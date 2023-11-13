Joseph Parker preparing to roll the dice against Deontay Wilder

Joseph Parker has enjoyed three wins on the bounce this year, albeit against second-tier opposition.

ANALYSIS: If reports from overseas are to be believed, Joseph Parker is about to roll the dice on his boxing career.

The New Zealander is said to have agreed terms to face former WBC champion Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight blockbuster in Saudi Arabia on December 23, just 56 days after his last outing.

That's a swift turnaround for any fight, let alone one of this magnitude against someone widely considered among the hardest punchers in heavyweight history.

For all that Wilder lacks in boxing fundamentals, he more than makes up for with show-stopping power, ending 42 of his 46 professional bouts (97.67%) early.

Indeed, only two men – Tyson Fury and Bermane Stiverne – have ever gone the distance with the 'Bronze Bomber', who possesses a right-hand that is unmatched for its ferocity.

Which is why this is such a daunting task for Parker (33-3, 23 KOs), particularly with a little over 10 weeks to prepare.

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder celebrates knocking out Robert Helenius in his previous outing in October last year.

Yet on this occasion, Parker and his team have apparently decided to throw caution to the wind with the rewards far outweighing the risks involved.

For starters, the Aucklander will be paid very handsomely by the Saudis for stepping in to save a date that had been earmarked for Fury's undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk, only for the Brit to go life-and-death with ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the capital Riyadh last month.

That saw their historic showdown for all the heavyweight belts delayed until early next year to allow Fury's body time to recover after an unexpectedly gruelling contest with a boxing novice.

But as is often the case in boxing, one man's pain was another man's gain with Parker and Wilder now set to meet in the co-feature of a card headlined by a bout between former unified titlist Anthony Joshua and once-beaten Swede Otton Wallin.

If it goes ahead, it would without question be the biggest stage Parker has graced since he faced Joshua in a unification fight in Cardiff more than 5½ years ago, losing a wide decision and his WBO world title.

No doubt the carrot of a potential rematch with Joshua played into his thinking when weighing up the Wilder assignment.

It's no secret that Turki Alalshikh, head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority which has been busy splashing the cash to bring major sports events to the oil-rich Kingdom, wants Wilder and Joshua to face off for the right to challenge the winner of Fury and Usyk's era-defining encounter.

But if Parker can somehow upset Wilder, and Joshua gets past Wallin as expected, then a sequel between the two would be the logical fight to make next.

That scenario could put Parker – currently ranked in the top 10 with the IBF, WBC and WBO – effectively two wins away from fighting for the undisputed championship.

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury is the only man to have got the better of Deontay Wilder in his 46-fight professional career.

So it's not hard to see why the 31-year-old has seemingly decided to go for broke and take one last swing at heavyweight glory.

Since being beaten into submission by Joe Joyce last year, Parker has rebuilt his confidence and reputation with three successive victories, albeit against second-tier opponents.

Still, he has the pedigree and ring smarts to spring a surprise against the 38-year-old Wilder, who hasn't fought since a first-round blowout of Robert Helenius last year.

And Parker doesn't have to go far to get the inside scoop on the hard-hitting American, with his training partner and good mate Fury having fought him three times, stopping him twice after a hotly disputed draw in their first meeting.

That intel from Fury will help Parker and his trainer Andy Lee formulate a plan to nullify Wilder's strengths and exploit his weaknesses, which include a suspect chin and questionable stamina.

Though after being halted for the first time by Joyce, Parker's own punch resistance is under scrutiny and he would enter their high-stakes contest as an underdog.

But Parker has never been one to shirk a challenge and deserves respect if he risks it all against Wilder.

After all, a fourth defeat would all but end any pretensions he might have of becoming champion again, while a victory would move him to within touching distance of another title shot.

It's a pre-Christmas gamble that could reap huge rewards or put early retirement back on the agenda.