Live: Joseph Parker scores third round knockout win over Simon Kean in Saudi Arabia

Joseph Parker knocks out Simon Kean down and out with a right uppercut at Riyadh's Boulevard Hall.

All you need to know about Parker v Kean

Heavyweight fight: Joseph Parker v Simon Kean. Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When: Sunday, October 29 (NZT). Coverage: Follow live updates on Stuff from 6am.

With the nation gripped by rugby fever as the All Blacks chase more World Cup glory in France, Joseph Parker's return this weekend has largely flown under the radar.

Yet around the same time that Ian Foster's men trudge out onto the turf in Paris, some 4655 kilometres away in the Saudi capital Riyadh the former WBO heavyweight champion will step through the ropes seeking to reignite his own world title ambitions.

The man standing in the opposite corner will be Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs), a little-known Canadian determined to derail Parker's plans and put himself in the mix for even more lucrative fights.

Their 10-rounder is on the undercard of Tyson Fury's crossover clash with MMA superstar Francis Ngannou, which Parker only secured as a “favour” from his close friend.

Here's all you need to know about Parker's third fight of a busy year as he makes his boxing bow in the Middle East.

EYE OF THE TIGER Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean gets a stoppage victory in Montreal without landing a single punch.

What's at stake?

For both men, this represents a chance to make their mark on a high-profile show expected to draw millions of eyeballs around the world.

As the heavy betting favourite, the pressure is on the vastly more experienced Parker to deliver the goods – preferably via an early finish – and cap off a productive 12 months in style.

The New Zealander already has two wins under his belt in 2023 (a scrappy decision over Jack Massey and a first round blowout of Faiga 'Django' Opelu) and ought to be picking up a third to head into a pivotal 2024 with a spring in his step.

At 31 and with three defeats on his record, Parker can ill-afford another slip-up – particularly against someone of Kean's calibre – if he wants to scale the heavyweight summit again.

Conversely, this is an unexpected and belated shot at the big time for the 34-year-old Kean, who has only fought once outside his homeland and has no real expectations on his broad shoulders.

Even a spirited defeat would boost the Montreal native's stocks, so expect him to give it his all and go down swinging against his more decorated opponent.

Steve Kingsman/Getty Images Simon Kean sends Thomas Mrazek to the canvas in February 2016, one of 22 stoppages on his record.

Who is Simon Kean?

Ranked 34th on BoxRec (Parker is 15th) Kean is not a name that will be familiar to most casual boxing fans.

But the heavy-handed, 6ft 5in Canuck has a decent fighting pedigree, having represented Canada at the 2012 Olympics in London.

While there, Kean claimed a major super heavyweight scalp when he outpointed France's Tony Yoka (who went on to win gold four years later in Rio) before bowing out in the quarterfinals.

He turned pro three years later and won his first 15 fights (14 early), before suffering a knockout loss to compatriot Dillon Carman in October 2018 that raised doubts about his punch resistance.

Kean avenged that defeat a year later and has reeled off a further six victories since, including over former WBO titleholder Siarhei Liakhovich (10th round TKO) and two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (7th round TKO) in March.

Still, he will be taking a big step up in class against Parker and needs to bring his A-game to have any hope of getting his hand raised.

Scott Heavey/Getty Images Canada's Simon Kean celebrates his upset win over France's Tony Yoka at the 2012 London Olympics.

Where will the fight be won and lost?

Despite his strong amateur background, Kean is not a fluid boxer by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, the lumbering Canadian is worryingly flat-footed even for a heavyweight and thus heavily reliant on his power punching (95.65% of his 24 bouts have ended inside the distance) to close the show.

As a result, he is highly unlikely to out-box the much faster Parker with his only realistic route to victory cleaning the Kiwi's clock at some point in the contest.

Until recently, that might have seemed like a pipe dream given Parker's iron chin (he had never been stopped in 63 contests, amateur or pro). But all that changed when Joe Joyce knocked the Aucklander down and out in shocking fashion last year, a scenario Kean will be looking to repeat in the Saudi capital.

But first he must get in range to land his shots on a fitter, leaner Parker, who was in sparkling form during his 89-second rout of Opelu last time out after teaming up with renowned strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart.

If he turns up in a similar condition in Riyadh, he should run rings around Kean, lighting him up with hurtful shots to head and body on his way to a stoppage.

James Chance/Getty Images Fabio Wardley will defend his British heavyweight crown against David Adeleye on the undercard.

What are the other must-see bouts?

All but one of the seven bouts on the card will see heavyweights slug it out.

Outside of Parker's fight and the novelty value of the main event, the clash between unbeaten duo Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) is the pick of a solid-looking bill.

There is no love lost between Ipswich's Wardley and Londoner Adeleye, who were involved in an unsavoury scuffle at a pre-fight press conference last month.

Wardley's British title will be on the line and to add some extra spice, the pair have rival promoters Eddie Hearn (Wardley) and Frank Warren (Adeleye) in their respective corners.

Elsewhere, one of Parker's old foes Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) will attempt to build on his impressive win over countryman Tony Yoka in March by upsetting highly-touted Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs).

Bakole is a regular training partner of Parker in Morecambe who has won eight straight since suffering his sole setback against Michael Hunter five years ago. A win over the 42-year-old Takam would move him up the rankings and a step closer to a world title shot.

How to watch?

The card is being shown live on sports streaming service DAZN, priced at $34.99. Coverage starts from 6am on Sunday morning.

What they said

Simon Kean: “I'm not hungry. I'm starving.”

Joseph Parker: “As a fighter, you always want to go for the knockout. It's great for your career, it's great for entertainment, it's great for the highlight reels. But coming into this fight, I just want to go out there and enjoy it.”

AT A GLANCE

Main fight card

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou (heavyweights)

Fabio Wardley v David Adeleye (heavyweights)

Joseph Parker v Simon Kean (heavyweights)

Martin Bakole v Carlos Takam (heavyweights)

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright (heavyweights)

Moses Itauma v Istvan Bernath (heavyweights)

Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran (light middleweights)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Name: Joseph Parker

Age: 31

Height: 193cm

Reach: 193cm

Pro rounds: 223

Pro record: (32-3, 22 KOs)

Name: Simon Kean

Age: 34

Height: 196cm

Reach: 193cm

Pro rounds: 91

Pro record: (23-1, 22 KOs)

TAB odds: Parker, $1.17; Kean, $4.50; draw: $14