What's next for Joseph Parker after his latest knockout win?

Joseph Parker has rebounded with three straight wins in 2023 after losing to Joe Joyce 13 months ago.

ANALYSIS: It was a case of job well done for Joseph Parker last weekend after his ruthless dismantling of Simon Kean in Saudi Arabia.

As expected, the former WBO heavyweight champion had too much speed, power and guile for the overmatched Kean, closing the show with a picture-perfect right uppercut that separated the Canadian from his senses.

It was Parker's 23rd stoppage from 33 professional fights (69.7%) and extended his winning sequence to three since that damaging defeat to Joe Joyce 13 months ago, which torpedoed his hopes of a WBO world title eliminator.

Since that morale-sapping setback, the Aucklander has sought to rebuild his shattered confidence this year as he prepares to make one last run at the heavyweight summit.

At 31, Parker only has a few more years left in a game he is determined to leave with all of his faculties intact.

The New Zealander took some serious punishment in 11 fiercely contested rounds with Joyce, before finally succumbing to a combination of exhaustion and the Brit's thudding power.

That led to calls in some quarters for him to hang up the gloves for the sake of his young family, but Parker's pride would never allow him to bow out on such a low note.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Joseph Parker was a class above Simon Kean, stopping the overmatched Canadian in the third round.

He put the Joyce defeat – for which he came in at a career-high 115.84kg – down to a sickness bug he caught a week-and-a-half out from the fight, and remains convinced he would reverse the result in a rematch after having success at less than 50%.

Yet Parker did little to convince his growing army of detractors he's still the real deal when he laboured to an unconvincing points win over Jack Massey in his first outing of 2023.

This was supposed to be a showcase for Parker to score a much-needed knockout against an unheralded opponent who had spent his entire career down at cruiserweight. It turned into a laborious slog over 10 mind-numbing rounds with Parker seemingly bereft of ideas and desire.

To his credit, Parker made no excuses and went back to the drawing board with trainer Andy Lee.

When he emerged four months later to face Faiga 'Django' Opelu in Melbourne, he looked much leaner and fitter, having teamed up with George Lockhart, a strength and conditioning coach and ex-US marine who took charge of his diet during camp.

The results were there for all to see inside the ring, with a dialled-in Parker demolishing Opelu inside 89 seconds to claim his first knockout win in three years. He followed it up with another one against Kean in Riyadh to show he has plenty left in the tank.

Still, there is one important caveat to Parker's recent resurgence – the level of competition he has faced.

Sure, it's been good to see the Kiwi regain some lost momentum, but wins over journeymen like Massey, Opelu and Kean – none of whom were ranked by any of the alphabet bodies – are unlikely to have the division's elite quaking in their boots.

Parker was expected to win big against all three and apart from the underwhelming showing against Massey, has delivered. But if he is serious about regaining a portion of the heavyweight crown, he needs to roll the dice against a fellow contender.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Tyson Fury was given an almighty scare by Francis Ngannou and is unlikely to be ready for December.

As someone who has shared the ring with Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in the past, it's not as if Parker is afraid of a challenge. Besides, fights of that magnitude take time to sign off and are unlikely to be thrown together at the last minute.

Which is why Tyson Fury's unexpected struggles against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the main event last weekend could be a blessing in disguise for Parker.

He had hoped to return on his good mate Fury's undercard on December 23, when the WBC champion was slated to face IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed clash for all the heavyweight belts in Riyadh.

That would have required Parker's team to find another opponent at short notice, ruling out any one of consequence. But with that December date almost certainly off the table after Fury went life and death with Ngannou, they have more time to put the feelers out for a worthy adversary (the era-defining contest is now being targeted for February or March).

Parker remains highly ranked by the governing bodies (sixth by the WBO and IBF and 10th with the WBC) and needs to capitalise on that position by lining up one of his immediate rivals.

There are plenty of options, including Brits Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) and Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs), the latter of whom won on the same card in Saudi.

Martin Bakole, Filip Hrgovic and Otto Wallin are other realistic targets that would boost Parker's stocks should he come out on top against them.

It will be fascinating to see which direction Parker goes in, but with the retirement clock ticking, it's time for him to take a more challenging path in 2024.