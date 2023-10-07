Jerome Pampellone handed spicy test against big-hitting Mexican Rogelio 'Porky' Medina

Jerome Pampellone's next opponent Rogelio 'Porky' Medina knocks out an unbeaten prospect in 2014.

Light heavyweight title fight: Jerome Pampellone v Rogelio Medina. Where: McKay Stadium, Whangārei. When: Saturday, December 2. Coverage: Live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport Now

Things are about to get much tougher for Jerome Pampellone as the light heavyweight sensation closes in on a mandatory world title shot.

Since turning professional barely three years ago, Pampellone has enjoyed a rapid and mostly trouble-free rise, putting together an unbeaten 17-fight record featuring 10 knockouts.

His improvement has been so swift that his last two opponents were unable to make it through a single round with the part-time plumber, who has added spiteful punching to a box of tricks that includes a razor-sharp jab and nifty footwork.

But with a future showdown with fearsome IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev the ultimate goal for the 27-year-old Auckland native, he badly needs someone to test his mettle, take him into deep waters and see if he can swim.

Rogelio 'Porky' Medina might just be that man.

The veteran Mexican slugger, who has won 41 of his 50 contests since turning pro over 16 years ago, has been summoned to New Zealand to challenge Pampellone on the undercard of his Peach Boxing team-mate Mea Motu's latest defence of her IBO super bantamweight crown in Whangārei on December 2.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jerome Pampellone will take a step up in class against big-punching Mexican Rogelio 'Porky' Medina.

To say Medina has mixed in elite circles would be something of an understatement. The 35-year-old's ledger reads like a who's who of the middleweight and super middleweight divisions.

Medina has faced no fewer than six former or current world champions during his lengthy career, sharing the ring with Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Uzcategui, Badou Jack, James DeGale, Caleb Plant and David Benavidez.

And while he has come up short against all of them, Medina has shown his toughness by going the distance with DeGale and Plant and lasting eight rounds with Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs).

Since that decision loss to former IBF world super middleweight king Plant in February 2018, Medina has won four fights on the spin, all by knockout.

Indeed, the heavy-handed Mexican has an impressive 35 stoppage wins to his name (85.37%), making him a highly dangerous proposition for a contender like Pampellone.

Just ask J'Leon Love, who when he met Medina back in August 2014 was 18-0 and tipped as a future star of the sport. He was blasted out in three rounds.

So Pampellone will be taking a sizeable step up in both class and experience at McKay Stadium, though it's one he and his team are certain he's ready for.

Promoter Dean Lonergan revealed Medina had been specifically chosen for his durability and toughness by trainer Isaac Peach to give 'The Panther' some much-needed rounds after successive blowouts.

SUPPLIED Jerome Pampellone showed his class with a first round stoppage win over Mose Auimatagi Jr in April.

“Isaac in particular wants somebody that Jerome can go to war with to establish his bona fides and that he's ready for the big time,” Lonergan said.

“The last two opponents were supposed to be incredibly durable: Mose Auimatagi Jr went 10 rounds with David Light, who fought for the WBO cruiserweight title. He was dispatched in one round, I couldn't believe that result.

“And Luvuyo Sizani was a 7-0 prospect, who I spoke to Isaac about and he said he's a very good fighter and he's going to trouble Jerome. But again, he dispatched him in one round!

“So we needed somebody with a history of durability and toughness and Medina provides that.

“He's won his last four fights, his fight before that was Caleb Plant, and Plant went 11 rounds with [pound-for-pound star] 'Canelo' Alvarez, and he went 12 rounds with Plant.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Rogelio Medina went the distance with James DeGale challenging for his IBF super middleweight title.

“So this guy comes with an incredible history, and if Jerome can do to him what he's done to his last two opponents, we know we've got an unstoppable freight train on our hands in the light heavyweight division.”

Should Pampellone come through what promises to be a spicy encounter in Northland, it would convince Lonergan that he is indeed ready for the big time.

The London-born stylist, ranked seventh by the IBF, is potentially one or two fights away from fighting for that organisation's belt held by Russian-Canadian wrecking ball Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs).

Despite his ominous-looking record, Lonergan and Peach believe Pampellone can be the man to knock the 38-year-old Beterbiev off his perch.

“We've got to start making some noise internationally and this is a fight that will do it,” predicted Lonergan.

“Win this fight, and we're potentially one more fight away [from a title shot]. There's a guy called [Ali] Izmailov [ranked sixth by the IBF], a tricky Russian, that we need to fight.

“If we can fight Izmailov and win that fight, we'd go to the No 2 position, and there might be one more fight after that to get to the mandatory.

“But strange things happen in boxing, and Jerome is getting very very close. We need to test him, and this is the perfect time to test him.”