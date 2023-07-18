World champions Mea Motu and Lani Daniels to headline boxing card in Auckland

Lani Daniels says capturing the IBF world heavyweight title has opened up "a lot more opportunities".

New Zealand's two female boxing world champions will defend their titles on the same night in Auckland next month.

Mea Motu and Lani Daniels are headlining a trailblazing card on August 26 at Eventfinda Stadium, where they will put their super bantamweight and heavyweight belts on the line.

The unbeaten Motu (16-0, 6 KOs) faces heavy-handed Malawian challenger Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KOs) in the main event, the first defence of the IBO crown she won in April by outpointing Tania Walters at the same North Shore venue.

And her fellow Māori Daniels (8-2-2, 0 KOs) will look to extend her own title reign by turning away unbeaten South African foe Razel Mohammed (3-0-2, 0 KOs) in the co-main.

“Two female world champions have never headlined before in New Zealand,” said promoter Dean Lonergan, whose company D&L Events is staging the show.

“We've never been in this position before where we've got wāhine toa winning world titles. I'm really excited by it, I'm really excited to see how far we can go with both Mea and Lani.

“My pick is, by the end of this year, they will be two of the most famous women in sports in this country.”

Alan Lee/Photosport Mea Motu struggles to hold back tears after capturing the IBO world super bantamweight title in April.

The 35-year-old Daniels captured the IBF belt in May when she outslugged fellow Kiwi Alrie Meleisea in a barnstorming contest, winning on scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91.

The pair will be joined on the stacked bill by top light heavyweight contender Jerome Pampellone (16-0, 9 KOs), who cannot afford to slip up against Luvuyo Sizani (7-0, 3 KOs) as he closes in on a title shot of his own against champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs).

Ranked seventh by the IBF, Pampellone is anticipating a tough test from South Africa's Sizani, a lefty who, like 'The Panther', carries the confidence of an unbeaten fighter.

“It's my first fight against an undefeated opponent and he's a tricky southpaw,” said Pampellone, who stole the show at Fight For Life in April with a stunning first round demolition of Mose Auimatagi Jr.

“But I always feel confident with my preparation and training hard. It's a big fight that'll take me one step closer to that title shot.”

Pampellone's Peach Boxing team-mate Motu also won't be underestimating her experienced opponent, vowing to be “smarter and wiser” than she was last time out against the awkward Walters.

Ahead of that bout, Motu bravely spoke out about the emotional and physical abuse she had suffered at the hands of her former partner, which she admitted had affected her preparations.

“I've always had this hard persona, just pushed it [the trauma] away. But that was the first time, me speaking out, I actually dealt with that emotionally,” the mother-of-five said.

“Now my focus is purely just going to be on boxing, because with that, I lost focus on my boxing.

“Now I just want to focus on me as the fighter, because that camp was more about what I went through with domestic violence. That's not who I am though – I'm the 'Nightmea' Motu – and that's my focus now.”

Motu has had a nutritionist in camp for the first time as she looks to enter the ring in career-best shape for her toughest challenge to date.

Lonergan revealed that Motu had gone into the Walters fight nursing a “significant rib injury” and is expecting an improved performance from the 33-year-old.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lani Daniels was crowned IBF world heavyweight champion in May after outpointing Alrie Meleisea.

“I think it will be a very, very entertaining fight,” he predicted. “Siwaka can hit, the fact that she's got eight knockouts, that's a pretty big deal in the women's game.

“And Mea likes to get in and fight, you won't see her bouncing around on the outside, she'll just get in there and throw away, she's entertaining to watch.”

Lonergan said both Motu and Daniels had rematch clauses in case “these girls are better than what we think they are” and talked of taking shows around the country in the near future.

“We've got Lani for the next three fights, and we intend to have the Mea and Lani show go on the road. And in a perfect world we will see Mea and Lani fight in places like Whangārei, Tauranga and Hastings and show New Zealand what women can achieve coming from very humble beginnings.

“Mea and Lani are a great example of how you overcome adversity to get to the top of what you want to do.”

The other two fights on the card see flyweight prospect Zain Adams (2-0, 2 KOs) meet Enrique Magsalin (9-4-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder, and unbeaten light middleweights Dylan Archer (3-0, 2 KOs) and Mounir Fathi (4-0, 4 KOs) do battle over three rounds.

Meanwhile, Lonergan confirmed to Stuff that negotiations for Andrei Mikhailovich's IBF world title eliminator are ongoing.

The Russian-born Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs), ranked fifth with the IBF, has been ordered to face fourth-ranked German Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs) by the organisation.

The winner of that bout will then go on to fight Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) for the IBF title after he outpointed No 1 contender Esquiva Falcao (30-1, 20 KOs) in a minor upset earlier this month.

Lonergan has been in talks with Radovan's promoter Wasserman Boxing over when and where the event will be held and if a deal cannot be reached, it will go to purse bids.

“I'd like to think we will have it locked down in the next one to two weeks. But it's a fight that is 100% going to happen.

“I expect to have that fight sometime in mid to late September.”

AT A GLANCE

Full fight card

Mea Motu v Ellen Simwaka (IBO world super bantamweight title)

Lani Daniels v Razel Mohammed (IBF world heavyweight title)

Jerome Pampellone v Luvuyo Sizani (IBF light heavyweight intercontinental title)

Zain Adams v Enrique Magsalin (flyweights)

Dylan Archer v Mounir Fathi (light middleweights)