Rising Kiwi Jerome Pampellone chasing world title shot against boxing's most feared champion

Artur Beterbiev stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth in January to retain his light heavyweight belts.

IBF Intercontinental light heavyweight title fight: Jerome Pampellone v Luvuyo Sizani. Where: Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. When: Saturday, August 26. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now

He's one of the most feared men in boxing, the only current world champion to hold a perfect 100% knockout record.

Russian-born Canadian wrecking ball Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) has blitzed his way through the light heavyweight division since making his professional debut 10 years ago, picking up the IBF, WBC and WBO straps along the way.

Most sensible people would run in the opposite direction at the mere mention of his name. Yet Jerome Pampellone is not one of them. The unbeaten New Zealander would relish the chance to test his skills against the iron-fisted Beterbiev should their paths ever cross.

The odds of that happening will increase significantly should Pampellone (16-0, 9 KOs) come through his next test in 11 days time.

Ranked seventh by the IBF, 'The Panther' is closing in on that organisation's mandatory spot so cannot afford to slip up against South African Luvuyo Sizani at Auckland's Eventfinda Stadium on Saturday week on a bill headlined by his Peach Boxing team-mate Mea Motu.

Andrew Cornaga Photosport Jerome Pampellone stole the show at Fight For Life with a first round knockout of Mose Auimatagi Jr.

Sizani (7-0, 3 KOs) has never fought outside his native country before and is a bit of an unknown quantity. But he will carry the confidence of an unbeaten fighter when he climbs through the ropes on August 26.

Pampellone certainly won't be underestimating him as he looks to continue his smooth ascent up the light heavyweight ranks only 2½ years after turning pro.

“He's got an opportunity to come all the way from South Africa and take my IBF ranking, so I know he’s going to be coming for everything,” the 27-year-old said.

“That's why I train so hard, that's why I'm constantly in the gym. I know he's going to be coming to win, and that's what we want – so I can perform to the best of my ability.”

Under the watchful eye of trainer Isaac Peach, Pampellone has had plenty of southpaw sparring to prepare for Sizani, who fights out of a left-handed stance.

After producing a show-stealing performance at Fight For Life in April when he knocked out the usually durable Mose Auimatagi Jr in the first round, some punters might be expecting a similarly authoritative result, but Pampellone is making no promises.

“My aim is to go in there and just do what I've been taught in camp and perform to the best of my ability. And If the knockout comes, I'll take it, but I'll prepare myself for the long distance,” he said.

“At this point, every win counts. If I don't get the knockout, I'm just getting more experience in the ring. Everyone wants to see the knockout, but my goal is just to go in there and get the win.”

D&L EVENTS Lani Daniels is leaving no stone unturned ahead of her IBF heavyweight title defence on August 26.

While the laid-back Aucklander is not one to look past the man in front of him, he admitted that the thought of facing “even bigger opponents further down the track” got his juices flowing.

That includes that potential showdown with the 38-year-old Beterbiev, currently in possession of the IBF belt.

Pampellone is full of respect for Beterbiev's achievements yet equally confident that he can end his lengthy title reign and become New Zealand's latest world champion.

“It's always in the back of my head knowing that if I keep doing well and get that mandatory spot, I'll get the chance to fight him,” said Pampellone, describing Beterbiev as a “great fighter”.

Alan Lee/Photosport Jerome Pampellone has spoken of his ambition to challenge for the IBF world light heavyweight title.

“He is getting older, but he's still knocking out all of his opponents, and with age comes experience.

“You never know until you get in the ring with him [whether he is on the wane], but I feel that's the same with my opponents – they don't me until they are inside the ring with me.

“The goal is to become a world champion and whoever has the belt … that's the goal.”

Beterbiev did show signs of wear and tear in his last outing, battling to an eighth-round stoppage of British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-3 22 KOs) in January while behind on two scorecards at the time the towel came in.

But ultimately he still got the job done and will defend his belts against another Englishman, Callum Smith, in Quebec City in January.

It's a “another interesting fight” that Pampellone will be tuning in to, hopefully having taken care of business himself against Sizani.

He expects to have at least two more bouts before getting the call and hopes to face someone ranked in the top 15 next to show he's “one of the top light heavyweights in the world”.

“I've just gotta keep knocking at that door, keep winning my fights and prove once again why I deserve that world title shot.”