'She's custard': Broken arm in training delays Dan Hooker's UFC return

Dan Hooker’s eagerly awaited return to the UFC octagon has been put on hold after the Kiwi lightweight contender suffered a broken arm in training.

Hooker (23-12) was poised to face veteran American Bobby Green (31-14-1, 1 NC) in the co-main event of UFC Austin on December 3, as he looked to build on his courageous win over Jalin Turner in July.

During that brutal battle with Turner, which Hooker won via split decision, the Aucklander sustained a broken orbital bone and a fracture on his right arm, requiring surgery.

And in a cruel twist of fate, that same arm was broken in a sparring session at Auckland’s City Kickboxing Gym on Monday night, ruling Hooker out until at least the new year.

“[In] sparring yesterday, copped a bit of a kick. Got sent to an x-ray. She's custard,” Hooker, who is ranked ninth in the UFC lightweight rankings, confirmed to Submission Radio.

“Yeah, it just broke in the same place and it kind of is what it is.”

It’s a significant setback for Hooker, who was riding a two-fight winning streak and is eager to get himself back into contention for a world title shot by beating the No 12-ranked Green.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images Dan Hooker broke his arm and orbital bone in his split decision win over Jalin Turner in Las Vegas.

But ‘The Hangman’ was taking the injury in his stride and blamed himself for trying to return to action too soon after surgery.

“I took a risk. I rushed to come back, I wanted to fight. I knew the risk of coming back that quickly, and we rolled the dice and we come up snake eyes, baby,” Hooker told Submission Radio.

I blocked a thousand kicks in the last couple of months and just one hit on the right spot. It is what it is.

“It's on me. I'm just hungry. You know what I mean? It happened. It happened again. It's the double-edged sword of being obsessed with something. Sometimes you hold it so tight that you crush it.”

Hooker was “gutted” to have to pull out of the show at the Texan city’s Moody Center but said it had only made him “hungrier for the next one”.

He is desperate to be a part of the historic UFC 300 card being put together, which is slated for late March or April next year, most likely in Las Vegas.

“It’s just one of those things. I could smell it. I could taste it. I could feel the crowd. I was on fire. When you get that close, you can taste the air in the arena. You can picture being in there, you can feel how it’s gonna play out,” Hooker said of his disappointment at missing the Austin show.

“I'll be back. UFC 300 in five months. That's a good target. Everything happens for a reason. That one wasn't meant to be. Yeah, UFC 300 in five months. Speaking with the surgeon, that's a comfortable target for three months of rehab and the training camp. So, onto the future.”