sport's governing body in an effort to force changes.

“We highly value the sport of boxing. We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance,” Bach told IOC members during their online meeting.

Denis Balibouse/AP IOC president Thomas Bach says boxing still has a future as an Olympic sport.

Boxing will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.

The dispute centred on the IBA’s management under presidents from Uzbekistan and Russia who the IOC disapproved of, its finances being backed by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, plus the integrity of bouts and judging.

“The boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency,” the IOC president said.

The IOC is already overseeing boxing competitions for the Paris Olympics without IBA involvement, as it did for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

It was unclear if boxers representing national federations who stay affiliated to the IBA will be classed as eligible for the Paris competition.

Boxing can now be confirmed on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic programme, which the IOC and Bach withheld as leverage against IBA. Boxing is "guaranteed” to be in Los Angeles, members were told on Thursday (Friday NZT).

The sport is good for Olympic business with broad appeal – 25 different countries won boxing medals in Tokyo, with nine taking gold – and the IOC repeatedly said its problem was with boxing officials, not its athletes.

“We appreciate boxing as one of the most global sports. We embrace the values of boxing,” Bach said, praising the sport's “important social role promoting inclusion.”

Olympic boxing has had a tainted reputation for decades, typified by notorious judging at the 1988 Seoul Games that denied American light-middleweight Roy Jones Jr. the gold medal against home fighter Park Si-hun. Jones, who now has Russian citizenship, was enlisted by the IBA last year to support its fight for Olympic status.

Michel Euler/AP The next Olympics will be in Paris in 2024, where the IOC will again take charge of the boxing competition.

There were allegations ahead of the 2012 London Olympics of cash deals planned to fix medals, and further doubt cast by fighters on the integrity of bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

At those Olympics, the president of boxing’s governing body, then known by its French acronym AIBA, was long-time IOC member CK Wu of Taiwan.

“The IOC has failed to recognise the destructive actions of CK Wu, who led the International Boxing Association to bankruptcy, collapse, and corruption at all levels,” the IBA said.

After Wu was ousted by boxing officials in 2017, the sport’s problems with the IOC intensified.

National federations defied IOC warnings in 2018 by electing Gafur Rakhimov as president. The businessman from Uzbekistan allegedly had ties to organised crime and heroin trafficking.

Kremlev’s election to replace Rakhimov in 2020 followed another round of IOC election warnings that went unheeded.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP IBA president Umar Kremlev is unhappy with the decision to revoke their status as the governing body for Olympic boxing.

The IBA’s debts approaching US$20 million (NZ$32.4 million) were cleared under Kremlev and the IOC objected to the boxing body’s financial reliance on Gazprom.

Kremlev announced last month at the men’s world championships that the IBA was no longer sponsored by Gazprom, and his rhetoric against Olympic officials got more confrontational.

Thursday's meeting went ahead after a late appeal by the IBA to CAS against the IOC board’s recommendation failed this week.

IOC vice president John Coates recused himself from the debate and vote on boxing because he has led the CAS management board for the past 12 years.

The IOC can now start to work with a rival organisation created this year called World Boxing. It has drawn support from officials in New Zealand, the United States, Switzerland and Britain, countries whose national federations resisted Kremlev’s leadership of the IBA.

- Additional reporting by Stuff