Take Five: What's next for Israel Adesanya after shock title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293?

ANALYSIS: In one of the biggest boilovers in MMA history, Israel Adesanya was relieved of his UFC middleweight crown by Sean Strickland in Sydney on Sunday to bring his second title reign to an abrupt end.

Coming into the contest as heavy 7-1 underdog, few gave No 5-ranked Strickland (28-5) a prayer against Adesanya (24-3), who had reclaimed the belt he lost to Alex Pereira in stunning fashion in their April rematch.

But the brash American ignored the naysayers and took full advantage of a subdued display from 'The Last Stylebender' to secure a unanimous decision victory at Qudos Bank Arena.

It was Adesanya's third defeat in the UFC – and second in three fights – as the New Zealander's aura took another hit.

Here are five key questions to emerge from Adesanya's disaster Down Under.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Israel Adesanya was outhustled by Sean Strickland as he relinquished his UFC middleweight crown.

So what went wrong for Adesanya in Sydney?

This was meant to be a showcase event for Adesanya, one of the UFC's biggest stars, fighting in his corner of the world for the first time since 2019 when he captured his first world title by stopping Robert Whittaker in Melbourne.

It turned out to be anything but as Strickland – a late replacement for injured No 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis – made the most of an unexpected opportunity to spoil Adesanya's party in front of a partisan crowd.

He and his team will say otherwise, but Adesanya appears to have underestimated Strickland, an unorthodox battler who had come up short whenever he had stepped up in class.

He was knocked out in a round by Pereira and outpointed by Jared Cannonier – someone Adesanya dealt with comfortably – so it's not hard to see why the Aucklander was so confident of victory.

Yet Strickland's goofy persona outside the cage belies his astute mind inside it, which was on full display on Sunday as he walked Adesanya down for five rounds and battered him to claim a clear decision on the scorecards (49-46 three times).

There was very little in an uneventful opening round before the Californian landed a perfect right hand on Adesanya's chin with 26 seconds to go that changed the entire direction of the contest.

Adesanya made it back to his feet but was on unsteady legs as Strickland followed up with a barrage of unanswered blows before the siren sounded.

Referee Marc Goddard would've been justified in stopping it there and then with Adesanya badly hurt as he made his way back to his corner. But he gave the champion the benefit of the doubt, and it seemed to be the right call when he bounced back strongly in the second – his best round of the fight – to seize back the initiative.

Yet the cumulative effect of that heavy knockdown made the Kiwi unwilling to engage offensively and take the chances he needed to retain his title, as Strickland turned up the heat and outworked Adesanya in the remaining three rounds.

The numbers told the story of Strickland's dominance, landing 137 strikes to 94 from Adesanya, who conceded he "lost to the better man on the night".

Time will tell whether it was a bad day at the office or a sign of a wider malaise.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Israel Adesanya didn't do enough from an offensive standpoint in his decision loss to Sean Strickland.

Was Strickland simply better than advertised?

Perhaps. This was unquestionably the most mature performance of the 32-year-old's lengthy MMA career. He showed a poise and patience we haven't seen before as he methodically broke down Adesanya, refusing to give the champion a moments' respite by applying constant forward pressure.

Even when he almost had Adesanya out of there at the end of the first round, Strickland didn't come charging out of his corner like a proverbial bull in a china shop, as the hot-headed American has tended to do in the past.

He kept calm and continued to chip away at his rival, ignoring his trainer Eric Nicksick's pleas to go for broke.

The man Adesanya dismissed as an "idiot" outsmarted him – which might sting more than those punches to the head.

SKY SPORT Israel Adesanya loses his middlweight title to Sean Strickland in one of the biggest UFC upsets ever.

What's next for Adesanya?

According to his longtime trainer, Eugene Bareman, who spoke on his behalf at the post-fight press conference, Adesanya will seek an immediate rematch against Strickland in a bid to win back his world title.

And why not? Adesanya has already shown that he can make the necessary adjustments after a major setback, knocking out long-time nemesis Pereira six months after suffering the same fate at the Brazilian's hands.

Who's to say he can't do the same against Strickland, who has struggled for consistency throughout his career but is on a three-fight winning streak?

UFC president Dana White has also thrown his considerable weight behind a sequel, though the final call rests with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.

Some fans may prefer to see Du Plessis and Strickland get it on, but It would be a surprise if Izzy isn't granted his wish.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Israel Adesanya had limited success against Sean Strickland but would likely be favoured in a rematch.

Would he be favoured to win the rematch?

Most likely, yes. Adesanya was a big betting favourite to win on Sunday, and with good reason.

He has reigned supreme in the 185lb division for a long time, making five successful defences during his near four-year title reign having also beaten several top contenders on his way up.

We saw in his last fight only five months ago how explosive he can be when he brings his A-game, so only a fool would write him off doing the same to Strickland should their paths ever cross again.

He seems to thrive when people write him off and now he knows for sure that Strickland has the beating of him, expect to see a more focused Adesanya emerge as he plots his revenge.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Carlos Ulberg extended his winning streak to five with a third-round submission of Da Woon Jung.

How did his City Kickboxing team-mates fare?

It was a decidedly mixed bag for the Kiwis and City Kickboxing imports on a heavily Australasian card.

Frenchman Kevin Jousset got the Auckland talent factory off to a dream start with a submission of Kiefer Crosbie in the first round of his UFC debut, but Shane Young (first round submission) and Blood Diamond (unanimous decision) both took an 'L' to leave the gym at 1-2 after the early prelims.

Things got back on track when rising light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg submitted Da Woon Jung for his fifth successive victory, before Australian Tyson Pedro blasted out Anton Turkalj after 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

That left Adesanya to take care of business as expected in the main event, which he failed to do as City Kickboxing ended the day with a 3-3 ledger.