New Zealand amateur boxer switches allegiance to Tonga over lack of Olympic funding

One of New Zealand's top amateur boxers has switched allegiance to Tonga ahead of next year's Olympic Games to avoid having to pay his own way to Paris.

Matt Mataika, who trains under renowned coach Isaac Peach in west Auckland, captured the super heavyweight crown at last month's national championships in Tauranga and is also a former New Zealand Golden Gloves champion.

Yet despite his strong amateur pedigree, Mataika was unable to secure financial support from Boxing New Zealand to help cover his training and travelling costs ahead of the upcoming Pacific Games, which serve as qualifiers for the summer Olympics.

Facing a bill of up to $12,000 in order to arrive at the competition in the Solomon Islands in November in the best shape possible, Mataika and Peach began exploring their options.

A conversation between Peach and City Kickboxing trainer Doug Viney, who coaches the Tongan Olympic boxing team and vowed to provide financial assistance, helped make up their minds.

“I talked to him [Viney] regarding the options and it became apparent that [representing Tonga] was a good option for us.

“So I talked to Matt and we jumped at it,” Peach said of Mataika's decision to declare for Tonga, where both his parents were born before emigrating to New Zealand.

“At the end of the day, everyone wants to represent New Zealand, but it's a financial issue. I have other boxers [Erin Walsh and Zain Adams] who are in this situation as well who are going to have to represent New Zealand because it's their only option.

“But financially, it's going to be awful hard for us to get there.”

Mataika will need to win the super heavyweight competition held across five days in the second week of the Pacific Games in order to qualify for the Olympics.

Yet according to Peach, if he had accomplished that feat while flying the New Zealand flag there would still be no guarantee of a place in Paris.

“Basically we were asked to spend a whole lot of money with no guarantee of anything. To get there with Tonga, it's a lot cheaper and there's a lot more chance of making the team, because if you qualify, you go,” Peach explained.

“With Tonga, you have to qualify for Tonga, then you go to the Pacific Games, you win that and you go to the Olympics.

“So to us, having another option with Tonga, it's a no-brainer.”

Boxing New Zealand's president Steve Hartley confirmed that winning the Pacific Games would not guarantee selection to the Olympic team, with the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) requiring athletes to prove they are “top 16 capable” in their sport.

For boxers, this would involve competing in various other tournaments to prove they are up to the required international standard.

While disappointed to lose Mataika to Tonga, Hartley stressed that his predicament was by no means unique.

“Matt's a lovely guy, if he's been forced into representing Tonga then that's unfortunate for Boxing New Zealand but I just wish him all the best,” Hartley said.

“But unfortunately, you can't put the cart before the horse, you've got to get out there and achieve something of note.

Nick Depree/Ndepree.com Matt Mataika captured the super heavyweight title at last month's national championships in Tauranga.

“At the moment we've got a team of 13 to 14 boxers. We haven't got the money to throw $10,000 at every boxer because you've got to treat them all equally. But if we get results from the Pacific Games, then we will be down to maybe three of four.

“Then, we've got something to argue for funding. Because it's so expensive to do anything internationally, you just can't allocate it across the board and sponsor everyone.”

Athletes having to pay their own way through the Olympic qualification process was “the unfortunate reality of sport” according to Hartley, and it was only after they had proven themselves on the international stage that he could request funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ).

“We are just very lucky that HPSNZ has got on board with us in the last 12 months and given us funding across the board rather than to individual athletes,” he said.

“They’ve been amazing in their support, but we want more.”

Peach has high hopes for Mataika, a powerful, 193cm heavyweight who sparred with Joseph Parker in the lead-up to the former WBO heavyweight champion's domestic clash with Junior Fa two years ago.

Mataika holds a 14-2 record as an amateur and has already fought twice as a professional, stopping both his opponents inside the distance.

He will make his third appearance inside a professional ring on August 26 when he meets on Joe Tufuga in a three-rounder on the undercard of Peach Boxing stablemate Mea Motu's IBO world super bantamweight title defence against Malawi's Ellen Simwaka (12-6-2, KOs) in Auckland.

Though Peach believes Maitaka has a good shot at making the Olympics, he admitted he had grown “disillusioned” with the amateur scene in recent years amid a string of well-publicised scandals.

“Matt's a good fighter. He's going to go to Tonga, hopefully qualify and then go to the Pacific Games. He's on Mea's card, and then he's on my show two weeks later.

“We're not mucking around.”