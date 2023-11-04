David Nyika stops Robert Berridge in third round to stay unbeaten

David Nyika, seen here fighting on the Gold Coast last year, has seven knockouts from his eight pro fights.

David Nyika continued his unbeaten start to his professional career with a routine third round TKO victory over Kiwi veteran Robert Berridge in Queensland on Friday night.

Fighting in his adopted hometown of Gatton, the Olympic bronze medallist was, as expected, too big and strong for Berridge – a career light-heavyweight – in a one-sided cruiserweight contest.

After dominating the opening two rounds against his much-smaller opponent, the 28-year-old Nyika forced the stoppage at the mid-way point of the six-round fight to move to 8-0 as a pro, with seven knockouts.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist had hoped to get some much-needed rounds under his belt after a two-round blowout against former Sonny Bill Williams victim Waikato Falefehi last time out, and Berridge did hang tough for a few rounds before eventually being overpowered.

It was the 38-year-old’s fourth defeat in a row – all by knockout – as he drops to 30-11-1 with 22 KOs.

Berridge was once considered New Zealand’s top male boxer and has shared the ring with future and former world champions during a lengthy career, but he now hasn’t tasted victory since a first round knockout of Thailand’s Bordin Peepueh in December 2018.

In truth, ‘The Butcher’ was always going to be up against it with the 6ft 6in (198cm) Nyika, who towered over him at the weigh-in and used his size to bully the 5ft 8in (173cm) Berridge around the ring at Gatton Shire Hall.

For Nyika, the bout went as expected, and he will now look to step up his level of competition next year as he targets a place in the top 15 of the cruiserweight rankings.

He had originally been meant to face Vikas Singh (12-4-1, 7 KOs) – who lost to Nyika’s compatriot David Light last year – but the Indian veteran had to withdraw at the last-minute due to visa issues.

Hamilton native Nyika relocated to Gatton to work under coach Noel Thornberry last year and the New Zealander has embraced life in smalltown Australia, having previously trained alongside Joseph Parker in Morecambe, England.

This was his sixth fight with Thornberry in his corner and Nyika believes the Australian is the right man to guide him towards his ultimate goal of winning a world title.

“I've really settled in well and I'm looking forward to the next 12, 24, 36 months. Next year is going to be a pretty busy year. It will be a matter of getting the right fights, the right opponents on the right cards,” Nyika told Stuff earlier this week.

Having fought his last seven bouts overseas, Nyika hopes to return to New Zealand early next year.