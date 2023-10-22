How a 'favour' from Tyson Fury saw Joseph Parker land on the biggest boxing card of the year

Joseph Parker asked his good friend Tyson Fury to grant him a spot on his undercard in Saudi Arabia.

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Simon Kean. Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When: Sunday, October 29 (NZT). Coverage: Follow live updates on Stuff.

When you've got friends in high places, they can open doors for you. Particularly if they happen to be the reigning heavyweight champion of the world.

That's what happened when Joseph Parker was searching for an opponent and return date for his third fight of a productive year that has already produced two wins – a scrappy decision over Jack Massey in January, and an 89-second demolition of Faiga 'Django' Opelu in May.

Determined to stay busy and maintain that winning momentum, Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) turned to good mate Tyson Fury for help finding a worthy adversary, as well as a slot on the undercard of the Brit's crossover clash against former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia next weekend.

As ever, the charismatic Englishman pulled out all the stops for his Kiwi friend, asking his manager Spencer Brown to find someone willing to face Parker at short notice on the all-heavyweight bill in Riyadh.

The name Brown ultimately came back with was Canadian Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs), a little-known fringe contender eager for an opportunity to prove he can cut it at the highest level.

EYE OF THE TIGER Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean gets a stoppage victory in Montreal without landing a single punch.

Parker and his team quickly signed off on the matchup and the pair will now meet in a 10-rounder on Sunday morning (NZT) for which the former WBO champion is a big betting favourite.

In an ideal world, Parker wouldn't be fighting someone of Kean's stature at this point in his 35-fight career, particularly when he has designs on returning to the heavyweight summit before he hangs up his gloves.

But with most of his immediate rivals otherwise engaged, the father-of-four was simply grateful for the chance to get back in the ring, put his training into practice and earn some money for his young family.

“I asked Tyson and Spencer if I could get on the card because there were no other options of fights available,” Parker explained.

“It wasn't a case of who I was going to fight, it was just getting on the card and fighting whoever was available, and whoever they thought would be a good match.

“I think it's a favour, you know. Tyson and Spencer have been very good to me. Spencer looks after a lot of things for me when I'm in the UK and he works very closely with [Parker's manager] David Higgins.

“It was great for them to be able to put me on the card.”

Parker was honest enough to admit he hadn't followed Kean's progress too closely and only became aware of him when Fury himself considered fighting the Quebec native in the past.

He has since watched footage of the big-hitting Canuck – a 2012 Olympian – on YouTube, and is anticipating a tough test given his strong amateur pedigree and nothing-to-lose mindset.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Joseph Parker earned his first knockout victory in three years when he blasted out Faiga Opelu in May.

“He's got some ability and a good amateur background. He beat [Rio 2016 gold medallist] Tony Yoka at the Olympics [in London],” Parker said of the threat posed by Kean, ranked 34th in the world.

“And he has a very good record of 20-odd professional fights and I think he will be trying to use this opportunity and this platform to make a name for himself.”

Parker will be looking to make a statement of his own on a high-profile show set to draw a huge audience around the world due to the novelty value of the main event and a stacked undercard.

Few are giving the 37-year-old Ngannou, a powerful former UFC champion, a prayer against someone of Fury's class, especially with the Cameroonian not having boxed professionally before.

While Parker shares that sentiment, he expects Ngannou – who is being trained by his hero, heavyweight legend Mike Tyson – to go down swinging and make it an entertaining spectacle for as long as it lasts.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Tyson Fury faces former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover clash in Riyadh.

“You've got to respect Ngannou and what he's achieved in the UFC world. But the fact of the matter is, there's a big difference between UFC and boxing,” said Parker, who crossed paths with the MMA star several years ago but never shared the ring with him.

“I know he's trained in boxing for a long time. I saw him when I was in Vegas with [former trainer] Kevin Barry. I saw him come to the gym and do a lot of sparring at the gym I was training at, that was back in 2015, '16, '17.

“So he's got that experience and boxing ability, it's just about if he can put it all together against someone like Tyson.”

Even if he can't, Ngannou – a refugee who grew up in abject poverty in Cameroon before making the long, arduous journey to Europe – will walk away a reported US$10 million (NZ$17 million) richer, with Fury banking an even bigger sum.

It explains why so many major sporting events are now being staged in Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich Kingdom that has pumped millions of dollars into boxing, golf and football in recent years. That has given rise to widespread claims of sportswashing in a country with a poor record on human rights.

The well-travelled Parker fought in places as far-flung as India, Azerbaijan, China and Serbia in his amateur days but has never competed in the Middle East, a prospect he is relishing.

“I can't wait. Honestly, I feel like I've had a great camp, done a lot of good rounds of sparring, and just to get the opportunity to fight on the card is amazing and I want to put on a performance I know I can,” he said.

To prepare for Kean, Parker decamped to his base in Morecambe, England for 10 weeks where he has been whipped into shape by trainer Andy Lee.

The Irishman will preside over his sixth bout in Parker's corner in Riyadh after being hired on Fury's recommendation in the wake of his amicable split from Barry. The pair have forged a close bond inside and outside the ring.

In fact, the 31-year-old is enjoying working with Lee and new strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart so much that any thoughts of calling time on his career have been put firmly on ice.

“I did say early thirties, right, but Covid delayed that a little bit,” Parker joked of his retirement plans.

“I feel like I've only just begun now. I'm very excited to see what I can achieve now with this complete team that I have.

I've got no injuries, I've got no complaints about anything and everything has gone well this camp, very smooth. I'm in a great place.”

If Parker “does the business” next weekend, he then hopes to land a spot on the undercard of Fury's showdown with Oleksandr Usyk for all the heavyweight marbles, slated to take place in Riyadh in December or January after the rival camps finally agreed terms.

It's an historic moment for the sport, potentially crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, and Parker is eager to be part of it.

That said, he is also mindful of looking past the big-punching 6ft 5in giant known as 'The Grizzly' standing directly in his path.

“I've got to get this guy out the way first and honestly, I will fight anyone at all,” Parker said when asked who was in his crosshairs.

“It's not so much about staying busy – I want to fight the best there is … that's available.”