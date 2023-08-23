Israel Adesanya's colourful life explored in warts-and-all doco

A new warts-and-all documentary will shed more light on the colourful life and times of Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

The trailer for Stylebender, which is in cinemas from next month, has been released and give fans of the controversial MMA superstar a glimpse into his journey from bullied schoolboy to the most feared middleweight in the world.

Directed by Kiwi filmmaker, Zoë McIntosh, the film received its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York earlier this year, where it was nominated for Best Documentary.

It was shot over a five-year period and features unprecedented access to Adesanya and his team, including his trainer and mentor at Auckland’s City Kickboxing Gym, Eugene Bareman.

“My goal was always to get under the gloss and hype to unlock the poetry, emotion and contradictions inherent in Israel” said McIntosh.

“I wanted to make a film that spoke not only to MMA fans, but to a wider audience who would connect with Israel’s authenticity and the importance of being your own ‘freaky’ self.”

Supplied A new documentary about UFC champion Israel Adesanya will be shown in cinemas from next month.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Adesanya moved to New Zealand with his family aged 10, settling in Rotorua and later Whanganui.

There, the youngster was frequently taunted over the colour of his skin before joining an old Muay Thai gym to toughen up. A love for combat sports developed and led to a move to Auckland to pursue his fighting dream.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“I was an outsider, and then I tried to fit in. But I wasn’t meant to fit in,” Adesanya says as the camera pans over a high school photograph while he recounts another incident of bullying.

The 34-year-old then reveals how dancing helped him discover how to use his“anger as fuel” before opening up on the pressures of fame, as one of the sporting world’s most recognisable faces, and his ongoing struggle with mental health.

“They don’t teach you how to be famous, so I’ve had to learn this s..t myself,” he says, alluding to the controversies that have dogged his career, from ill-judged comments about 9/11 to flippant remarks about rape.

At one point, an emotional Adesanya is shown sobbing uncontrollably into a tissue, a vulnerable side that his supporters and detractors have not seen of him.

“I remind myself that I’m human and that I’m able to just go forth in my life,” says Adesanya, who holds a 24-2 record in the UFC since making his debut in February 2018.

After winning the middleweight title by stopping Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne in October 2019, Adesanya made five successful defences before being stopped by his kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira last November.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya celebrates after knocking out Alex Pereira in their rematch to regain his world title.

However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ gained immediate revenge in Miami five months later with a brutal second-round knockout and will defend his 185-pound title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney next month.

The film was made with support from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant and completed with funding from the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Recovery Fund.

“We started making this film almost five years ago, when Israel was barely known outside the MMA world. He’s literally become a global superstar in front of Zöe’s lens and his honesty and vulnerability has been extraordinary,” said producer Fraser Brown.