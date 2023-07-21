Israel Adesanya launches foul-mouthed rant after rival withdraws from UFC 293 bout

There was no love lost between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis when they faced off at UFC 290.

Israel Adesanya will have to wait to settle the score with Dricus du Plessis, after the South African challenger pulled out of their proposed headline bout at UFC 293 in Sydney.

The reigning UFC middleweight king – who won back his belt with a stunning stoppage of bitter rival Alex Pereira in April – was poised to face his No 1 challenger du Plessis on September 10 on a card featuring his City Kickboxing team-mates Kai Kara-France, Carlos Ulberg and Blood Diamond.

But du Plessis (20-2) has seemingly ruled himself out of their highly-anticipated contest at the Qudos Bank Arena, having sustained a foot injury during his upset win over Australian Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 earlier this month.

Adesanya (24-2) was in Las Vegas to scout his potential future foe and became embroiled in a racially-charged row when he entered the octagon to face off with du Plessis.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was incensed by an alleged remark from du Plessis in which he seemed to question the Nigerian-born Kiwi’s roots, referring to himself as “the real African”.

Dricus Du Plessis became the No 1 middleweight challenger when he upset Robert Whittaker this month.

Adesanya did not hold back, launching into an expletive-ridden tirade in the direction of du Plessis and promising to make him pay when they finally meet in the cage.

However, that won’t be anytime soon given du Plessis’ injury, prompting Adesanya to question his rival’s fighting spirit.

"I don't even know how to start this but, Dricus DuP...y, you f…ing bitch," Adesanya said in another profanity-laced rant posted on social media.

“‘Oh, all he had to do was put on some gloves, I was ready to go again.' No you weren't. You’re a bitch. That's why you're not taking this fight.

"Your foot's sore? My knee was jacked for my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up, because that’s what a f…ing champion does. Championship calibre, built different.”

Despite du Plessis’ apparent unavailability, Adesanya said the show must go on and vowed to find a replacement opponent for his headline bout.

He called out the No 6-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5), an American who is coming off an impressive stoppage win over Abus Magomedov earlier this month.

“Strickland, you're in. Let's do the man dance. Show you how to really dance."