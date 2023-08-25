Mea Motu's trainer backs down on threat to withdraw her from world title defence in Auckland

IBO world super bantamweight title fight: Mea Motu v Ellen Simwaka. Where: Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. When: Saturday, August 26. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now, from 6.30pm

Mea Motu's trainer has withdrawn his threat to pull her out of her maiden world title defence in Auckland on Saturday night over concerns about the referee's “competence”.

On Thursday, Isaac Peach demanded that Australian official Ignatius Missilaidus be removed from the show at Eventfinda Stadium, where he is due to oversee Motu's 10-round super bantamweight bout with Malawi's Ellen Simwaka and Jerome Pampellone's light heavyweight clash against South African Luvuyo Sizani.

Peach had been angered by the way Missilaidus scored a fight involving another of his fighters – heavyweight Kiki Toa Leutele – in Sydney on Wednesday night, when he favoured his opponent Toese Vousiutu by a margin of 78-73.

Despite being knocked down in the second round, Leutele was given the nod on the other two judges' scorecards (76-75 twice) after appearing to dominate the remainder of the eight-round contest.

That led Peach to question Missilaidus' fairness and he told Stuff that he was prepared to pull both Motu and Pampellone out of their respective bouts if he was not removed, an ultimatum he repeated at Thursday's press conference at Kiwi boxing legend David Tua's Onehunga gym.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mea Motu is making the first defence of her IBO world super bantamweight title against Ellen Simwaka.

“As Mea's coach, I'm not having it. We won't be coming out, we won't be fighting. That was disgusting last night and Peach Boxing will not get in the ring with a referee like that,” he said.

“We need to find a better person to do the job, and I'm going to stand by that.”

Motu vowed to stand by her coach as promoter Dean Lonergan scrambled to find a solution acceptable to all parties at the 11th hour.

But ultimately he was unable to find a replacement for Missilaidus at short notice and Peach had to reluctantly accept that he would be the man in the middle or the show would be cancelled, denying his fighters a payday.

“Me and the referee have had a chat ... there's no other option, I haven't been given another option,” Peach said at Friday's weigh-in, admitting he was unhappy with the outcome and felt he was “fighting an uphill battle”.

“Our other option would be to walk away from the fights, which clearly we're probably not going to do. But it goes on, he knows exactly how I feel, they alll know how I feel. The public know, Australia know. So I can't see anything going wrong on the night.”

While still concerned by Missilaidus' presence, Peach was now focused on ensuring his four fighters on the bill are mentally and physically prepared for battle.

“Mea is pissed off, Mea's angry. I've never seen her like that, so that's exciting, Mea's going to hurt someone!” he said.

“The refereeing saga, I think we got this out in the public to show what's happening in boxing. I think it's really important and we want to stop corruption in the sport and I'm going to put my hand up and be one of those guys who points it out.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jerome Pampellone faces Luvuyo Sizani as he closes on a shot at the IBF world light heavyweight title.

“All the eyes will be on the ref, boo him like hell when he's in the ring. Make sure he gets the reception he deserves.”

Curiously, Missilaidus was the referee when Motu (16-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Tania Walters in April to capture the vacant IBO super bantamweight title.

She is expected to have her hands full against Simwaka (12-6-2, 8 KOs), a hard-punching Malawian who was confident of pulling off an upset, vowing to “snatch” her belt on Saturday night.

But a fired-up Motu said she had prepared for a “war” in the ring and would do whatever it takes to retain her crown.

The champion looked in good shape at the weigh-in after a less than ideal build-up in which she has battled asthma and had to seek exemptions from Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) to use medication prescribed by her doctor.

”She disrespected me, so I'm pissed off. I'm going in there, I'm going to destroy,” Motu said after being taunted by Simwaka as they faced off on stage.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Lani Daniels puts her IBF world heavyweight title on the line against Razel Mohamed on Saturday night.

Motu isn't the only Kiwi on the card defending a world title, with fellow Māori Daniels (8-2-2, 0 KOs) putting her IBF heavyweight crown on the line against undefeated South African challenger Razel Mohammed (3-0-2, 0 KOs) in the co-main event.

”I'm just looking forward and excited to go to work and reap the rewards of all the mahi we've been doing, because it's been tough [in camp], but good tough, and I'm feeling so pumped. I can't wait,” Daniels said.

”My last outing [against Alrie Meleisea to win the vacant belt] was a good performance and we've just capitalised on that.”

All the fighters eventually made weight, though Sizani (7-0, 3 KOs) needed the extra hour permitted to get under the required 79.4 kg limit and ensure his showdown with Pampellone (16-0, 9 KOs) went ahead.

The five-fight card gets under way at 6pm and also features a flyweight contest between Zain Adams (2-0, 2 KOs) and Enrique Magsalin (9-4-2, 1 KO) and a three-round heavyweight shootout featuring Matt Mataika (2-0, 2 KOs) and Joe Tufuga, who is making his debut.

AT A GLANCE

Full fight card

Mea Motu v Ellen Simwaka (IBO world super bantamweight title)

Lani Daniels v Razel Mohammed (IBF world heavyweight title)

Jerome Pampellone v Luvuyo Sizani (IBF light heavyweight intercontinental title)

Zain Adams v Enrique Magsalin (flyweights)

Matt Mataika v Joe Tufuga (heavyweights)