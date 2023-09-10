Recap: Israel Adesanya loses UFC middleweight crown to Sean Strickland in major upset

All you need to know about UFC 293

Israel Adesanya has fond memories of fighting in Australia. After all, it was in Melbourne four years ago that he first became a world champion, dethroning Robert Whittaker in front of 57,127 fans.

The Kiwi-Nigerian gets another chance to deliver a show-stopping performance across the ditch on Sunday when he headlines a high profile UFC 293 card in Sydney.

However, some gloss has been taken off the event after the No 1 challenger to Adesanya's middleweight crown – unbeaten South African Dricus Du Plessis – had to pull out due to injury.

With Adesanya (24-2) having fought and beaten the next three contenders, the No 5-ranked Sean Strickland (27-5) stepped in. Few are giving him more than a puncher's chance of handing 'The Last Stylebender' only his third defeat inside the octagon.

Here's all you need to know about their main event showdown and the rest of a distinctly Kiwi-flavoured card at Qudos Bank Arena.

What's at stake?

Adesanya is making the first defence of his second title reign after regaining his championship with a stunning knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira in their April rematch in Miami.

That victory re-established the 34-year-old as the man at 185-pounds and he is widely expected to take care of business against Strickland, a $4.80 outsider at the TAB (Adesanya is paying $1.17).

But Strickland is nothing if not confident and will leave everything in the cage in a bid to usurp Adesanya in what would surely rank as one of the biggest boilovers in UFC history.

So Adesanya can't afford to be complacent against an opponent who has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya celebrates after knocking out his longtime nemesis Alex Pereira in their April rematch.

Who is Sean Strickland?

Born and raised in Anaheim, California, home of the original Disneyland, Strickland is a goofy character known for his controversial opinions outside the octagon.

The brash American frequently speaks without a filter and has made troublesome comments in the past about women and the gay community that have landed him in hot water. He even flirted with Neo-Nazism in his youth before finding solace in MMA.

Chris Unger/Getty Images Sean Strickland has chalked up 12 wins and five losses in the UFC and is a significant betting underdog.

Recently described as "the most politically incorrect fighter in mixed martial arts history", Strickland has history with Adesanya, famously baiting him at a press conference for UFC 276 last year, days before he was sparked out in a round by Pereira.

He has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular campaign in the UFC – chalking up 12 wins and five losses – but has won his last two, including an impressive stoppage of Abus Magomedov last time out that saw him rise to No 5 in the middleweight rankings and in position for a shot at Adesanya's title.

Can he take advantage of what many feel is an undeserved opportunity?

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Israel Adesanya's speed and power was on full display in his revenge win over Alex Pereira in Miami.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

Not known for his knockout power, Strickland is a big betting underdog against Adesanya for a reason.

The American has only five stoppages from his 19 fights in the UFC but carries enough pop to hurt Adesanya should he manage to land clean.

One thing Strickland does have is a decent engine, applying constant forward pressure and never giving his opponents a moment's respite. Sometimes it works in his favour, as was the case against Nassourdine Imavov, other times not so much (see his brutal knockout loss to Pereira).

Still, it's hard to see Strickland out-striking the much longer and faster Adesanya, so he will either need to use his grappling skills to take him down, or land something big that puts the reigning champion out for the count.

Getting in range to connect on Izzy's chin is much easier said than done, however, and Strickland's plodding style leaves him open to the leg kicks that Adesanya specialises in.

Make no mistake, it would be a seismic shock if 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't get his hand raised.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Carlos Ulberg extended his winning streak to four with a first-round stoppage of Ihor Potieria in May.

Are there any other Kiwis on the card?

Including Adesanya, there are five New Zealanders on a bill that is effectively a showcase of the top MMA talent Down Under.

There would've been six had Kai Kara France, the No 5-ranked flyweight, not been forced to withdraw from his fight with fellow contender Manel Kape due to concussion.

But even without the presence of 'Don't Blink', there are plenty of reasons for Kiwis to tune in to the undercard.

City Kickboxing alumni Shane Young, Mike 'Blood Diamond' Matheth and Carlos Ulberg are in action and aiming to make a statement in front of the watching world.

Napier's Young (13-7) is first up, attempting to snap a three-fight losing streak against Brazilian featherweight Gabriel Miranda (16-6), who is fighting for only the second time under the UFC banner.

Zimbabwe-born Blood Diamond (3-2) will hope third time's a charm when he meets debutant Charlie Radtke (7-3) having dropped his first two fights in the UFC.

And rising light heavyweight contender Ulberg (9-1) has a chance to cement his growing reputation with a fifth successive victory when he takes on South Korea's Da Woon Jung (15-4-1).

On the main card, Auckland-born, Brisbane-based heavyweight Justin Tafa (6-3, 1 NC) faces American Austen Lane (12-3, 1 NC) in a rematch after their first meeting in June was ended by an eye-poke less than 30 seconds into the opening round.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Australian heavyweight Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa toasts one of his victories by drinking from his shoe.

What are the other must-see bouts?

This is a rare card where the co-main event is more eagerly anticipated than the headline act.

Australian heavyweight Tai 'Bam Bam' Tuivasa (15-5) is a firm fan favourite for his infectious personality as much as his all-action style inside the cage.

The Sydney-born slugger is seeking to rebound from back-to-back stoppage losses and faces a formidable challenge in the shape of Russian giant Alexander Volkov (36-10), who has won his last two fights inside the opening round.

Expect fireworks from two big men who can bang and don't like taking a backwards step. Tuivasa's home crowd will be desperate to see him return to winning ways and celebrate with a 'shoey'.

Another local boy, Tyson Pedro (9-4), takes on Sweden's Anton Turkalj (8-2) in an intriguing light heavyweight contest, while rising featherweight Jack Jenkins (12-2) has an opportunity to showcase his talents against the rugged Chepe Mariscal (14-6-1).

How to watch?

The main portion of the card gets under way at 2pm and is available on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now, priced $39.95.

Coverage of the prelims begins at 12pm on ESPN, while the early prelims are on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.

AT A GLANCE

UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland

Main card

Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland (middleweight championship)

Tai Tuivasa v Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Manel Kape v Felipe Dos Santos (flyweight)

Justin Tafa v Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro v Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg v Da Woon Jung (light heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins v Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey v John Makdessi (lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast v Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Early prelims

Blood Diamond v Charlie Radtke (welterweight)

Shane Young v Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Kevin Jousset v Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Israel Adesanya

Age: 34

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 185lb

Reach: 203.2cm

Sean Strickland

Age: 32

Height: 1.85m

Weight: 185lb

Reach: 193cm

TAB odds: Adesanya, $1.17; Strickland, $4.80